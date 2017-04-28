

Wake Up, America! | Creator: James Montgomery Flagg (America. | Flickr699 Ã-- 1024 - 390k - jpg

(Image by flickr.com) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

As we witness the Trump presidency continue to rapidly accelerate down the wrong road, here's a message to send out all across America: Never, ever, make this same kind of monumental mistake again; allowing someone like the current totally incompetent, irrational occupant of the White House to assume this degree of power.

Those many Trump loyalists, the main reason why he was elected as president, need to be the first ones to wake up and realize the grave mistake they made. Perhaps they had the best intentions and desperately wanted meaningful change. However, the reality of the situation is that they were extremely naÃ¯ve and were easily duped into believing in someone who never intended to follow through on his promises.

- Advertisement -

While it's still early in his presidency there are no signs of any kind that he intends to actually "drain the Washington swamp" or that he will take steps to create millions of new jobs; that he has any viable plan to replace Obamacare with a more effective healthcare system or one for repairing this nation's deteriorating national infrastructure.

A really competent leader would have, upon taking office, created a list of no more than five key priorities that he and his advisers would immediately start working on such as those referred to above. A leader who would be right in the middle of the action, holding intensive meetings, bringing in experts on key issues, motivating participants, monitoring progress, all intended to address solve this country's many festering problems.

Well, he hasn't even come close to that. He, quite obviously, has totally different objectives. He has completely failed to get the members of his own party to quickly repeal Obamacare because he, instead of using leadership and political diplomacy, attempted to try to ram the legislation through Congress. It was a colossal failure.

Instead of speaking directly to the American people on key issues, he sends out a continuous stream of controversial tweets full of insults and putdowns of others, outright lies, distortions and misinformation. He uses his Twitter account as his version of what is called the "Bully Pulpit", a means of communication by which presidents in the past spoke directly to the people to keep them informed on objectives and progress.

- Advertisement -

And boy did he go in the exact wrong direction? It didn't take him long to order that missile attack on a Syrian government military facility followed by the launching of that massive "Mother of all bombs" on "suspected" enemies in Afghanistan. Next he ordered a U.S. naval "armada" into the Korean Peninsula to threaten the slightly deranged leader of North Korea with some kind of pre-emptive military attack if he continued to launch missile tests.

He strongly supports the combined US/Saudi Arabia attacks on the tiny nation of Yemen that is bringing great destruction upon that country and is causing the deaths of a great many of its people. By the way those attacks are not only illegal but are immoral.

He is threatening to cancel the critically important agreement that was negotiated by the U.S. and its allies to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb. From all indications this agreement is working as intended but Trump, for some totally nonsensical reason, seems hell bent on destroying it. That is irresponsibility of the highest degree.

The American people, unfortunately, continue to watch as he and his minions take many destructive actions such as doing away with emission controls. He has absolutely no intention to do anything about the threat of climate change; he still wants to build that ridiculous wall on the Mexican border.

Well, his continued often bizarre and reckless behavior, together with associated actions, have not gone unnoticed by a rapidly increasing number of high level psychiatrists who are now sounding the alarms about his mental state.

These professionals are fully aware of what is called the Goldwater Rule, a psychiatrists' code of ethics which states that it is unethical for psychiatrists to give a professional opinion about public figures they have not examined in person. Ordinarily they follow that code to a T but in this case they have clearly stated that when they feel that the safety and security of the nation and, possibly the world, is at stake, they cannot and will not remain silent.

Here's what some of the top psychiatrists in that profession are saying about his mental condition:

- Advertisement -

*Here's an article reporting on the recent Yale medical school conference on Trump's mental state.*Also check out this article from Business Insider entitled, "37 mental health experts sign a letter warning of Trump's 'grave emotional instability."

Their general conclusion: " We believe that the grave emotional instability indicated by Mr. Trump's speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president. Mr. Trump's speech and actions demonstrate an inability to tolerate views different from his own, leading to rage reactions. His words and behavior suggest a profound inability to empathize. Individuals with these traits distort reality to suit their psychological state, attacking facts and those who convey them (journalists, scientists).

Next Page 1 | 2