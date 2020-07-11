 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Value of Cataclysm

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 71296
Message Blair Gelbond

Skull
Skull
(Image by Pixabay: 448271)   Details   DMCA

I believe it is time for us to be looking carefully at issues relevant to both the survival and the unfolding maturation of the human species as a whole. Edgar Morin has said that in addition to "real-world" issues facing individuals, communities, and nations, such as world hunger, poverty, or ecological degradation, our world must also meet and grapple with "problems of the second order" or "meta-problems", which are revealed in the way we think about and formulate solutions to these "external problems".

Speaking of humanity's desperate need for "a reform in thinking", Morin describes the all-too-common "black/white", "right/wrong", "either/or" approach to solving problems as a mode of thought that is "simplistic in the extreme, which underlies so many dialogues, [leading] inevitably to dead-ends... [This occurs in part because it is] blind to inter-retro actions and circular causality."

Morin argues that, whether we realize it or not, problems are spatially and temporally interdependent; therefore, only a complex kind of thinking (which he also describes as "holographic", "recursive", and "dialogic") can "deal with the 'inseparability of problems' in which each depends on the other." Such a reform in thinking, Morin summarizes, implies a mental revolution "of considerably greater proportions than the Copernican revolution".

American culture has created a socio- (or psycho-)pathic "me first" social mold. Paul Levy has called it "Malignant Egophrenia" (or "Me" Disease). Just look at what we've done to the earth, our only home. Or lavishly paid CEOs who are willing to operate a runaway destructive financial system that demands the exploitation of people and other living beings for short-term gain. No sane person would behave that way. And the 2020s will be the time when the chickens begin to come home to roost: time to pay the piper.

In exploring some of the perils and promises likely to be a part of our unfolding future, a number of writers have employed the metaphor of humanity being ill, perhaps with a cancer-like malady. Certainly, there are a number of parallels between the way the way in which humanity appears to be eating its way indiscriminately across the surface of the planet... and a malignant growth that develops in a human being (eventually destroying the body on which it depended).

Extending this image. we might say that malignant cells are like "egocentric cells", concerned only with producing more of themselves (and perhaps "their kind"), and oblivious to the cost of their endeavor. Yet, for such a "disease metaphor" to even begin to be helpful in motivating us to seek healing, there is an obvious prerequisite. We would first need to allow ourselves to recognize and accept that we have a disease.

This crucial issue brings us to yet another image. What if, instead of a formal malignancy, we imagine that humanity, as a species, now has a life-threatening addiction? In Addiction and Grace May stresses that the psychological, neurological, and spiritual dynamics of full-fledged addiction can be found actively at work within every human being. He compares it to a "psychic malignancy sucking our life energy into specific obsessions and compulsions, leaving less and less energy available for other people and other pursuits".

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Some Thoughts on our Collective Predicament -- The Recovery of Humanity

Jean Gebser and the Recovery of Humanity

Turning Within and Envisioning a New World

The Authoritarian Personality

Duane Elgin and the Maturing of Humanity

Our Collective Predicament; Authoritarianism, Patriarchy and The Recovery of Humanity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 