The Truth About the Trump Economy

By Robert B. Reich

October 15, 2018

From whitehouse.gov: Photos from President Donald J. Trump's Visit to North Dakota
(Image by whitehouse.gov)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I keep hearing that although Trump is a scoundrel or worse, at least he's presiding over a great economy.

As White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow recently put it, "The single biggest story this year is an economic boom that is durable and lasting."

Really? Look closely at the living standards of most Americans, and you get a very different picture.

Yes, the stock market has boomed since Trump became president. But it's looking increasingly wobbly as Trump's trade wars take a toll.

Over 80 percent of the stock market is owned by the richest 10 percent of Americans anyway, so most Americans never got much out of Trump's market boom to begin with.

The trade wars are about to take a toll on ordinary workers. Trump's steel tariffs have cost Ford $1 billion so far, for example, forcing the automaker to plan mass layoffs.

What about economic growth? Data from the Commerce Department shows the economy at full speed, 4.2 percent growth for the second quarter.

But very little of that growth is trickling down to average Americans. Adjusted for inflation, hourly wages aren't much higher now than they were forty years ago.

Trump slashed taxes on the wealthy and promised everyone else a $4,000 wage boost. But the boost never happened. That's a big reason why Republicans aren't campaigning on their tax cut, which is just about their only legislative accomplishment.

Trump and congressional Republicans refuse to raise the minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 an hour. Trump's Labor Department is also repealing a rule that increased the number of workers entitled to time-and-a-half for overtime.

Yes, unemployment is down to 3.7 percent. But jobs are less secure than ever. Contract workers -- who aren't eligible for family or medical leave, unemployment insurance, the minimum wage, or worker's compensation -- are now doing one out of every five jobs in America.

Trump's Labor Department has invited more companies to reclassify employees as contract workers. Its new rule undoes the California Supreme Court's recent decision requiring that most workers be presumed employees unless proven otherwise. (Given California's size, that decision had nationwide effect.)

Meanwhile, housing costs are skyrocketing, with Americans now paying a third or more of their paychecks in rent or mortgages.

Trump's response? Drastic cuts in low-income housing. His Secretary of Housing and Urban Development also wants to triple the rent paid by poor households in subsidized housing.

Healthcare costs continues to rise faster than inflation. Trump's response? Undermine the Affordable Care Act. Over the past two years, some 4 million people have lost healthcare coverage, according to a survey by the Commonwealth Fund.

Pharmaceutical costs are also out of control. Trump's response? Allow the biggest pharmacist, CVS, to merge with the one of the biggest health insurers, Aetna -- creating a behemoth with the power to raise prices even further.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 942 comments


I have a lot of respect for Robert Reich...and I think his article here nails it. Now, what are we going to do. I'll support and participate in any/all grass root movements. I'm an old fart so won't be starting any of them myself.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 4:58:05 AM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16010 comments


Reply to Leslie Johnson:

He is right now.

He was wrong when he was in charge.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 3:22:26 PM

Em Sos

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 2 fans, 21 articles, 1 quicklinks, 205 comments


Reply to BFalcon:

Obama's "yes we can" rhetoric was 'right-on' prior to his election. Post-election he acted diametrically opposite. From his very first day in office, he sold the American people out, in favor of the Corporate State.

Now that Reich is no longer in office, serving his Rhodes scholar pal Clinton's agenda to defraud the American people, why do we need a Robert Reich to tell us what ails us? Where was he when he was in government and could 'speak truth to power'? Kowtowing to the existing structure!

In your eyes Reich's rhetoric may be "right now", yet the 'wrong now' is that it is still only rhetoric. Rhetoric that is not consonant with action (economic, political, legislative, judicial, whatever) is nothing more than hypocrisy, IMHO.

Under the current CEO, America has become the embodiment of that envisioned corporate state; being run hierarchically - totally undemocratically, from the top down, by the same clique of kleptocrats who have always been at the helm.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 10:27:52 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16010 comments


Reply to Em Sos:

We essentially agree.

His 'being right' is useless.

And being moral when you can't act and immoral when you can is a hypocrisy.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 12:52:35 AM

kappie

(Member since May 6, 2010), 2 fans, 542 comments


thank you for laying out all the ways trump is hurting the economy and peoples lives.unfortuantely most Americans are stupid and as long as they have any kind of bad job and barely making aliving they are happy.Another thing the article could have mentioned is trumps supreme court is passing many rules to harm labor and unions

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 1:15:49 PM

Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 48 quicklinks, 3710 comments, 213 diaries


We have repeatedly been told that the U.S. economy is "booming", but meanwhile the middle class in the United States continues to be hollowed out.

The financial bubbles that the Federal Reserve has created have been a great blessing for those at the very top of the economic pyramid, but most of the country is still deeply struggling.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 3:00:59 PM

Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 582 comments


Reply to Lance Ciepiela:

I think these problems are overblown. In 50 or 60 years people may begin to understand that the Supreme court matters, and who they elect to represent them matters. Maybe it will take Hoovervilles to wake them up.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 3:38:37 PM

Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 48 quicklinks, 3710 comments, 213 diaries


Reply to Carol Jackson:

Yes, of course, on a everyday basis people are mostly concerned with the "here and now" - Trump has "ballooned" the national deficit ("swells under Trump to largest in six years") which harms the financial standing of the United States (a "debtor" nation "deeply" in debt) and loads the American people with more national debt for generations to come.

Instead of waiting for the economy to fully recover from the last "downturn" Trump has cut the taxes mostly for the wealthy, without waiting for the "solid economic growth" needed to pay for everything.

The Federal Reserve is raising the interest rates "too fast" and "too high", (Trump's "Biggest Threat") which surely is a "no, no" for any sustained, solid economic growth, with a booming stock market, and with plentiful jobs for everyone. Prices usually start rising very quickly for everyone when the Fed's (#Secrecy) interest rates "tick up".

Trump is "borrowing money" from the Fed instead of direct Treasury financing by issuing debt-free United States Notes (#PublicCentralBank) in lieu of the current debt-based Federal Reserve Notes as legal tender.

If Trump really wanted to "fix the economy" he would have to "shut down the Federal Reserve" and "start issuing debt-free money". More and more, it looks like he may not have the "will" or the "guts" to "get rid" of the Fed".

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 2:51:26 PM

John Peebles

(Member since Apr 3, 2006), 11 fans, 26 articles, 11 quicklinks, 482 comments, 11 diaries


Problems of the economy aren't Trump's creation; they are Clinton-Bush II-Obama's. The NAFTA agreement under Clinton stripped sovereign industrial might and outsourced prime American jobs. Can we blame Trump for the demographic shifts that have pushed average age up? No, this these challenges are structural, and the graying of the Boomer generation is responsible.

I've struggled just to express the demographic relevance and every Boomer economist I've heard understates it. Must be some pathological blind spot that won't let that generation see that they are the problem, much less get out of the way and let younger people confront these issues.

Instead we face a psoriatic gerontocracy that points all the blame--and the obligation to solve these problems--across the political aisle. Why we can't work together? Intergenerationally we Xer's don't have the numbers necessary to manage the off-the-rails demographic train wreck we're facing. Maybe Millenials will fare better--they'll have to show up, or execute a general strike.

Obama's health care has led to skyrocketing premiums. Congress not Trump is responsible. Focus on the upcoming election and demand accountability from the Establishment. Universal health care and collective bargaining can protect us.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 at 5:19:57 PM

