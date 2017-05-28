Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The War on Drugs is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, North Carolina Edition

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/28/17

From commons.wikimedia.org: Field of opium {MID-112472}
Field of opium
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Apparently this month's crop of stabbings, armed robberies, rapes/molestations and teacher/student sex scandals in Catawba County, North Carolina aren't enough to keep the sheriff's department busy. Or maybe they just have too many deputies on the payroll. Something's obviously out of balance: They have time to go after gardeners.

"A man was arrested after deputies found nearly an acre of opium poppy in a Catawba County field," Charlotte's WBTV News reports. "Deputies spent the day pulling plants and loading them into their trailers." According to the Charlotte Observer, the uniformed bandits also stole the victim's pets and livestock.

- Advertisement -

Our fearless flower thieves estimate the value of their haul at an insane $500 million. That's a goody from the American drug warriors' bag of dirty tricks: Their guess is based on the total weight of the plants, not on the tiny amount of opium that might eventually have been extracted from each flower. They also love to do this with LSD, which is measured in micrograms, including the weight of the paper the chemical is embedded in. Bigger numbers make for harsher charges and more publicity. In reality, if those poppies were destined for the street market, the take would have been closer to half a million dollars than half a billion.

A few other numbers to put this circus into perspective:

According to Statista, approved pharmaceuticals are a $446 billion per year industry in America, a country accounting, per CNBC for about 80% of global prescriptions of opiates. Call that particular market $20 billion per year. And its giants don't like competition.

Then there are the tens of billions of dollars in tax money spent every year on the "war on drugs," which has over time become a make-work program to pad the budgets and payrolls of law enforcement at every level.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, as I note above, there are actual criminals committing actual crimes in Catawba County. But solving those crimes and busting those criminals isn't nearly as sexy or lucrative as trampling a guy's garden, seizing his other property, and talking smack about it on TV.

If you're a taxpayer in Catawba County or anywhere else, you're paying for this "drug bust" in two ways: Higher taxes and higher crime. Every dime and every minute spent busting pot-smokers, heroin junkies and flower farmers is a dime taken out of your pocket and a minute spent making you less, not more, safe from real crime.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Bernie Sanders Won't Drop Out. Here's Why.

Just Say No to Draft Registration for Women -- and Men

Seth Rich, the DNC, and WikiLeaks: The Plot Thickens

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 8 fans, 5 articles, 867 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Nice succinct piece illustrating one of the major hypocrisies of our time: that smarmy and sanctimonious thieves can dictate to the rest of us which plants we are permitted to grow and ingest on our own land.

The poor soul whose misfortunes you relate, Thomas, has committed the colossal no-no of infringing upon the illicit criminal enterprises of the kleptocrats...though I sincerely doubt that it was his intention to do so.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 2:00:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Tony Orlando

Become a Fan
Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012), 10 fans, 10 articles, 1177 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Nice! But did you know the total crop value after paying off drug dealers and elected officials is 50 billion in Afghanistan. Most people think this is why we are at war there, but a quick search from wikipedia using the name of the country reveals that this country has trillions of dollars in resources under the ground. This is why we are there!!!!


So there is a lot of misunderstandings in the world. I always felt if you showed something to a human he would mess it up, if you showed the same thing to a bunch of humans they would mess it up beyond recondition.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 6:59:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Tony Orlando

Become a Fan
Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012), 10 fans, 10 articles, 1177 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
What you want to do now is reach the people in that town telling them to seek out the neighbors and mothers of the police men of that force. All of us should be held accountable, especially those who think they are holding us accountable. What we are missing here is pure common sense, and when that is given away for a paycheck then their mothers should be held accountable for having such an awful son. It ow]rks with neighbors and co workers too. You want to make it unbearable for this person to go to work another day, unbearable for him to show his face in town, unbearable for him to show us when visiting family. This is how you get rid of weeds, you keep putting pressure on them.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 7:02:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 