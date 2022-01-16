The Untold Truth about the Martin Luther King Assassination

Martin Luther King assassination image
(Image by Mr. Littlehand from flickr) Details DMCA
An Interview with Dr. William Pepper who tried the case in which the jury found that James Earl Ray was not the assassin and instead indicted the government.
youtube.com/ watch?v = 0k19cpPIlWQ&t = 10s
**
Also, if you wish,
Streaming and findable via computer:
Sun. 1/16, 9-12 PM Eastern Time on WGBH-FM "The Eric in the Evening Show."
A window into the intellectual and spiritual depth of King.
Longer clips of King's speeches and sermons interspersed with Black spirituals, jazz, and current songs, including Nina Simone's heart-rending, "Why?"