

File:A man vomiting after overeating and drinking; representing t ...751 Ã-- 1024 - 747k - jpg

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

It's come to that.

I've been sick of my country for a long time,

Ever since I stopped being a kid.

When I learned about the atomic bombing of Japan.

Then Vietnam brought it home.



I was writing Romantic poetry

Until the age of 12.

Then my poetic soul

Gently urged me to wake up.

I woke up like Neo in the Matrix



In a bath of amniotic fluid

Covered with suctioning electrodes

Which I pulled off,

Gasping for air

Like a premature newborn



Adult human being.

All Romantic notions

Of One Nation Under God,

Hand to the heart,

Swearing allegiance became just swearing.



- Advertisement -

Something hit the window of my house of mirrors.

I picked up the still-warm

Bird of my youthful soul

And got sick right there,

Sick of my country.

I have nothing to prove to my country.

No loyalty.

My country needs to win me back.

Hand over heart, face mask for protection.

Stop making us sick.