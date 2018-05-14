- Advertisement -

"At this point, it's all but inarguable: For the sake of both its survival and the resurrection of its brand, the GOP must carry out an immediate, complete, wholly transparent, and fully prejudicial purge from their Party of Donald Trump. In other words, to save itself, the GOP must destroy itself by way of a forceful, swift, relentless -- and perhaps essentially suicidal -- execution of gutter politics.

In disavowing Trump, the GOP will need to sweep aside all moral and ethical consideration as it fully implements any parliamentary procedures at its disposal , while completely disregarding any contravening parliamentary precedents -- specifically, Rule 40B -- that might otherwise prevent his expulsion from happening.

This means that if Trump marches into the GOP convention having earned the necessary 1237 delegates, then the GOP must flat-out deny him the nomination and send him packing. If he has amassed a simple majority that is below that minimum threshold, he should be loudly and openly barred from even attending the convention.

Immediately following Trump's expulsion, appropriate follow-up should include a methodical scrubbing of the Party's political interior and exterior of any and all vestiges of Donald Trump's presence, and the preemptive eradication of the potential for any future influence Trump may have on the Republican Party."

The above excerpt is lifted from the article "Death of the Republican Party," which I wrote for OpEd News in April of 2016. It was just a few weeks shy of the Republican Party's acceptance of donald trump as its presidential nominee. Now, some two years later, no level of Sarah Huckabee's post-Orwellian Baghdad Bob-ism could get us around the obvious: the republicans' refusal to jettison trump from their party when they had the chance was a potentially extinction-level breach of collective common sense.

And for that we are all now cursed.

Dwell for a moment. It is May, 2018. Considering all that's transpired since this past Inauguration Day, I think it's fair to speculate that Planet Earth would be a far safer place today if only the bloated carcass that Seal Team Six hurled into the Arabian Sea back in May of 2011 had been that of donald trump instead of Osama bin Laden .

Blasphemy?

Dwell further.

Bear in mind that while alive, bin Laden controlled no nuclear arsenal, had no capacity to diminish America's commitment to NATO , and no way of facilitating Vladimir Putin's penetration into the Oval Office . Were he alive today, bin Laden couldn't remove or slow-walk U.S. sanctions on Russian oligarchs ; authorize recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and order our embassy to relocate there; hollow out the U.S. State Department ; ignite trade wars with our allies; or erode existing global environmental protections .

He'd be unable to discredit our foreign and domestic intelligence apparatuses ; undermine our rule of law ; de-legitimize our fourth estate ; run roughshod over the U.S. Congress ; violate the emoluments clause provision of the Constitution to loot our treasury; or set America on the road to a constitutional crisis .

