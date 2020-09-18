 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/18/20

The U.S. Oil Ambitions Threaten Economy and Sovereignty of Syria

From the very beginning an open U.S. intervention in the Syrian conflict caused heated discussions in the world community concerning legality of activities of the White House in Syria. Many political experts and officials repeatedly spread the opinion that the U.S. military presence in Syria has no legal basis, despite the participation of the U.S.-led International coalition in the fight against ISIS.

The particular interest in legality of the U.S. presence in Syria is caused by its undisguised concern for extraction of Syrian oil, which fields had come under control of pro-American Kurdish groups after military operations. Moreover, economic reasons for U.S. forces participation in the Syrian conflict have been personally announced by Donald Trump during one of his press conferences. And all this was after a long time since the official announcement of a clear victory over ISIS in Syria.

According to official statistics reflecting the Syrian economy, it is possible to see how harmful a long-term war with the terrorist organizations and intervention of foreign countries was for Damascus. For example, the oil industry had been playing a very important role in budgeting Syria and average oil production had been 385 thousand barrels per day. At this moment, as a result of the conflict and the economic crisis in conjunction with assignment of the largest oil fields by the U.S. forces in the Eastern Syria the oil production index fell 24 times, and the total damage to the Syrian economy amounted to 400 billion U.S. dollars. According to the Syrian government advisory council, the oil industry of the country will be able to reach the level of 2011 not earlier than in 5 years at best.

It should be especially noted the recent agreement of the American oil company "Delta Crescent Energy" with Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria to develop and modernize existing oil fields. At the same time it is really hard to know something about this company; it has no markets, own oil refineries and even a website. And the fact that it was founded by the former American official only strengthens an ordinary opinion about close ties between "Delta Crescent Energy" and the U.S. Ministry of Defense.

Not only does this agreement indirectly confirms the White House's concern for preserving the military contingent in Syria, it also poses a serious threat to the sovereignty of the Arab state and its integrity. Having relied on the Kurdish administration, Washington will create preconditions for an independence of Kurds from the rest of Syria that will increase existing tensions between the largest ethnic groups of Syria. Thus, the U.S. by supporting Kurds got an allied regional formation that protects the oilfields.

The U.S. policy in the Middle East is successful if we estimate it from the side of oil companies' administrations close to the White House. However, from the point of view of those countries, where Washington interfered in the pursuit of crude oil, suffer huge economic losses along with damage to their state integrity. The Syrian economy is seriously harmed by the ongoing conflict and Western sanctions. And such aggressive policy of the United States is only worsening a humanitarian disaster in Syria.

 

Syrian freelance journalist
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mohammad Ala

I am glad you took time to write. I will write several comments:

The origin of ISIS and criminals who destroyed Syria. Their arms were manufactured in different countries.

Role of Turkey. Turkey has stolen Iraqi and Syrian oil and sold it under market to European thieves who had no problem to purchase stolen goods.

Role of Iran. Without Iran, there would be no Syria today.

Role of Saudi Arabia. Criminal Al-Saud family have financed most if not all the opposition groups.

Role of Kurds. Kurds have not learned a lesson. They have sided with criminals who promised them their own country. This will not happen because of Turkey and Iran.

The term "Middle East," is bogus term, please stop using it.

Illegal sanctions which violate the international norms and the majority of countries in the world do NOT care. Most Western countries do not have ethics and have been involved in destroying Syria.

May those who died in Syria or for Syria rest in Peace. They are not or will not be forgotten.

It is awful to see what criminals have done to Syria, a beautiful historical country.

Try to participate more. Next time, show pictures of destructions and refugees.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 1:16:41 AM

Author 0
