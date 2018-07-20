The U.S. Government has a Hegemonic Attitude.



(Image by Wikipedia)



Doesn't the impending immediacy of the threat of potential total nuclear annihilation -- of all living species -- take precedence over the potential consequences of the deleterious, yet longer-term duration of climate changes, already in progress -- for at least the preceding 150 years?

The threat of nuclear self-annihilation has been hanging over the heads of humanity since the first splitting of the atom, close to a century ago. The aforesaid sentence may help to define the term "cognitive dissonance," for surely everyone recognizes that s/he has had to close their eyes to maintain mental equilibrium, in order to somewhat satisfactorily go about the daily activities of existence?

And ever since, this threat has been very real, but no matter, even after Einstein's warnings, man and woman, in their nascent hubris, without let or hindrance of a universal conscience, carried on regardless. And here we all are today, still not quite knowing which end is up as regards our place in the cosmos, yet in constant terror of the threat, while in the same thought sequence, not quite believing that anyone is insane enough to actually trigger the mechanisms of annihilation.

According to "man's" notions of godly anthropomorphism; as being the ultimate supremacy, he permits his mind to take precedence, over what truly counts as value, in the long run -- the human heart. He single-mindedly applies the unfeeling brute power of his will to overcome physical problems, utterly discounting the heart of his essence, as a thinking, reasoning, and feeling, being.

Capitalism is the religion that selfishly and singularly preaches living for today (it's the actual journey that counts stupid -- there is no post "script"), unlike the institutional religions of Christianity and Islam which proselytize that life after physical death will be better. We want better now!

And this is the self-made catch-22 situation in which we find ourselves today; in the throes of the ultimate dilemma. Do we choose life, in the real and finite world, or do we continue, as before, as followers of the privileged "educated" few, instructing us on the right way, while at the same time barring us from the gates of heaven on this earth?

In reality what actual say have we, the entirety of the people of this earth in the matters at hand?

What are our alternative options, given our learned helplessness (behavior typical of an animal, occurring where the subject endures repeatedly painful or otherwise aversive stimuli which it is unable to escape or avoid. After such experience, the organism often fails to learn or accept "escape" or "avoidance" in new situations where such behavior would likely be effective. In other words, the organism learned that it is helpless in situations where there is a presence of aversive stimuli (neo liberal applied capitalist systems) and has accepted that it has lost control, and thus gives up trying even as changing circumstances ( impending mass impoverishment and exacerbated slavery) offer a method (certainly not more of the same political economy) of relief from said stimulus?

How come, seemingly, no one; conversing on the OEN platform, is even talking about the devastating consequences of the nuclear radiation fallout from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in early March 2011; the effects of which are already catastrophic; inflicting incurable genetic harm on all populations alive at this point in time; though still mainly in the northern hemisphere. This catastrophe too is due to the hubris of man's notions about his place on this finite Earth.

It behooves everyone, who believes in any future, if not for themselves, then at least for potential future generations to pay close attention and heed what Helen Caldicott is stressing in less than 25 minutes, in this video.

It's simply another manifestation of the attitude of superiority, of the self-classified "elites" among us, figuring that their neophyte mastery of the "natural sciences" and technologies will permit them mastery over the entirety of the universes in the greater Cosmos.

The current knowledge base of their sciences is, at best, still way inadequate for implementing their totalitarian AI pipe dream of a New World Order, though they will stop at nothing to achieve their ends.

If we, the people, don't succumb, they cannot succeed. Apparently, as they see things right now: if we will not bow down and permit them to win, they will take as all down in a final inferno.

Same modus-vivendi terms implicitly being offered Russia in the "Russiagate" hoax.

Have we all simply succumbed to being reduced to spectating psychopaths?