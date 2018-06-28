 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Trumps Really Don't Care, Certainly Not About American Workers

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/28/18

Author 84384
- Advertisement -

While Melania Trump's, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" slogan on the back of a Zara jacket is offensive, her actions, and the actions of her family speak volumes. Donald Trump boasts that he cares about American manufacturing, yet none of his signature clothing line was made in the USA. Senior advisor Ivanka Trump's clothing is all imported and mostly made in China. And Melania's "I Really Don't Care" jacket was made in Turkey by workers who were paid a pittance, if they were paid at all. It has been documented that some Zara workers in Turkey were never paid for sewing cheap outerwear. In protest, some of these workers have inserted messages into the lining of coats, screaming out to customers that they had not been paid for their work.


Melania's I Don't Care Jacket
(Image by Zara)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Melania is No Jackie Kennedy

Jackie Kennedy loved to wear French-made designer clothing before she became the First Lady. After becoming First Lady in 1961, Jackie committed herself to buying American-made clothing and using American designers. She hired Oleg Cassini who said, "We are on the threshold of a new American elegance thanks to Mrs. Kennedy's beauty, naturalness, understatement, exposure and symbolism."

On the other hand, Melania Trump apparently continues to buy only imported clothing.

- Advertisement -

While arriving back from a trip last June, Melania was spotted carrying an overnight, imported, Hermès Birkin bag worth $13,500. She was also spotted wearing a

$51,000 Dolce & Gabbana jacket. In another sign of indifference to the fate of others, and utter stupidity, she wore a pair of $1,000 imported Manolo Blahnik high heels to view the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. Although fashionable, Melania just really doesn't care.

Ivanka Trump's Imported Clothing

Ivanka works at the center of U.S. government policy in the White House in Washington, D.C., but her clothing line is still 100% foreign. Brooks Brothers, Ralph Lauren, Morgan Le Fay, Kim Kardashian, Eleven by Venus Williams and many more make women's apparel in the United States. Ivanka and her husband, Jerad Kushner, earned $84 million last year but did not make a single clothing item in the United States. Ivanka could make some of her clothing in the United States, but she apparently really doesn't care.

Donald's Clothing Line

Almost all of Donald J. Trump ties are made in China. Most "Donald J. Trump" suits are also made in China. "Donald J. Trump" signature men's dress shirts are made in China, Bangladesh or labeled, "imported" meaning they were made abroad. Now Trump is having his T-shirts and hats made in the U.S.A. But some of his early "Make America Great Again" hats were imported, a sign of a truly hypocritical man. But the President has made it clear by his deeds and actions that he really doesn't care where things are made and how workers are treated. He just doesn't care about anything except himself.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Outsourcing Obamacare

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Trade Promotion Authority is Unconstitutional

Why Lincoln and Cadillac are Failing

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 16 articles, 3463 quicklinks, 6223 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

If y ou want an insight into the manufacturers that is the choice of our first lady, look at another of their products... a pajama

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 3:08:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Hosea McAdoo

Become a Fan
Author 10663

(Member since Feb 6, 2008), 10 fans, 15 articles, 3 quicklinks, 1271 comments, 9 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

As Freud taught; there are few behavior accidents.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 4:14:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 