The US is Executing a Global War Plan

By Finian Cunningham

From Strategic Culture

From flickr.com: USS Abraham Lincoln {MID-251032}
USS Abraham Lincoln
(Image by Official U.S. Navy Imagery)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Washington is moving inevitably on a global war plan. That's the grim conclusion one has to draw from three unfolding war scenarios.

Ultimately, it's about American imperialism trying to assert hegemony over the international order for the benefit of US capitalism. Russia and China are prime targets for this global assault.

The three unfolding war scenarios are seen in Syria, North Korea and Ukraine. These are not disparate, disassociated conflicts. They are inter-related expressions of the American war plans. War plans which involve the moving of strategic military power into position.

Last week's massacre of over 100 Syrian government forces by American warplanes near Deir ez-Zor was an audacious overt assault by the US on the Syrian state. The US, along with other NATO allies, have been up to now waging a seven-year proxy war for regime change against Russia's ally, President Assad. The massacre last week was certainly not the first time that US forces, illegally present in Syria, have attacked the Syrian army. But it seems clearer than ever now that American forces are operating on the overt agenda for regime change. US troops are transparently acting like an occupation army, challenging Russia and its legally mandated support for the Syrian state.

Heightening international concerns are multiple reports that Russian military contractors were among the casualties in the US-led air strike near Deir ez-Zor last week.

Regarding North Korea, Washington is brazenly sabotaging diplomatic efforts underway between the respective Korean leaderships in Pyongyang and Seoul. While this inter-Korean dialogue has been picking up positive momentum, the US has all the while been positioning nuclear-capable B-52 and B-2 bombers in the region, along with at least three aircraft carriers. The B-2s are also reportedly armed with 14-tonne bunker-buster bombs -- the largest non-nuclear warhead in the American arsenal, designed to destroy North Korean underground missile silos and "decapitate" the Pyongyang leadership of Kim Jong-un.

American vice-president Mike Pence, while attending the Winter Olympics in South Korea, opening last week, delivered a blunt war message. He said that the recent detente between North Korea and US ally South Korea will come to an end as "soon as the Olympic flame is extinguished" -- when the games close later this month. This US policy of belligerence completely upends Russia and China's efforts to facilitate inter-Korean peace diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the situation in Eastern Ukraine looks decidedly grim for an imminent US-led invasion of the breakaway Donbas region. Pentagon military inspectors have in the past week reportedly arrived along the Contact Zone that separates the US-backed Kiev regime forces and the pro-Russian separatists of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Donetsk's military commander Eduard Basurin warned that the arrival of Pentagon and other NATO military advisors from Britain and Canada indicate that US-armed Kiev forces are readying for a renewed assault on the Donbas ethnic Russian population.

Even the normally complacent observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), charged with monitoring a nominal ceasefire along the Contact Zone, have lately begun reporting serious advancement of heavy weapons by the Kiev forces -- in violation of the 2015 Minsk Peace Accord.

If the US-led Kiev forces proceed with the anticipated offensive next month in Donbas there are real fears for extreme civilian casualties. Such "ethnic cleansing" of Russian people by Kiev regime forces that openly espouse Neo-Nazi ideology would mostly likely precipitate a large-scale intervention by Moscow as a matter of humanitarian defense. Perhaps that is what the US planners are wagering on, which can then be portrayed by the dutiful Western news media as "another Russian aggression."

US-based political analyst Randy Martin says: "It is undeniable that Washington is on a war footing in three global scenarios. Preparation for war is in fact war."

He added: "You have to also consider the latest Nuclear Posture Review published by the Pentagon earlier this month. The Pentagon is openly declaring that it views Russia and China as targets, and that it is willing to use nuclear force to contest conventional wars and what the Pentagon deems to be asymmetric aggression."

Martin says that it is not clear at this stage what Washington wants exactly.

"It is of course all about seeking global domination which is long-consistent with American imperialism as expressed for example in the Wolfowitz Doctrine following the end of the Cold War," says the analyst.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Lois Gagnon

Yet the Russiagaters refuse to see that the whole psyop was preparation for this scenario. Vilify Putin so as to blame him when US aggression draws him in to defend ethnic Russians. Connect the dots people.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 at 9:57:23 PM

lila york

We all need to contact our reps and protest any war waged by insane neocons. enough.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 at 11:12:51 PM

Kenneth Johnson

The war planners, come push to shove, may be surprised to find the much counted-on 'coalition of the willing' is nonexistent.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 19, 2018 at 1:53:09 AM

