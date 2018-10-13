 
 
The US-Led Genocide and Destruction of Yemen

Stop the War in Yemen !
[First published by The Greanville Post ]

"Only God can save our children", say Yemeni fathers and mothers as they can do nothing but watch their children die, try to comfort them in their final agonizing hours, and pray for God to spare them from death. The fathers and mothers watch and pray, as one by another their children die from cholera, dehydration and starvation.

Where is God? He cannot get through the total US blockade of Yemen to save the children. A cholera epidemic is a man-made disaster. Since 2015 the cholera epidemic has been spread by biological warfare against Yemen. US bombs dropped by Saudi pilots destroyed Yemen's public water and sewage systems. The parts, chemicals and fuel to operate Yemen's water purification and sewage plants are blockaded. Potable water, cholera vaccine, and even individual water purification tablets cannot get in.

The sewage from non-working treatment plants overflows into streams that run onto agricultural land, thus contaminating vegetables before they go to market. Sewage flows into the cities, residential areas and the refugee camps. Flies swarm over the sewage and spread cholera everywhere. The International Committee of the Red Cross, the Red Crescent, and Doctors Without Borders; hospitals, clinics and disaster relief organizations, and human rights workers have been deliberately bombed.

From flickr.com: Yemen school bus bombing victim, 40 children died, 79 wounded. August 2018 {MID-318376}
Yemen school bus bombing victim, 40 children died, 79 wounded. August 2018
(Image by Felton Davis)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The US dominated United Nations adds a fig leaf of legality to the blockade, and a one-sided weapons embargo against Yemen. To ask why there is no UN arms embargo against Saudi Arabia is, of course, a rhetorical question.

The UN wrings its hands about a humanitarian crisis, and the worst cholera epidemic in human history. The UN does nothing to stop the US-led Saudi genocide and destruction of Yemen, and it puts out knowingly phony underreported numbers of the civilian deaths. The UN is not an honest broker.

The former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley threw a temper tantrum when the UN dared to even voice mild criticism against the US, when it moved its embassy to Jerusalem. She spoke of the UN "disrespecting" the US, and she threatened financial retaliation against the UN and countries that voted contrary to US wishes.

President Donald Trump cut funding to humanitarian UN agencies, did not try to stop Israel from gunning down thousands of unarmed Palestinians, withdrew the US from the UN Human Rights Council, and thumbed his nose at the UN International Court of Justice. Trump's national security adviser John Bolton said that the US plans on withdrawing from more treaties that are the foundation of international law.

In other words, Bolton is confirming that the US is a rouge state; it makes a mockery of the United Nations. From the beginning of the Bush-era War on Terror, the US showed contempt for the Geneva Conventions. Obama too violated customary international law with impunity. Obama assassinated US citizens, droned Afghan wedding parties and funerals, and destroyed Libya. He invaded Syria in an illegal war of aggression. Obama was really good at killing. He allegedly said so himself.

Purposely causing a cholera epidemic is biological warfare. Yemen is not an unprecedented case of US use of biological-chemical warfare. During the 1950's Korean War the US was accused convincingly of biological warfare. In the Vietnam-American War the US sprayed millions of gallons of Agent Orange, which poisoned the soil, rivers and people. Agent Orange, 40 years later is still "causing miscarriages, skin diseases, cancers, birth defects, and congenital malformations".

The US contaminated Bosnia, Afghanistan, and the Middle East with so-called depleted uranium. Depleted uranium can cause cancer, birth defects, and as yet other unknown health effects. The US knows it. It has put out a health warning to US Iraq war veterans.

In 1995, Madeleine Albright was interview by Lesley Stahl on the TV show "60 Minutes". That interview should live in infamy in a hall of shame for eternity. Stahl asked Albright if the death of over 500,000 Iraqi children caused by US sanctions was "worth it". Albright's answer was, "I think this is a very hard choice, but the price--we think the price is worth it." (Whoever the "we" is, Albright did not elaborate.) It is now known that "we" purposely used biological warfare to kill those 500,000 Iraqi children.

David William Pear is a progressive columnist writing on U.S. foreign policy, economic and political issues, human rights and social issues. David is a Senior Contributing Editor of The Greanville Post (TGP) and a prior Senior Editor for (more...)
 

US War with Russia Authorized by House Resolution 758.

Trump is Not America's Real Problem

Syria: Has Putin Called Obama's Bluff?

Venezuela Under Siege by U.S. Empire

Putin Is Not Hitler

UKRAINE: The Propaganda War

David William Pear

More Evidence of US biological warfare:

The US purposely caused the poisoning of Iraq's water supply from 1991 to 2000. Even after Madeleine Albright gave her shameful performance on "60 Minutes", the US continued to purposely kill hundreds of thousands of Iraqi children.

Yemeni children are now dying by the 100,000 of thousands from the worse (man made) cholera epidemic in history. Water treatment plants in Yemen has been purposely bombed. Potable water is purposely being withheld by an embargo.

This is another US-led genocide, war crime, crime against humanity, and biological warfare.

BFalcon

My friend:

Could you elaborate on "The US purposely caused the poisoning of Iraq's water supply from 1991 to 2000" ?

The US did not cause cholera epidemic.

Agent Orange was wrongly declared safe at the time.

Claims about the depleted uranium are exaggerated to the point of being wrong.

David William Pear

For the benefit of others and myself I will respond.

I do not pretend to be an expert on Yemen or anything else. I do research my articles extensively, and try to fact check what I say carefully. That does not mean that I think that I never write anything that is incorrect, or that I am a know-it-all. Yemen is a complicated and challenging subject.

I always appreciate when someone brings a factual error, misuse of a word, spelling, grammar, etc. to my attention. I consider my readers to be my editors. This article will be going out to other publications, so I would rather correct any misinformation now rather than to be embarrassed and have to do it later.

I repeat, if anyone thinks I have made a factual error, please bring it to my attention.

Thank you.

P.S. now to address BFalcon: Please follow and read the links provided in my article for backup information. That is what they are there for. My understanding of the Geneva Conventions is that to purposely target civilian infrastructure such as water and sewer is a war crime. To purposely deny the civilian population the means of sustaining life during wartime is a war crime. The linked partially declassified DIA document is evidence that the health effects of the sanctions regime was well known, planned and carried out to cause cholera and other waterborne diseases among the civilian population. (It would not surprise me, although I did not say so in the article, if the DOD was even more aggressive and spiked the water with cholera and other pathogens. It not like the US does not have a long history of biological warfare and experimentation, including on the US population). If you want to parse words that the US was not "at war" with Iraq during the sanctions regime, then please explain why something that is illegal in wartime would be legal in "peacetime". As for Agent Orange the US used 18 times the recommended Department of Agriculture recommended "safe" level. On a personal note, would you have drank a glass of Agent Orange at the time? Please refer to The History link: "During the Vietnam War , the U.S military engaged in an aggressive program of chemical warfare codenamed Operation Ranch Hand ." As for depleted uranium, the long-term effects are not known or made public, but the DOD has put out a health warning to vets for a reason. If you would care to enlighten us on your research into depleted uranium or any other pertinent information it would be an appreciated addition.

BFalcon

Thank you, my friend.

I also write with the same goal that you stated, to be "someone (who) brings a factual error, misuse of a word, spelling, grammar, etc. to (my) attention" if I feel that I found some.

No desire to disparage your quest to present the truth, just joining in common effort.

I still don't see evidence that the US purposely caused the poisoning of Iraq's water supply from 1991 to 2000, which I would consider a crime.

The US is not 'leading the action' in Yemen, just supportive of Saudis.

The US did not "cause" cholera', too much.

Agent Orange was considered safe and no, I would not drink a glass of any chemical including the 1% solution of most medications (Pepto-Bismol is among the few exceptions).

For depleted uranium:

https://ec.europa.eu/health/scientific_committees/opinions_layman/depleted-uranium/en/l-3/4.htm

The whole article is important, please read.

"All natural U isotopes emit alpha particles (table 2), i.e. positively charged ions composed of two protons and two neutrons. Both beta (high-energy electrons) and gamma (very high energy photons) activity of relevant U isotopes are low. Due to their relatively large size and charge, alpha particles have little penetrating power. The penetration range of a 5 MeV alpha particle is approximately 4 cm in air and 50 micrometers in soft tissue. Therefore, alpha particles do not penetrate the keratin layer of intact human skin. As a result, U represents a radiation hazard only after inhalation or ingestion"

Compare this with radon (Wikipedia):

"High concentrations of radon in homes were discovered by chance in 1985 after the stringent radiation testing conducted at a nuclear power plant entrance revealed that Stanley Watras , an engineer at the plant, was contaminated by radioactive substances.[76] Typical domestic exposures are of approximately 100 Bq/m 3 (2.7 pCi/L) indoors. Some level of radon will be found in all buildings. Radon mostly enters a building directly from the soil through the lowest level in the building that is in contact with the ground. High levels of radon in the water supply can also increase indoor radon air levels. Typical entry points of radon into buildings are cracks in solid foundations, construction joints, cracks in walls, gaps in suspended floors, gaps around service pipes, cavities inside walls, and the water supply.[2][77] Radon concentrations in the same location may differ by a factor of two over a period of 1 hour. Also, the concentration in one room of a building may be significantly different from the concentration in an adjoining room.[3] The soil characteristics of the dwellings are the most important source of radon for the ground floor and higher concentration of indoor radon observed on lower floors. Most of the high radon concentrations have been reported from places near fault zones; hence the existence of a relation between the exhalation rate from faults and indoor radon concentrations is obvious.[77]

The distribution of radon concentrations will generally differ from room to room, and the readings are averaged according to regulatory protocols. Indoor radon concentration is usually assumed to follow a lognormal distribution on a given territory.[78] Thus, the geometric mean is generally used for estimating the "average" radon concentration in an area.[79]

The mean concentration ranges from less than 10 Bq/m 3 to over 100 Bq/m 3 in some European countries.[80] Typical geometric standard deviations found in studies range between 2 and 3, meaning (given the 68--95--99.7 rule ) that the radon concentration is expected to be more than a hundred times the mean concentration for 2 to 3% of the cases.

Some of the highest radon hazard in the United States is found in Iowa and in the Appalachian Mountain areas in southeastern Pennsylvania.[81] The second highest readings in Ireland were found in office buildings in the Irish town of Mallow, County Cork , prompting local fears regarding lung cancer.[82] Iowa has the highest average radon concentrations in the United States due to significant glaciation that ground the granitic rocks from the Canadian Shield and deposited it as soils making up the rich Iowa farmland.[83] Many cities within the state, such as Iowa City , have passed requirements for radon-resistant construction in new homes. "

and read:

http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2015/ph241/gilpin1/

As I said, the danger of the depleted uranium is exaggerated to the point of being wrong.

Thank you for your effort to bring the truth, hope that you will understand mine, we both have the same goal, the truth.

Peter Franzen

Sorry mate. Please do not take this the wrong way but you are in denial.

BFalcon

See above and read, give your opinion.

shad williams

BF, my friend. In my mind you are wrong...very, very wrong.

BFalcon

To be a real critic, my friend, one should not exaggerate.

Some people here believe and claim that the US is doing evil everywhere, is in charge everywhere, everybody who faces the US is right, nothing happens without US.

Sure, the US did some bad things, others did too. But it also helps to differentiate, what Bush did, Obama did not. Clinton did it one way, Reagan the other.

People here should stop painting everything the same color.

Believing that everything is simple and one sided.

Yemen is a catastrophe and a tragedy. But it is way more complicated than saying "the US led Saudi genocide" (as David said, with best meaning anger, but wrongly).

Houthis and others in Yemen have history probably older than the US.

And Saudis are leading the charge for their reasons. The US is not the main player.

I would like to know more myself and I would like to help stop the tragedy.

What I think, though, is that we will all know better if we learn the truth rather than too simple explanations.

shad williams

Your words are very reasonable.

Leslie Johnson

Well written Dave. The worst part being the human toll, and the amount of destruction, I have no doubt that we will reap what we have sown....and it didn't have to be this way.

David William Pear

Thank you Leslie. I suspect we are already reaping what we have sown...we just don't know it. i.e. lack of universal healthcare, etc.

John Lawrence Ré

OEN is lucky to have you rising above the hysterical cult posturing on poli-celeb personalities and providing context on the real issues that demand our attention. Thanks.

David William Pear

Thanks John. The insanity of the wars is my thing. As "Bush's Brain" said:

'We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality--judiciously, as you will--we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors...and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do'

shad williams

Unfortunately, I do not believe that words will bring about peace. I believe that a foot planted sideways up the murderous slimy bastids ar*e would do more to right the world. We need a multitude of ass planting feet...better move over BF wouldn't want to plant one by being too objective.

David William Pear

I love the subtle way of your metaphorically speaking.

shad williams

Sledge hammer metaphor from my arm chair of course.

Paul from Potomac

I agree with the basic premise that US warmongers are out of control. That being accepted means that we must try and execute all of them for genocide. Raise your hands if you are willing to take them on.


I thought not.

John Lawrence Ré

I hope you're not suggesting that no one here on this site is willing to take them on, because you would be dead wrong. In the larger context, however, I do agreer. Simply contrast american me-generation liberals with the 400 officers, many from some of Germany's most aristocratic families, who were executed for plotting to kill Hitler.

Paul from Potomac

We vote against these criminals and it appears that none of our votes were counted, at least not in 2012 and 2016. I don't have an AR-15 to go out and take action. I don't believe that anyone who does would last five minutes with our militarized police forces. No one here has the guts to start a revolution in a country with twice as many guns as citizens. Hate may have us shooting each other instead.

BFalcon

This writing of yours is too incoherent for a person of your stature.

John Lawrence Ré

You keep saying "here." Again, are you referring to this site? Many people "here" have put their asses on the line and/or having been physically assaulted in demos for "taking them on." But if you are specifically referring to using M-15s (a curiously antiquated choice), then yes, no one here would be willing to do that. Not because they don't have "guts" as you say, but because they are not insane. So I agree with BFalcon, your response and its context are incoherent to say the least.

Lois Gagnon

Thank you for providing the details of this government's on going crime in Yemen as horrifying as they are. We need to be aware of the details if we are to have any chance of waking up enough people to stop this perpetual crime spree.


Would it not be accurate to say that the history of the US is one long crime against humanity? I think so. The only way to stop it is to expose it for what it is. Thank you for your efforts toward that end.

David William Pear

Thank you so much Lois. I consider you a kindred spirit. The more I study US history the more cynical I become. I am surprised that I still get surprised and shocked by what I learn. I was shocked when I ran across the "Iraqi Water Treatment Vulnerabilities" document, and the conclusions of the Genocide Scholars. A lot of people knew about it. Most kept their mouth shut, while some courageous people like the Friends tried to do something about it at the risk of going to jail.

David William Pear

The mainstream media and politicians all over the world are starting to focus more on the genocidal war on Yemen. Still too often they whitewash it in legalistic terms that Saudi Arabia is coming to the aid of "the internationally recognized legitimate government of Yemen", which lets KSA off the hook of an illegal war of aggression.

Almost always the war on Yemen is referred to as "Saudi-led" which minimizes US involvement. KSA could never have launched Operation Decisive Storm in 2015 without US participation. Sure this was extensively discussed in the Obama administration, discussed with the Saudis and US allies, the UN, and the other GCC countries as well as non-GCC countries that were asked to join the coalition.

Without a major commitment and thumbs up by the Obama administration the war, which is in fact a war of aggression would never have begun at such an intensive Shock and Awe level.

No doubt "outside actors" would have continued their aggression against Yemen on a covert level. Yemen has quietly participated in the War on Terror since 2001, and allowed the US and others to conduct military operation inside Yemen. The War on Terror has been deviously used by all sides for political purposes. It is too much to go into in a comment.

If the US/Saudi Decisive Storm had not been launched in 2015 it is likely that the broad-based Houthi Revolution would have taken control over all of Yemen. It would have established a government not to the US or Saudi liking, but there would be no dragged out "civil war".

No doubt low intensity violence would have continued by dissident groups inside Yemen and from outside terrorists, but Yemen would not be faced with famine, the worst cholera epidemic in history, and 20 million people suffering from a famine.

If the US withdrew its military support of the "Saudi-led" operation Restoring Hope, the war would be over in 48 hours. The amount of humanitarian aid that is now needed to save 20 million lives is tiny when compared to the outrageous sums of money being spend on destroying Yemen.

Lifting the blockade, opening the airports and about $2 to $4 billion in humanitarian aid is all that is require to resolve the crisis. Compared to the $100's of billion being spent on destroying Yemen, it is a crime against humanity for the US not to take responsibility for what it has caused and make immediate life-saving reparations.

It leaves me lost for words.....

Dana Bruce Thibault

This is absolutely the kind of real reporting that the misled public needs to know and thank you again for it.

It is frustrating to try to make sense of the senseless, but I fear we are run by profoundly amoral and bloodthirsty profiteers rather than the figurehead presidents we mythologize as the most powerful dictator-like players. Even the wannabe dictator Trump said we're getting out of Syria one day and reversed himself the next; same with Afghanistan.

Our brainwashed values are truly upside-down when the Saudi-assisted genocide of millions means nothing while the Saudi bombing of a busload of children is condemnable but the Saudi murder of one journalist is an outrage we must respond to in the harshest way.

David William Pear

Thanks for your comment.

While listening and reading about the Saudi murder of Jamal Khashoggi, I was of course disgusted, but I could not help thinking about a couple of ironies:

The US has pulled off so many "extraordinary renditions" that it has no moral authority. The US is the leading kidnapper, torturer, indefinite, black site indefinite detentioner in the world. The US has killed dozens, maybe hundreds of journalists in Iraq, Honduras, etc.

Nor could I help thinking about how irate the US acts, and goes on infinitum ad nausea about "Putin kills journalists". But of course the US will likely give a break to an ally (and itself) for killing journalists.

Finally, my gut says that the Saudis are not going to put up much longer with MbS. He and the KSA are out of control, and due for a big fall. Yemen is bankrupting KSA. They are in big trouble.

Regards,

Dana Bruce Thibault

I so hope you're right.

Jared giving intel to MBS to kill his rivals and Trump sword dancing with them makes me sick.

Peter Franzen

Western politicians cannot claim the moral high ground when they are supplying murderous regimes like Saudi Arabia and Israel with weapons to slaughter innocent civilians. I recall the words of a grinning Hilary Clinton when Muammar Gaddafi was sodomised with a bayonet and then shot - "We came, we saw, he died".

