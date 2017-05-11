Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   10 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The US Postal Service is Dying. Let it.

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/11/17

From commons.wikimedia.org: Blue Mailboxes {MID-72814}
Blue Mailboxes
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Like most monopolies, the US Postal Service isn't interested in changing its business model. An enterprise hemorrhaging cash in a free market would cut prices, improve service, look for new revenue streams, or simply close its doors. The USPS solution, as usual, is to raise prices and hope for the best.

Alternative proposal: Let's put it out of its misery.

- Advertisement -

The Service posted losses of $562 million in the first quarter of 2017, the Associated Press reports. This year will likely bring the Service's sixth straight annual operating loss. While its package delivery revenues have grown, the areas in which it enjoys a monopoly -- "first class" (letter) mail and "marketing" (junk mail) -- are in decline thanks to the ascendance of email and other Internet technologies.

That decline is terminal. The age of hand-delivered paper mail on the scale required to sustain the Postal Service model is coming to an end, and the market is already well-situated (via the likes of Federal Express and United Parcel Service) to handle ever diminishing future levels of emergency and vanity traffic of that kind.

In truth, we've known for nearly 175 years that the Service's government-granted monopoly is all that keeps it afloat. Its prices don't reflect the market value of its services. In 1844, anarchist Lysander Spooner founded the American Letter Mail Company and turned a profit selling stamps for 6.25 cents each or 20 for a dollar versus the Post Office's price of 12 cents, delivering mail up and down the eastern seaboard until the federal government shut it down.

In the past, one excuse for a government monopoly on mail was to protect "universal service." Spooner could make money serving Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York, but the government's postal monopoly used those "easy" routes to subsidize letter delivery to, for example, rural Kentucky and distant San Francisco, where private competitors would have had to charge prohibitively high rates.

- Advertisement -

Today, however, nearly all US households have telephones (cell or land line). According to the Pew Research Center, 84% of American adults use the Internet, and most of the rest COULD use it. Even with no home connection, they could visit the library or any of numerous free wi-fi locations, just as citizens of rural communities once visited the Post Office to pick up mail in the absence of home delivery.

If the Postal Service shut its doors today, taxpayers would still be on the hook for generous retirement and retiree health care commitments to its current and former employees. That's no reason to keep throwing good money after bad forever.

Neither is our natural nostalgia for the big blue corner mailboxes and the friendly neighborhood mail carrier.

Let's say goodbye to what's clearly become a relic of a bygone age.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Bernie Sanders Won't Drop Out. Here's Why.

Just Say No to Draft Registration for Women -- and Men

War Party's New Line: Vladimir Putin is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 10 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 34 fans, 40 articles, 184 quicklinks, 2146 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"they could visit the library or any of numerous free wi-fi locations"...tk

Where are poor people going to go for internet service after neoliberals close the public libraries? Don't cha know there is no such thing as "free". Poor neighborhoods don't have a Starbucks on every corner.

The reason the Post Office is running a deficit is because the neoliberals are killing it just like they are killing public schools and the Veterans Administration. They underfund them and put unreasonable regulations on them---regulations that neoliberals fight against when it comes to the private sector.

I imagine you know that Congress has imposed that the P.O. fund future retirement benefits for 75 years...no private company has to do that. Your own AP link explains that.

Crooked politicians are paid by their buddies to destroy the public sector so that they can milk the public trough for profits, hire cheap minimum wage labor, cut service and raise prices to maximize their profit.

Instead of getting rid of the P.O., let's get rid of corrupt politicians: California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband got a no bid $1 Billion contract to sell off Post Office real estate.

Submitted on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 8:12:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 5 fans, 170 articles, 211 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content
If we get rid of the corrupt politicians, their works -- including the Post Office -- will necessarily go with them.

Submitted on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:26:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 34 fans, 40 articles, 184 quicklinks, 2146 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

The crooked politicians may steal 50% but at least the taxpayers get a Post Office service for their money, unlike the wars to protect neoliberal monopolies and neocon imperialism. Lenin: capitalism=monopoly=imperialism=war.

Submitted on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11:26:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 5 fans, 170 articles, 211 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

"Where are poor people going to go for internet service after neoliberals close the public libraries?"


Presumably to the type of public libraries that originally covered the country without being government-funded (Andrew Carnegie paid for 1,700 of them).

Submitted on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:31:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 34 fans, 40 articles, 184 quicklinks, 2146 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

Carnegie could have taught the Koch Brothers a thing or two about government welfare and monopolies. He makes a great example of how hypocritical neoliberals are. The Carnegie foundation now specializes in regime change along with George Soros, instead of libraries.

Submitted on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11:12:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919

(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 6 fans, 2 articles, 19 quicklinks, 697 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I can still recall that in the early days of email the Postal Service wanted to grab a monopoly on that by requiring that all email be sent to a Post Office which would print it out and deliver it by regular mail. Fortunately they were totally unsuccessful in that effort.

As with any "service" the government provides the motto is clearly "If you can't compete, monopolize by law".

Submitted on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 8:19:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 5 fans, 170 articles, 211 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to June Genis:   New Content
My recollection is that the Postal Service attempt to horn in on email was an urban legend/Internet myth, and that the details were different (the claim was they wanted it routed through USPS servers and charged for). I could be wrong, but I don't think any of that was actually true.

Submitted on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:28:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
feliznavidad

Become a Fan
Author 92886

(Member since Mar 26, 2014), 2 fans, 150 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

A few mistakes in this article. Let's correct them:

1. The Post office is not profitable. Who says they should be? Are the National Parks profitable? The purpose of the Post Office, invented by founding father Benjamin Franklin, is to ensure that every American, no matter how humble, has access to the medium of mailed communication. New communication methods does not nullify the need for this. It is important for Congress people to communicate with their constituents as well.

2. The post office is mismanaged. For sure. Their management is Congress and, as usual, the republicans want to destroy the institution so they can sell it to their cronies and so their cronies can make bigger profits. The repubicans tied a noose around their neck forcing them to bank expected pension payoffs up front. No normal business does this. Then when good ideas are floated, like Bernie Sanders suggesting the Post Office should offer a check cashing service that doesn't steal from the poor, they are shot down.

Submitted on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 9:33:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 5 fans, 170 articles, 211 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to feliznavidad:   New Content
What we have here is not "mistakes," but "disagreements." They're not the same thing.

Submitted on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:22:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Larry Kennedy

Become a Fan
Author 503307

(Member since Aug 12, 2015), 126 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
As a working class person who's used the post office periodically for over half a century I have to say I have consistently found them to be courteous functional and reasonably priced.

Submitted on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:46:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 