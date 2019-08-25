The Twilight Zone Metaphor for Evangelicals' Jerusalem Fantasy

(Article originally published here on December 7, 2017)

There are a number of Christian Fundamentalist leaders, like John Hagee, one of John McCain's endorsers, who seem to wish the very best for Israel and the Israelis.



These Christian Zionists are, by far, more avid in their support for Israel than most American Jews. We know a bit about the extent of their fervor for Israel because Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibi went undercover to Hagee's church and learned that the members of this megachurch and his movement are taught to be so loyal to Israel that they even oppose the giving up of land in any peace settlements.





There's one that seems to be a perfect allegory for the Israelis who are so grateful to Hagee's Rapture ready Christian Zionist.





Meanwhile, the first Kanamit visitor has left a book, written in Kanamit. They cryptographers interpret the cover title-- "To Serve Man." And they start experiencing the benefits the Kanamits have brought-- new energy technologies, fertilizers that quadruple crop yields... so the job of translating the book, a job given to cryptographers who were involved in the cold war-- is put on hold, as peace seems to be taking over the earth.



But one woman is fascinated by the challenge. Even as she and her colleague are on the waiting list to fly to the Kanamit planet, she is working on breaking the language.



Finally, as her colleague, Michael Chambers, is literally climbing on board the flying saucer, she races to the departure area and calls out to him, and tells him she's translated the rest of the "To Serve Man" book.



"Don't get on. It's a cook book."



But it's too late. He's pushed up the ramp. It's closed, and we see him being very well fed by the Kanamit on board.





