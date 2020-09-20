The U.S. Nuclear Presence in Western Europe, 1954-1962, Part II

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
[Development of PALs for U.S. Nuclear Weapons: Excerpt from Video A discussion of policy and plans to deploy Permissive Action Links (PALs) to NATO nuclear bases during 1962, excerpted from a section of the Sandia Laboratories documentary "Always/Never" on "A Nuclearized NATO-- Extended Version ]
JFK Wondered Whether Control of U.S. Nuclear Weapons Assigned to NATO Allies "Actually Conformed to Law"
Italian Government Wanted "Control in the Use" of Any Nuclear Weapon on its Territory
U.S. Sought Permissive Action Links [PALs] to Prevent "an Ally Seizing a Weapon" or "a Psychotic Attempt to Fire One"
Washington, D.C., September 16, 2020 - The NATO nuclear stockpile arrangements that have persisted since the Cold War were initially negotiated during the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations, facilitating the controversial nuclear sharing arrangements with the allies. The deployments, begun in part as a deterrent against East-West conflict, involved the assignment of hundreds and then thousands of nuclear weapons, and currently some 150 weapons, to NATO allies. To prevent unauthorized use of the weapons, since the 1960s they have been safeguarded with Permissive Action Links (PALs). [1]
The Kennedy administration decided that PALs should become standard operating procedure in part because key members of Congress raised troubling questions about the initial deployments, including the danger of accidental detonation and vulnerability to seizure by coup plotters. A report by the Joint Congressional Committee on Atomic Energy was so troubling to the newly inaugurated president, that, according to a meeting record prepared for top Navy officials, published today for the first time, John F. Kennedy wondered "whether our weapons control actually conformed to law."
Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).
[ These materials are reproduced from www.nsarchive.org with the permission of the National Security Archive] Founded in 1985 by journalists and scholars to check rising government secrecy, the National (more...)
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
"COUP 53", A New Documentary on Overthrow of Iran's Mosaddeq
Chile Marks 50th Anniversary of Salvador Allende's Election
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
- OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
- Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
- By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?