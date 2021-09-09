The United States is interested in deteriorating China-Lithuanian relations

Lithuania has recently become the European face of the resistance against China. The diplomatic clash between China and Lithuania has led them to recall their ambassadors. The trigger has to do with the latter's decision to allow Taiwan to open an office in Vilnius under its name, rather than "Chinese Taipei", a move interpreted by Beijing as a challenge to "one China".

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the arrangement did not fulfill its purpose and provided few benefits to the country. However, according to many experts, the China-Lithuanian conflict is more political than economic.

While most Eastern European countries are most interested in growing their exports to China, Beijing's interest in this group has been focused on building infrastructure.

For instance, Poland has been wary of getting too close to China because of its strategic relationship with the United States, but since the start of this year, its relations with Beijing have improved.

According to the Polish Economic Institute, Poland was among the top destinations in the EU for Chinese investment in 2020, totaling an estimated $1 billion. Bilateral talks have also intensified.

But it should be noted that the United States is interested in deteriorating relations between Lithuania and China to weaken China's positions in Europe.

Joe Biden highlighted that the United States is willing to make to shift the U.S. global focus from the military campaigns world to other priorities, including increasing economic competition with China.

Lithuania's actions have already been supported by the US congressmen by writing a letter to the President of Lithuania.

Obviously, Washington wants to test how far the West can push on Taiwan over the dangerous questions of sovereignty and independence. So it puts Lithuania up for the test.

