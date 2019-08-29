 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H1'ed 8/29/19

The Trump Deportation Machine Has Now Turned Its Sights On the Sick

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan

letter the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service sent to immigrants
letter the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service sent to immigrants
(Image by Irish International Immigrant Center)   Details   DMCA

Next they came for the sick.

The Trump administration's war on immigrants--particularly those with brown skin--took another twisted turn this week when U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) sent letters to scores of immigrants, stating it will no longer consider deportation deferrals for those suffering from serious medical conditions like cancer and HIV.

That decision will now rest with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); i.e., Trump's deportation force.

The "medical deferred action" program allows immigrants--many of whom entered the United States via visas--to remain in the country for two additional years to receive medical treatment so long as they are able to prove extreme medical exigencies.

Immigrant families have been given until mid-September to leave the country.

Massachusetts Sen. Markey called the policy change one of "the most inhumane of Donald Trump's policies," asserting that for many, these deportations would be "the equivalent of a death sentence."

He added:

"We are here to raise our voices about this inhumane policy which Donald Trump has propounded in the name of the American people. It is unconscionable, it is wrong, and we are here to say that we will fight. We have gathered many times in the last 2 1/2 years since Donald Trump was inauguratedmany times, these same groups have come together. We have now reached the bottom, thoughthe most inhumane of all of Donald Trump's policies are the ones we are here to speak about today."

The Irish International Immigrant Center (IIIC) represents families of children ill enough to have been allowed to stay in the country for medical treatment.

IIIC Executive Director, Ronnie Millar, commented:

"Just when you think the administration can't sink any lower, it finds a new way to torture immigrant children and families. These families are all here receiving treatment that is unavailable in their home countries, and our government has issued them a death sentence."

IIIC Director of Immigration Legal Services, Anthony Marino, said:

"The denials say specifically that the immigration service is just no longer considering deferring action at all in these cases, which would be a first in decades. The government ordered the children and their families to leave and threatened deportation against any who didn't. Can anyone imagine as a parent the government ordering you to disconnect your child from life-saving care, pull them from a hospital bed, and take them away, knowing it will cost their lives?"

Marino explained many of IIIC's clients are families whose children are suffering from cancer, cystic fibrosis, HIV, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and epilepsy.

Urging the administration to reconsider, Marino added:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Whistleblowers: The Trump Admin Behind Saudi Nuclear Plants

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

Mother Nature Is Mad As Hell And Not Going To Take Much More

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 