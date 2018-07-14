 
 
The War on Syria: Driving Home the Truth and the Need to Act Now

The war on Syria is remarkable on many levels. One of these levels is the success of Western propagandists to prevent the truth from attaining widespread acceptance.

The truth has always been available, but rarely accepted, even when admissions of culpability in the highest of crimes comes from credible Western sources. What could be more damning than these admissions?

Similarly, reputable researchers confirmed long ago what broad-based Western audiences still refuse to accept:

On-the-ground evidence of liberated areas continues to reveal the monstrous crimes of the West's terrorist proxies, and it continues to demonstrate the on-going culpability of the West in the highest of international crimes. What could be more straightforward than this? (There's even a note explaining that the "gifts" are from the USA.)

 

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

