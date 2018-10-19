From Baroud Website



US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has made her post a "more glamorous" position than her predecessors -- as President Donald Trump described Haley's two-year term at the UN, following her resignation announcement.

We may never know the nature of Haley's purported "glamour" at the UN, but we certainly know that, during her relatively brief stint, Haley has further diminished her country's struggling reputation, entrenching US isolation in the world's most vital international political body.

In her own words, Haley concluded that her mission at the UN was accomplished, commending herself on three achievements: the US has become more respected; it saved a lot of money and vigorously defended Israel against UN "bias."

"All of those things have made a huge difference in the US standing," she said. "The US is strong again. And the US is strong in a way that should make all Americans very proud."

Nothing could be further from the truth and Haley, who is suspected of engineering a run for the White House in the future, has no evidence to back up her claim of new-found "strength" and "respect."

During his speech before the General Assembly on September 25, Trump's outrageous claims were not met with thundering applause but humiliating laughter. So much for respect.

However, there is no question that Haley was a good fit to be Trump's representative to the international community. Her aggressive and self-aggrandizing language tallies with the political discourse emanating from the White House.

That aside, considering the violations of human rights committed by Israel during Haley's time at the UN, her relentless defense of Israel is no laughing matter.

Haley's supposed "achievements" of saving money and supporting Israel are intrinsically linked. Indeed, the US saved 1.3 billion dollars -- by cutting off funds to organizations that were critical of Israel or supportive of the Palestinian people.

Haley's political outlook is not influenced by true conviction. In his bestselling book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," Michael Wolff describes Haley as an "opportunist" who is as "ambitious as Lucifer."

There can be no rational explanation for Haley's palpable hatred of Palestinians and Arab and love of Israel, other than sheer opportunism.

The US-Israel pact at the UN is as old as Israel itself, but the last two decades have taken this relationship to new heights. The already slanted US position on Israel's Occupation of Palestine and its brazen use of the "veto" power to shield Israel from international criticism reached its zenith during the term of George W. Bush's ambassador to the UN, John Negroponte (2001-04).

The "Negroponte doctrine" -- the instant rejection and, if necessary, vetoing of any UN Security Council resolution critical of Israel -- remained a staple in US foreign policy until today, with the notable exception of Resolution 2334.

On December 23, 2016, the Obama Administration abstained from voting on a resolution that condemned Israel's construction of illegal Jewish settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Obama's final act violated the central tenet of US diplomacy at the UN.

