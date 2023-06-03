The United States (aka Rome): Oderint Dum Metuant and The Gift of Fear

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



Caligula

The United States is a commandeered nation and, as such, it has commandeered the term "America" to be all its own because that's what the United States does; it takes stuff that doesn't belong to it. No regard for Central America or South America even though they are the Americas their inhabitants are not "American." What would be the more appropriate name for the United States, in essence, is what I call Caliguca. I shall now expound.

Caligula, the ancient ruler of Rome, was noted as saying "Let them hate me, as long as they fear me." There could not possibly be a better and more accurate motto for the United States; the modern day Rome. The Oxford Dictionary defines fear as: An unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous, likely to cause pain, or a threat.

No one, and I mean no one, knows this better than the Alkebulanians forced to come to the United States four centuries ago and their descendants. For without instilling fear, incubated by utter terrorism, the Alkebulanians could not have been subjugated or "pacified" to do the work that created what is known as the United States. To this very day they, more than any other group, remain subjugated, terrorized, pacified and, thusly, fearful.

This is true for some, but not all.

Despite the United States lynching, enslaving, kidnapping, raping and committing genocide upon my Alkebulanian ancestors, descendants and relatives while simultaneously holding festivities past and present, I do not fear its perpetrators though, logically I should. Despite the United States exhibiting a level of brutality, viciousness and unmitigated wantonness that caused the genocide of my Original American ancestors and them being placed in open air prisons, I do not fear that fact though logically, I should. Despite these penchants and propensities for horrific violence that appear to be a part of the European's genetic makeup, I do not fear him though logically, I should.

I do not fear the fact that the United States has the highest drug use on planet earth; though logically, I should. Correspondingly, the United States is one of only two countries, both of which are stolen continents taken by extreme violence and genocide, that allow drug companies to advertise drugs directly to consumers. I do not fear this fact; though logically, I should.

Along with a population of people loaded on one, or more, mind/mood altering substances the United States has more guns than any other nation on the planet and, of course, leads the world in gun deaths. A place where children get ventilated by lead in school; where public spaces, office buildings, workplaces, post offices, grocery stores, movie theaters, synagogues, temples and churches get shot up on a daily basis, yet calls itself "great" (I suspect it is the dope that has perverted reality orientation). An unruly horde of whacked-out motherfathers packing guns. I do not fear these facts; though logically, I should.

I am keenly aware of the fact that the United States has the most heavily armed police in the world. That they devolved from slave patrols and that model is responsible for why they, to this very day, summarily execute black men, women and children and are rewarded with a paid vacation. Though it would be both logical and rational for me to fear these facts, I do not.

I do not fear that "the richest country in the world," the United States, has the highest rates of child abuse and total child mortality on planet earth. Those same children have one of the most dismal literacy rates in the world, which causes all manner of ancillary problems. Though I earnestly lament them, I do not fear these facts; though logically, I should.

By miles and miles, the the country that has been involved in, and caused, the most wars in the past one hundred years, is the United States. Since I have been alive not a single day has gone by when the United States has not shot, murdered, bombed or destroyed someone or something somewhere; not a single day in over 21,000 days. The United States has killed millions and millions of people. The vast majority of the time, those murdered and destroyed are Non-European (aka non-white). The United States is the most warmongering nation on earth and the world's largest purveyor of instruments of death and destruction, yet I do not fear these facts; though logically, I should.

The United States has made the majority of the world its enemy and, eventually, the United States is going to experience the very same things it has done abroad. And, when this inevitability transpires, the United States citizenry will likely kill more of themselves than whatever perceived enemy has due to the factors referenced supra. The United States has been deemed so dangerous that even its own allies have issued dire travel warnings against its citizens traveling to it. Yet, I do not fear these facts though, logically, I should.

The Gift of Fear, The Curse of Fear

I could continue, ad nauseam, with reasons why the United States should be feared; mostly by its own people, but I think I have made my point in that regard. Fear, in and of itself is not, necessarily, a negative thing. Fear, like anger, gets a bad rap quite often for the human species could not have survived this long without fear, and anger. Both are necessary for survival but in very specialized circumstances. Both can be gifts, both can be curses.

During my brief foray into law-enforcement (a truly weird and perverted world) I had a supervisor that was an appointee of President Ronald Reagan. I was the youngest member of his team (seems like I have always been the punk kid around, persona non grata in perpetuum). One day, during what is known as a "moving detail" I made a potentially fatal error. Once the detail became stationary he called me to the point vehicle and dressed me down something awful. In that dressing down, he said two things to me that I have never forgotten.

The first was "never, ever compromise the confidences that have been shared with you" and, so far, I have not but who knows what the future holds. The second thing he said was "remember this and you remember it good; when you possess something it is a gift, when something possesses you, it is a curse." That is the day I learned to possess my fear, and not be possessed by it.

In the spirit of full and unadulterated disclosure, I am cursed by some other "gifts" that I have not gained possession of and am, indeed, possessed by. Fear is not one of them. The aforementioned supervisor, Gavin De Becker, would years later write a bestselling book entitled The Gift of Fear. Click Here

The One, and Only, Fear That I Have of The United States

Fear, is the number one import and export of the United States. Without fear the entire economy would collapse, immediately. Be afraid, be very afraid. Be fearful of "terrorists" (assuming you can discern one from the other). Be fearful of cancer. Be fearful of your spouse, your neighbor, your children; if you see something, say something. Be fearful of artificial intelligence. Be fearful of the Democrats; be fearful of the Republicans. Be fearful of autocrats, fascists and dictators; never mind you have them right here in the United States.

Be fearful of Covid, be fearful of the vaccine for Covid. Be fearful of the people that won't take the vaccine, be fearful of the people that want to force you to take it. Be fearful of those negroes because you should be fearful of crime and they are crime. Better get a gun because you need to be fearful of the rest of the loaded, racist idiots that have one, or two or fifty (true, true). Be fearful of guns, be fearful of people that are fearful of guns. Don't forget that security system and the cameras you'll need to protect that family you are fearful of. Be fearful of the Russians, the Chinese and the warm summer breeze.

As the 2024 general election heats up I have heard one politician after the other speak on how "the world doesn't fear us anymore." That's right cowboy, it does not. The global majority not only fears you less and less, it has utter contempt for you because of your disrespect and bullying that caused it to fear you initially. Caligula screwed you, for you are neither hated nor feared; only despised.

Now comes my big reveal: I do have one fear of the United States, and one only, but it is gargantuan. My fear of the United States is that it is unaware and, thusly, oblivious to the fact that it is all of the things I have described. It is a patient that has no idea of how sick it is and that frightens the living sh*t out of me.

Fear gives intelligence even to fools.

