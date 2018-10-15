The Truth About the Trump Economy



From whitehouse.gov: Photos from President Donald J. Trump's Visit to North Dakota

I keep hearing that although Trump is a scoundrel or worse, at least he's presiding over a great economy.

As White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow recently put it, "The single biggest story this year is an economic boom that is durable and lasting."

Really? Look closely at the living standards of most Americans, and you get a very different picture.

Yes, the stock market has boomed since Trump became president. But it's looking increasingly wobbly as Trump's trade wars take a toll.

Over 80 percent of the stock market is owned by the richest 10 percent of Americans anyway, so most Americans never got much out of Trump's market boom to begin with.

The trade wars are about to take a toll on ordinary workers. Trump's steel tariffs have cost Ford $1 billion so far, for example, forcing the automaker to plan mass layoffs.

What about economic growth? Data from the Commerce Department shows the economy at full speed, 4.2 percent growth for the second quarter.

But very little of that growth is trickling down to average Americans. Adjusted for inflation, hourly wages aren't much higher now than they were forty years ago.

Trump slashed taxes on the wealthy and promised everyone else a $4,000 wage boost. But the boost never happened. That's a big reason why Republicans aren't campaigning on their tax cut, which is just about their only legislative accomplishment.

Trump and congressional Republicans refuse to raise the minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 an hour. Trump's Labor Department is also repealing a rule that increased the number of workers entitled to time-and-a-half for overtime.

Yes, unemployment is down to 3.7 percent. But jobs are less secure than ever. Contract workers -- who aren't eligible for family or medical leave, unemployment insurance, the minimum wage, or worker's compensation -- are now doing one out of every five jobs in America.

Trump's Labor Department has invited more companies to reclassify employees as contract workers. Its new rule undoes the California Supreme Court's recent decision requiring that most workers be presumed employees unless proven otherwise. (Given California's size, that decision had nationwide effect.)

Meanwhile, housing costs are skyrocketing, with Americans now paying a third or more of their paychecks in rent or mortgages.

Trump's response? Drastic cuts in low-income housing. His Secretary of Housing and Urban Development also wants to triple the rent paid by poor households in subsidized housing.

Healthcare costs continues to rise faster than inflation. Trump's response? Undermine the Affordable Care Act. Over the past two years, some 4 million people have lost healthcare coverage, according to a survey by the Commonwealth Fund.

Pharmaceutical costs are also out of control. Trump's response? Allow the biggest pharmacist, CVS, to merge with the one of the biggest health insurers, Aetna -- creating a behemoth with the power to raise prices even further.

