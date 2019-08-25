 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/25/19

The Twilight Zone Metaphor for Evangelicals' Jerusalem Fantasy

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Article originally published here on December 7, 2017)

(Article originally published here on May 14, 2008 under the title Explaining the Relationship Between Grateful Jews and Christian Zionists With a Twilight Zone Story

There are a number of Christian Fundamentalist leaders, like John Hagee, one of John McCain's endorsers, who seem to wish the very best for Israel and the Israelis.

These Christian Zionists are, by far, more avid in their support for Israel than most American Jews. We know a bit about the extent of their fervor for Israel because Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibi went undercover to Hagee's church and learned that the members of this megachurch and his movement are taught to be so loyal to Israel that they even oppose the giving up of land in any peace settlements.

So it is not surprising that there are many Israelis, and many American Jews who strongly embrace and welcome Hagee and his flock of brainwashed sheep.

Yet there are many Jews who view Hagee and his colleagues in a far more dangerous, more ominous light. After all, Hagee is one of the most fervent believers in the rapture-- a narrative which ends with God taking all the true believers off the planet, leaving behind the rest. This narrative also includes the final conflict between good and evil. These rapture Christian zionists believe that this final conflict, the one that will set the rapture in motion, will occur in Israel. They are "rapture ready" and literally dying to see the war in Israel reach more and more horrifict proportions.
When I explain the tie between Christian Zionists and the Israelis who are so enamored with them, I usually tell a story from Rod Serling's Twilight Zone that explains the relationship perfectly.

There's one that seems to be a perfect allegory for the Israelis who are so grateful to Hagee's Rapture ready Christian Zionist.

The Twilight Zone story is titled, To Serve Man, originally written as a short story by Damon Knight. The story begins with a flying saucer landing on earth, near Newark (a short commute to the UN.) A nine foot tall "Kanamit" tells the delegates to the UN that he and his people have come to help Earth to become free from want, war, faminme... and in short order, thousands of humans are accepting the offer to fly to the Kanamit planet, where, the word is, they are treated like royalty

Meanwhile, the first Kanamit visitor has left a book, written in Kanamit. They cryptographers interpret the cover title-- "To Serve Man." And they start experiencing the benefits the Kanamits have brought-- new energy technologies, fertilizers that quadruple crop yields... so the job of translating the book, a job given to cryptographers who were involved in the cold war-- is put on hold, as peace seems to be taking over the earth.

But one woman is fascinated by the challenge. Even as she and her colleague are on the waiting list to fly to the Kanamit planet, she is working on breaking the language.

Finally, as her colleague, Michael Chambers, is literally climbing on board the flying saucer, she races to the departure area and calls out to him, and tells him she's translated the rest of the "To Serve Man" book.

"Don't get on. It's a cook book."

But it's too late. He's pushed up the ramp. It's closed, and we see him being very well fed by the Kanamit on board.

The Christian Zionists are like the Kanamit, pretending to be helping the Israelis, but, in truth, anything but their friends. Michael Chambers, on the Flying Saucer, knowing his final fate, opines, "Sooner or later we'll all of us be on the menu, all of us."

And of course, we can take this educational tale as a lesson. We can realize that not only are the Christian Zionists putting Israelis on the menu, but the neocons and their enablers they keep voting into office who have been claiming to help us, making us safer from terrorists, from the threats they've lied to us about-- they are putting us all on "the menu."

Rod Serling, in his inimitable way, wraps up "To Serve Man" with his final observation, "The evolution of man-- the cycle of going from dust to dessert, the metamorphosis of going from the ruler of the planet to an ingredient in someone's soup."

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
