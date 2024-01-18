 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/18/24

The UN Security Council never voted to attack Yemen making US and UK airstrikes illegal under international law

Joe Biden confirms strikes in Yemen on Houthi rebels United States President Joe Biden has confirmed that Australia supports the US and the UK launching strike attacks against the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sky News Australia)   Details   DMCA

US President Joe Biden after authorizing US military strikes on Yemen

Let's set the record straight at the outset. The US and UK attacking the Houthi's in Yemen with airstrikes and naval bombardments was never authorized by the UN Security Council and is therefore illegal under international law.

This is not to say what the Houthi's are doing attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with missiles it considers as linked with Israel is justified. These attacks are contributing to container shippers avoiding these routes in favor of its container ships sailing around the Cape of Good Hope whose longer route is causing delays and increased costs.

Late yesterday "Washington designated the Houthi rebel group as a terrorist organization". [1]

Here's what Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to say, "The Houthi's must be held accountable for their actions, but it should not be at the expense of Yemeni citizens".

"As the Department of State moves forward with this designation, we are taking significant steps to mitigate any adverse impacts this designation may have on the people of Yemen."

Ah Mr. Secretary let's be clear, these airstrikes and naval bombardments are killing Yemeni citizens. And that's a war crime as no Americans have been attacked by the Houthi's and as said above the UN Security Council never authorized the US and UK attacks on Yemen.

British Foreign Minister David Cameron justified the UK attacks because the UN Security Council "made clear" the "Houthi must halt attacks in the Red Sea".

Well Mr. Cameron regardless of what the UN may have said it was not a vote by the Council authorizing an attack on Yemen.

US President Joe Biden released a statement after the first US and UK attacks saying " I ordered the military action in accordance with my responsibility to protect Americans at home and abroad". [2]

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
