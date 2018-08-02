 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Two Kinds of Trump Lies

By       Message Robert B. Reich       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/2/18

Author 47089
Become a Fan
  (126 fans)

From Robert Reich Blog

From commons.wikimedia.org: Donald Trump - Caricature {MID-306584}
Donald Trump - Caricature
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

There are two kinds of Donald Trump lies. One is about facts. The other is about those who call him out on his fabrications.

An example of the first occurred on Sunday, when Trump issued a tweetstorm of lies:

"The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!"

- Advertisement -

These assertions have been contradicted by Trump's own FBI director and even by GOP congressional leaders.

It's bad enough when a president of the United States tells the public nonstop lies. It's worse when he impugns those who are pointing out he's wrong -- the second type of Trump lie.

An example of this second category occurred last week, when Trump was speaking to a veterans group. "What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," he said.

- Advertisement -

In other words, trust only me.

Trump is ramping up both kinds of lies -- lies about the facts, and lies about those who are reporting the truth.

Both categories of lies are dangerous to a democracy. The first misleads the public. The second undermines the capacity of the public to discover they are being misled.

In the words of George Orwell, "The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."

For those who believe both kinds of lies, Trump (backed by his Fox News propaganda machine) is the only credible source of information. That means he can say anything at all and remain unaccountable.

In escalating his war on the media, Trump is also blocking unfriendly reporters from covering him.

- Advertisement -

Last week, newly installed Deputy Chief of Staff Bill Shine and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins she could not attend Trump's open-media event in the Rose Garden because they objected to her questioning of Trump earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Trump's increasing attacks on the media are causing journalists to worry about their safety. New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger warned that the attacks were "contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

The Minimum Wage, Guns, Healthcare, and the Meaning of a Decent Society

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 