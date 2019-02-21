 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The US doesn't "care two hoots about what the world thinks".

By Dave Lefcourt

2/21/19

Amb. John Bolton previews Donald Trump's foreign policy Insight from the Fox News contributor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Details   DMCA
Current National Security Adviser John Bolton juxtaposed with President Trump in some earlier photos

When it comes to US machinations in the world how horrendous can they get? Is that the operative word, something worse? Horrific, unspeakable-although unspeakable is usually reserved for the holocaust perpetrated by Hitler's Nazi Germany against the Jews.

How should one describe the current regime change coup Washington is fomenting in Venezuela, recognizing the CIA trained, national assembly leader Juan Guaido as the self proclaimed interim president of Venezuela while denouncing the current legally re-elected Nicolas Maduro as somehow illegitimate or as Trump put it, "Peace-loving nations desire peaceful transition in Venezuela where peaceful protesters are being threatened with violence by dictator Nicolas Maduro". What? The US supports "peaceful transitions"? Where? The truth is Venezuela and Maduro is under siege instigated by the US!

Here's a quote briefly describing machinations the US has engaged in over the years by Michael Walton in his article "The Deep Hurt: Lessons From American Coups". "There is little pretence that the US is engaging in the bully politics of 'might is right'. They don't care two hoots about what the world thinks. They do not give a damn about self-determination of all countries and peoples." How's that for putting it succinctly.

As for Venezuela it's almost unprecedented recognizing a new president BEFORE the current president is removed, assassinated, jailed, or leaves the country so some US installed stooge takes over.

Think the CIA led coup in Iran in 1953 placing legitimately elected Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh under arrest then elevating Shah Pahlavi to absolute power, assassinating President Diem of South Vietnam in 1963 and bring a military junta led by General Nguyen Van Thieu , the 1973 CIA provoked coup of President Salvador Allende in Chile who was holed up in the presidential palace and subsequently committed suicide bringing General Pinochet to power and more recently the 2014 CIA fomented coup in Ukraine forcing legitimately elected President Viktor Yanukovych to flee to Russia and a post coup government put in power in Kiev.

Then of course there's Egypt and the 2013 military overthrow and coup of legitimately elected President Mohammad Morsi who was jailed by order of General Abdel el-Sisi head of the Egyptian military. A subsequent presidential "election" was held in 2014 and Sisi-who had resigned from the military in order to run-was "miraculously" elected president of Egypt. One year later in 2015 then President Obama lifted a two year ban on weapons to Egypt-in place since the 2013 coup-but with Sisi now "elected" president of Egypt Obama ignored the required "democracy certification"-the US law forbidding the supply of weapons to any country that was illegally overthrown and a military dictatorship takes power-and resumed the weapons delivery. Well so much for the US charade of supporting a "peaceful transition", respecting the will of the people and bringing them freedom and democracy.

The latest has the US attempting to deliver humanitarian aid from Columbia to the starving people of Venezuela. Well the Venezuelan people are not starving and the humanitarian aid is a ruse to let in US trucks filled with agent-provocateurs to stir up the people against Maduro.

Yesterday Trump's national security adviser John Bolton reiterated the president's statement on Monday regarding Nicaragua, "Ortega's days are numbered and the Nicaraguan people will soon be free-or in other words the US will continue to instigate regime change in the country. Never to mince words Bolton last November lumped Nicaragua with Cuba and Venezuela as "the troika of Tyranny" and a "sordid cradle of Communism in the Western hemisphere".

Last week Vice President Mike Pence was in Warsaw, Poland for a US planned conference saying "freedom loving nations must stand against 'Iranian evil' and Iran was planning a 'new holocaust". How's that for being over the top? He also lambasted European nations for not getting behind US sanctions against Iran. Significantly French and German high ranking officials boycotted the conference as both countries support the 2015 nuclear deal they signed with Iran as a benefit to their countries economic interests.

Clearly there is unease among US allies in Europe over US policies and actions that directly effect them. It hasn't reached the stage of collapse as most are too afraid to confront the bully. Just do business with Russia, Iran in a quiet, professional manner.

But how horrendous must US machinations get in the world before it finally rises up and stands firmly opposed to the bully? For sure the crazies in Trump's coterie are pressing the envelope. Europe may have gotten on the bandwagon recognizing Guaido as president of Venezuela but it's doubtful they'll do more than give him lip service. And besides Venezuela is far away and Europeans have more pressing matters in their own backyard.

Again, stay tuned.

 

US foreign policy and actions are in the control of the Wall Street based financiers who control the IMF and World Bank and have used greed, fraud, murder, and austerity to impoverish nations and make debt slaves of their people.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 at 4:00:31 PM

Author 0
