The Trump economy is hurting most Americans. Statistics won't fool voters

From The Guardian

If Democrats speak to the practical economic needs of Americans, they'll have a chance to win against Trump in 2020

The award for this year's Biggest Backhanded Compliment to Trump goes to White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who recently predicted a Trump victory in 2020 because "people will vote for somebody they don't like if they think it's good for them."

Trump is the least popular president to run for re-election in the history of polling but Mulvaney thinks Americans will vote for him anyway because unemployment has hit a 50-year low, wages are rising and economic growth exceeds 3%. A CNN poll released in early May shows 56% of Americans approve Trump's handling of the economy.

This is making Democrats nervous. No president since the second world war has failed to be reelected during a good economy. "What Democrats have to be most worried about is the economy," says Democratic pollster Celinda Lake.

It is possible, of course, that the economy will take a dive before election day, especially in light of Trump's trade wars and the global economic slowdown. But it's more likely that the recovery that began in 2009 will continue, even though Trump isn't responsible for it.

Yet there's a difference between how Americans view the overall economy and how they see their own personal economy. That difference has widened in recent years as more people get into financial trouble even as the economy soars. Which means the official economic statistics have less relevance to what people tell each other over the kitchen table when they're trying to pay the bills.

And it's this kitchen-table economics not the official statistics that drives votes.

In a survey by The Washington Post and ABC News published on 7 May, more than 80% of Democrats and 66% of independents said "the economic system in this country" mainly works "to benefit those in power," rather than all Americans. Nearly a third of Republicans agreed.