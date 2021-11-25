

'Mom'

(Image by Amelia Hawkins) Details DMCA



The Way Light Plays Us Like An Aeolian Wind

by John Kendall Hawkins



You see it in the first light of her eyes,

landscapes opening to new persuasions,

the broad exchange of gases, and the cries

of lost voices, winds within winds, stations

along the outback tracks of memory

that lead through ghost towns, afterimages now

and here and filled with sight -- temporary

lodgings for gestures in a fresh cast Tao.

Timeless, she is the proverbial still point,

the prime atom around which all things move

and bond, the first algorithmic Eve joint

of new possibilities. She is love.

These still lives in galleries of our art

bring us together, and tell us apart.