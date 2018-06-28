- Advertisement -

While Melania Trump's, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" slogan on the back of a Zara jacket is offensive, her actions, and the actions of her family speak volumes. Donald Trump boasts that he cares about American manufacturing, yet none of his signature clothing line was made in the USA. Senior advisor Ivanka Trump's clothing is all imported and mostly made in China. And Melania's "I Really Don't Care" jacket was made in Turkey by workers who were paid a pittance, if they were paid at all. It has been documented that some Zara workers in Turkey were never paid for sewing cheap outerwear. In protest, some of these workers have inserted messages into the lining of coats, screaming out to customers that they had not been paid for their work.



Melania's I Don't Care Jacket

Melania is No Jackie Kennedy

Jackie Kennedy loved to wear French-made designer clothing before she became the First Lady. After becoming First Lady in 1961, Jackie committed herself to buying American-made clothing and using American designers. She hired Oleg Cassini who said, "We are on the threshold of a new American elegance thanks to Mrs. Kennedy's beauty, naturalness, understatement, exposure and symbolism."

On the other hand, Melania Trump apparently continues to buy only imported clothing.

While arriving back from a trip last June, Melania was spotted carrying an overnight, imported, Hermès Birkin bag worth $13,500. She was also spotted wearing a

$51,000 Dolce & Gabbana jacket. In another sign of indifference to the fate of others, and utter stupidity, she wore a pair of $1,000 imported Manolo Blahnik high heels to view the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. Although fashionable, Melania just really doesn't care.

Ivanka Trump's Imported Clothing

Ivanka works at the center of U.S. government policy in the White House in Washington, D.C., but her clothing line is still 100% foreign. Brooks Brothers, Ralph Lauren, Morgan Le Fay, Kim Kardashian, Eleven by Venus Williams and many more make women's apparel in the United States. Ivanka and her husband, Jerad Kushner, earned $84 million last year but did not make a single clothing item in the United States. Ivanka could make some of her clothing in the United States, but she apparently really doesn't care.

Donald's Clothing Line

Almost all of Donald J. Trump ties are made in China. Most "Donald J. Trump" suits are also made in China. "Donald J. Trump" signature men's dress shirts are made in China, Bangladesh or labeled, "imported" meaning they were made abroad. Now Trump is having his T-shirts and hats made in the U.S.A. But some of his early "Make America Great Again" hats were imported, a sign of a truly hypocritical man. But the President has made it clear by his deeds and actions that he really doesn't care where things are made and how workers are treated. He just doesn't care about anything except himself.

