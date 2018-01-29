Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Useful Idiocy of Donald Trump

From Truthdig


(Image by Mr Fish/Truthdig)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The problem with Donald Trump is not that he is imbecilic and inept -- it is that he has surrendered total power to the oligarchic and military elites. They get what they want. They do what they want. Although the president is a one-man wrecking crew aimed at democratic norms and institutions, although he has turned the United States into a laughingstock around the globe, our national crisis is embodied not in Trump but the corporate state's now unfettered pillage.

Trump, who has no inclination or ability to govern, has handed the machinery of government over to the bankers, corporate executives, right-wing think tanks, intelligence chiefs and generals. They are eradicating the few regulations and laws that inhibited a naked kleptocracy. They are dynamiting the institutions, including the State Department, that served interests other than corporate profit and are stacking the courts with right-wing, corporate-controlled ideologues. Trump provides the daily entertainment; the elites handle the business of looting, exploiting and destroying.

Once democratic institutions are hollowed out, a process begun before the election of Trump, despotism is inevitable. The press is shackled. Corruption and theft take place on a massive scale. The rights and needs of citizens are irrelevant. Dissent is criminalized. Militarized police monitor, seize and detain Americans without probable cause. The rituals of democracy become farce. This is the road we are traveling. It is a road that leads to internal collapse and tyranny, and we are very far down it.

The elites' moral and intellectual vacuum produced Trump. They too are con artists. They are slicker than he at selling the lies and more adept at disguising their greed through absurd ideologies such as neoliberalism and globalization, but they belong to the same criminal class and share many of the pathologies that characterize Trump. The grotesque visage of Trump is the true face of politicians such as George W. Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. The Clintons and Obama, unlike Bush and Trump, are self-aware and therefore cynical, but all lack a moral compass. As Michael Wolff writes in "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," the president has "no scruples." He lives "outside the rules" and is "contemptuous of them." And this makes him identical to those he has replaced, not different. "A close Trump friend who was also a good Bill Clinton friend found them eerily similar -- except that Clinton had a respectable front and Trump did not," Wolff writes.

Trump, backed by the most retrograde elements of corporate capitalism, including Robert and Rebekah Mercer, Sheldon Adelson and Carl Icahn, is the fool who prances at the front of our death march. As natural resources become scarce and the wealth of the empire evaporates, a shackled population will be forced to work harder for less. State revenues will be squandered in grandiose projects and futile wars in an attempt to return the empire to a mythical golden age. The decision to slash corporate tax rates for the rich while increasing an already bloated military budget by $54 billion is typical of decayed civilizations. Empires expand beyond their capacity to sustain themselves and then go bankrupt. The Sumerian, Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Mayan, Khmer, Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian empires all imploded in a similar fashion. The lessons of history are clear. But the illiterate charlatans who seize power in the dying days of empire know nothing of history. They are driven by a primal and inchoate lust for wealth, one that is never satisfied no matter how many billions they possess.

The elites in dying cultures turn everything into a commodity. Human beings are commodities. The natural world is a commodity. Government and democratic institutions are commodities. All are mined and wrecked for profit. Nothing has an intrinsic value. Nothing is sacred. The relentless and suicidal drive to accumulate greater and greater wealth by destroying the systems that sustain life is idolatry. It ignores the biblical injunction that idols always begin by demanding human sacrifice and end by demanding self-sacrifice. The elites are not only building our funeral pyre, they are building their own.

The elites, lacking a vision beyond satiating their own greed, revel in the intoxicating power to destroy. They confuse destruction with creation. They are agents of what Sigmund Freud calls the death instinct. They find in acts of national self-immolation a godlike power. They denigrate empathy, intellectual curiosity, artistic expression and the common good, virtues that sustain life. They celebrate a hyper-individualism embodied in celebrity, wealth, hedonism, manipulation and the ability to dominate others. They know nothing of the past. They do not think about the future. Those around them are temporarily useful to their aims and must be flattered and rewarded but in the end are ruthlessly cast aside. There is no human connection. This emotional numbness lies at the core of Trump's personality.

"[Stephen] Bannon described Trump as a simple machine," Wolff writes. "The On switch was full of flattery, the Off switch full of calumny. The flattery was dripping, slavish, cast in ultimate superlatives, and entirely disconnected from reality: so-and-so was the best, the most incredible, the ne plus ultra, the eternal. The calumny was angry, bitter, resentful, ever a casting out and closing of the iron door."

The elites in a dying culture confuse what the economist Karl Polanyi calls "real" and "fictitious" commodities. A commodity is a product manufactured for sale. The ecosystem, labor and money, therefore, are not commodities. Once these fictitious commodities are treated as real ones for exploitation and manipulation, Polanyi writes, human society devours itself. Workers become dehumanized cogs. Currency and trade are manipulated by speculators, wreaking havoc with the economy and leading to financial collapse. The natural world is turned into a toxic wasteland. The elites, as the society breaks down, retreat into protected enclaves where they have access to security and services denied to the wider population. They last longer than those outside their gates, but the tsunami of destruction they orchestrate does not spare them.

As long as Trump serves the interests of the elites he will remain president. If, for some reason, he is unable to serve these interests he will disappear. Wolff notes in the book that after his election there was "a surprising and sudden business and Wall Street affinity for Trump." He went on: "An antiregulatory White House and the promise of tax reform outweighed the prospect of disruptive tweeting and other forms of Trump chaos; besides, the market had not stopped climbing since November 9, the day after the election."

The Russia investigation -- launched when Robert Mueller became special counsel in May and which appears to be focused on money laundering, fraud and shady business practices, things that have always characterized Trump's financial empire -- is unlikely to unseat the president. He will not be impeached for mental incompetence, over the emoluments clause or for obstruction of justice, although he is guilty on all these counts. He is useful to those who hold real power in the corporate state, however much they would like to domesticate him.

Trump's bizarre ramblings and behavior also serve a useful purpose. They are a colorful diversion from the razing of democratic institutions. As cable news networks feed us stories of his trysts with a porn actress and outlandish tweets, the real work of the elites is being carried out largely away from public view. The courts are stacked with Federalist Society judges, the fossil fuel industry is plundering public lands and the coastlines and ripping up regulations that protected us from its poisons, and the Pentagon, given carte blanche, is engaged in an orgy of militarism with a trillion-dollar-a-year budget and about 800 military bases in scores of countries around the world.

Trump, as Wolff describes him in the book, is clueless about what he has unleashed. He is uninterested in and bored by the complexities of governance and policy. The faster Trump finds a member of the oligarchy or the military to take a job off his hands the happier he becomes. This suits his desires. It suits the desires of those who manage the corporate state. For the president there is only one real concern, the tumultuous Trump White House reality show and how it plays out on television. He is a creature solely concerned with image, or more exactly his image. Nothing else matters.

"For each of his enemies -- and, actually, for each of his friends -- the issue for him came down, in many ways, to their personal press plan," Wolff writes of the president. "Trump assumed everybody wanted his or her 15 minutes and that everybody had a press strategy for when they got them. If you couldn't get press directly for yourself, you became a leaker. There was no happenstance news, in Trump's view. All news was manipulated and designed, planned and planted. All news was to some extent fake -- he understood that very well, because he himself had faked it so many times in his career. This was why he had so naturally cottoned to the 'fake news' label. 'I've made stuff up forever, and they always print it,' he bragged."

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3549 comments


This unusually succinct Hedges article tells it as it is.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 12:45:46 AM

gk thomas

(Member since Dec 4, 2011), 1 fan, 30 articles, 26 comments, 2 diaries


Chris is right-on as always. We are watching an American train wreck in the making. I don't think the American people can be brought of their self-induced coma. It's too late for that. The brain dead are ordering beer and pizza, hitting the sofa and watching the world slide into hell on the telly.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 2:15:34 AM

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 15 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1830 comments


Trump has done a great job of protecting the offspring of successful people, by assisting them financially in their own personal struggle to make a contribution to 'our' society.

Propagating the Dream.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 2:16:26 AM

edith miller

(Member since Jun 21, 2015), 1 fan, 84 comments


Doesn't it seem wise for us to ponder on the following points Chris Hedges made clear in this poignant article. For we know these truths and yet most of our actions and articles seem to indicate that most of these truths have not been internalized nor have they replaced the yesterday's beliefs.

"The inability of the political establishment and the press to moderate or reform Trump's egregious behavior is rooted in their (the press and the political establishment's)loss of credibility."

One major reason listed by Chris is: "The press, along with political and intellectual elites, spent decades championing economic and political policies that solidified corporate power and betrayed and impoverished American workers. (thus) Liberal and establishment institutions, including the leadership of the two main political parties, academia and the press, squandered their moral authority."

"The hypocrisy and mendacity of the elites left them ( the press and the political establishment) despised and distrusted by the victims of deindustrialization and austerity programs."

And ofcause, what else would we expect of elites so clearly analyzed by Chris: " the dogged refusal by the elites to address the engine of discontent -- social inequality -- ensures that they (the press and the political leadership) will remain ineffectual."

And thus Chris concludes; "The attempt to restore civility to public discourse and competency to political office is, therefore, fruitless."

If we accept these words as truth...then doesn't it seem reasonable that we have to free ourselves from the belief that hope will come from most of the current batch of elites, political, intellectual or media...which comprise the top down changes that have taken place here our beloved America. And if that is true, than we have to direct our energy to what we must now do to try and save ourselves.


Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 5:01:47 AM

edith miller

(Member since Jun 21, 2015), 1 fan, 84 comments


Doesn't it seem wise for us to consider the following points Chris Hedges made clear to us in this article..

"The inability of the political establishment and the press to moderate or reform Trump's egregious behavior is rooted in their (the press and the political establishment's)loss of credibility."

One major reason listed by Chris is: "The press, along with political and intellectual elites, spent decades championing economic and political policies that solidified corporate power and betrayed and impoverished American workers. (thus) Liberal and establishment institutions, including the leadership of the two main political parties, academia and the press, squandered their moral authority."

This was compounded by: "The hypocrisy and mendacity of the elites left them ( the press and the political establishment) despised and distrusted by the victims of deindustrialization and austerity programs."

And ofcause, what else would we expect of elites so clearly analyzed by Chris: " the dogged refusal by the elites to address the engine of discontent -- social inequality -- ensures that they (the press and the political leadership) will remain ineffectual."

And thus Chris concludes; "The attempt to restore civility to public discourse and competency to political office is, therefore, fruitless."

If we accept these words as truth...then doesn't it seem reasonable that we have to free ourselves from the belief that hope will come from the top down which Chris has listed as the elites, the academia, the media and the political establishments. And we have to direct our energy to what we must now do to save ourselves.


Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 5:17:29 AM

b. sadie bailey

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 9 fans, 5 articles, 17 quicklinks, 720 comments, 3 diaries


yes, i think this is the conversation we need to be having: what would saving ourselves look like - because by "ourselves" I believe you mean we the 99% - and any poor unfortunate living beings and necessities of a living earth (our waters, lands, forests, oceans, and the plants and creatures that dwell within them) that are being destroyed by the manifest destiny of corporatism.


bottom-up community efforts, however small, may be our only hope - and outside of politics. Bob Dylan's lyric phrase "to live outside the law, you must be honest" comes to mind. the problem is, first, we DO collectively need to accept the truth. Chris Hedges and others have been laying it out for us clearly, for decades - centuries - SOS (same old sh*t)

Submitted on Monday, Jan 29, 2018 at 5:35:31 AM

