Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Curse

By       Message Anthony Barnes       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 2425
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)

(Image by Ron Jenkins)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

THAT FIRST GLANCE? -- Trump gets sized up by Putin



"At this point, it's all but inarguable: For the sake of both its survival and the resurrection of its brand, the GOP must carry out an immediate, complete, wholly transparent, and fully prejudicial purge from their Party of Donald Trump. In other words, to save itself, the GOP must destroy itself by way of a forceful, swift, relentless -- and perhaps essentially suicidal -- execution of gutter politics.

- Advertisement -

In disavowing Trump, the GOP will need to sweep aside all moral and ethical consideration as it fully implements any parliamentary procedures at its disposal , while completely disregarding any contravening parliamentary precedents -- specifically, Rule 40B -- that might otherwise prevent his expulsion from happening.

This means that if Trump marches into the GOP convention having earned the necessary 1237 delegates, then the GOP must flat-out deny him the nomination and send him packing. If he has amassed a simple majority that is below that minimum threshold, he should be loudly and openly barred from even attending the convention.

Immediately following Trump's expulsion, appropriate follow-up should include a methodical scrubbing of the Party's political interior and exterior of any and all vestiges of Donald Trump's presence, and the preemptive eradication of the potential for any future influence Trump may have on the Republican Party."

- Advertisement -

###

The above excerpt is lifted from the article "Death of the Republican Party," which I wrote for OpEd News in April of 2016. It was just a few weeks shy of the Republican Party's acceptance of donald trump as its presidential nominee. Now, some two years later, no level of Sarah Huckabee's post-Orwellian Baghdad Bob-ism could get us around the obvious: the republicans' refusal to jettison trump from their party when they had the chance was a potentially extinction-level breach of collective common sense.

And for that we are all now cursed.

Dwell for a moment. It is May, 2018. Considering all that's transpired since this past Inauguration Day, I think it's fair to speculate that Planet Earth would be a far safer place today if only the bloated carcass that Seal Team Six hurled into the Arabian Sea back in May of 2011 had been that of donald trump instead of Osama bin Laden .

Blasphemy?

- Advertisement -

Dwell further.

Bear in mind that while alive, bin Laden controlled no nuclear arsenal, had no capacity to diminish America's commitment to NATO , and no way of facilitating Vladimir Putin's penetration into the Oval Office . Were he alive today, bin Laden couldn't remove or slow-walk U.S. sanctions on Russian oligarchs ; authorize recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and order our embassy to relocate there; hollow out the U.S. State Department ; ignite trade wars with our allies; or erode existing global environmental protections .

He'd be unable to discredit our foreign and domestic intelligence apparatuses ; undermine our rule of law ; de-legitimize our fourth estate ; run roughshod over the U.S. Congress ; violate the emoluments clause provision of the Constitution to loot our treasury; or set America on the road to a constitutional crisis .

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Anthony Barnes, of Boston, Massachusetts, is a free-lance writer who leans toward the progressive end of the political spectrum. "When I was a young man, I wanted to change the world. I found it was difficult to change the world, so I tried to (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

SURPRISE! Chris Christie's 2016 Gambit

Starlight and Shadows

ISRAEL'S SHAME

PIG TALES

ERRORS AND NO FACTS: Business as Usual at Fox News

Death of the Republican Party

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 