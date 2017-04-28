Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
The Trump presidency: it should generate a thunderous WAKE UP call for all Americans

As we witness the Trump presidency continue to rapidly accelerate down the wrong road, here's a message to send out all across America: Never, ever, make this same kind of monumental mistake again; allowing someone like the current totally incompetent, irrational occupant of the White House to assume this degree of power.

Those many Trump loyalists, the main reason why he was elected as president, need to be the first ones to wake up and realize the grave mistake they made. Perhaps they had the best intentions and desperately wanted meaningful change. However, the reality of the situation is that they were extremely naÃ¯ve and were easily duped into believing in someone who never intended to follow through on his promises.

While it's still early in his presidency there are no signs of any kind that he intends to actually "drain the Washington swamp" or that he will take steps to create millions of new jobs; that he has any viable plan to replace Obamacare with a more effective healthcare system or one for repairing this nation's deteriorating national infrastructure.

A really competent leader would have, upon taking office, created a list of no more than five key priorities that he and his advisers would immediately start working on such as those referred to above. A leader who would be right in the middle of the action, holding intensive meetings, bringing in experts on key issues, motivating participants, monitoring progress, all intended to address solve this country's many festering problems.

Well, he hasn't even come close to that. He, quite obviously, has totally different objectives. He has completely failed to get the members of his own party to quickly repeal Obamacare because he, instead of using leadership and political diplomacy, attempted to try to ram the legislation through Congress. It was a colossal failure.

Instead of speaking directly to the American people on key issues, he sends out a continuous stream of controversial tweets full of insults and putdowns of others, outright lies, distortions and misinformation. He uses his Twitter account as his version of what is called the "Bully Pulpit", a means of communication by which presidents in the past spoke directly to the people to keep them informed on objectives and progress.

And boy did he go in the exact wrong direction? It didn't take him long to order that missile attack on a Syrian government military facility followed by the launching of that massive "Mother of all bombs" on "suspected" enemies in Afghanistan. Next he ordered a U.S. naval "armada" into the Korean Peninsula to threaten the slightly deranged leader of North Korea with some kind of pre-emptive military attack if he continued to launch missile tests.

He strongly supports the combined US/Saudi Arabia attacks on the tiny nation of Yemen that is bringing great destruction upon that country and is causing the deaths of a great many of its people. By the way those attacks are not only illegal but are immoral.

He is threatening to cancel the critically important agreement that was negotiated by the U.S. and its allies to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb. From all indications this agreement is working as intended but Trump, for some totally nonsensical reason, seems hell bent on destroying it. That is irresponsibility of the highest degree.

The American people, unfortunately, continue to watch as he and his minions take many destructive actions such as doing away with emission controls. He has absolutely no intention to do anything about the threat of climate change; he still wants to build that ridiculous wall on the Mexican border.

Well, his continued often bizarre and reckless behavior, together with associated actions, have not gone unnoticed by a rapidly increasing number of high level psychiatrists who are now sounding the alarms about his mental state.

These professionals are fully aware of what is called the Goldwater Rule, a psychiatrists' code of ethics which states that it is unethical for psychiatrists to give a professional opinion about public figures they have not examined in person. Ordinarily they follow that code to a T but in this case they have clearly stated that when they feel that the safety and security of the nation and, possibly the world, is at stake, they cannot and will not remain silent.

Here's what some of the top psychiatrists in that profession are saying about his mental condition:

*Here's an article reporting on the recent Yale medical school conference on Trump's mental state.*Also check out this article from Business Insider entitled, "37 mental health experts sign a letter warning of Trump's 'grave emotional instability."

Their general conclusion: "We believe that the grave emotional instability indicated by Mr. Trump's speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president. Mr. Trump's speech and actions demonstrate an inability to tolerate views different from his own, leading to rage reactions. His words and behavior suggest a profound inability to empathize. Individuals with these traits distort reality to suit their psychological state, attacking facts and those who convey them (journalists, scientists).

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

michael payne

The alarms are going off all across America; time to wake up while we still have the opportunity.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:34:45 PM

Alan MacDonald

Yea, like Paul Revere's ALARM about the EMPIRE COMING!

Although very few seem to understand enough history to confront this current Empire ---- as they don't even mention the word Empire (except as the name for effin Empire Pizza, Empire Taxi, Empire Rug, and that stupid TV show "Empire".

My God how can people be so stupid and unaware?

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:55:08 PM

Alan MacDonald

We even have what I would consider the Dumpster Trumpster a sociopathic megalomaniac aptly named 'il Donald'

If he isn't the absolute 'Poster Boy' for Empire, I don't know who is. An "Empire builder", with his personally 'Branded' Empire, an 'Empire-thinker', and a virtual Emperor --- well, that's what 9 cycles of "least worse voting" has gotten us.

WTF-up people!

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:58:19 PM

Alan MacDonald

Yes, Michael, it is indeed time for at least the brighter (or less media/propaganda-deluded) Americans to WakeTF-UP to the fact that we are all only virtual (and nearly powerless) 'subject' of this God-damned and first in the world; 'effectively-disguised', 'truly-global' and 'crony-capitalist-fueled' EMPIRE.

At least 3% of 'we the people' in America have to get the eff out in the streets and fire a; loud, public, sustained, but peaceful "Shout (not shot) heard round the world" to ignite the essential Second American "Political Revolution against EMPIRE" --- similar, but non-violent, to what our forefathers had the courage and brains to do 'against EMPIRE' --- of which I have strong concern that today's Americans might well be TSTSTFE (Too Stupid To Save Themselves From Empire)!!!!

Let's hope the hell they have some brains and courage to confront this EMPIRE, eh?

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:50:26 PM

michael payne

Here's the latest from Trump: "Saying diplomacy was difficult, President Donald Trump warned Thursday that the United States "could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely."

Diplomacy is very difficult???? Is he even trying it? This is exactly what we thought he would do; goad North Korea, taunt it, threaten, and act like he is the emperor of the world. This is the bull racing through the china shop and what in the world is he going to do next; start that nuclear war?

The leader of N. Korea is more than a bit deranged and Trump is a loose cannon. Where is this going to end? China is the answer and the only way to go. Pressure on them to begin these negotiations is what must be done or all hell is going to break loose if Trump is not reined in.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 4:32:05 PM

Michael Dewey

Here is where I would start if number nine story of travels ever gets published or great pool and 3-cushion movie with message.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 5:06:43 PM

