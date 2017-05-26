

Charging Bull - New York City

(Image by Arch_Sam) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Many people are shocked, dismayed and alarmed at the actions of the Republicans now that they control the White House and both chambers of Congress. Why?

And then there're the low-brow actions of the con man in the president's office. Shocked? Why?

- Advertisement -

How about the many smartphone videos showing angry self-selecting" real Americans" screaming and mistreating those designated "phony Americans" who speak different languages or who don't look exactly like the "real" ones. Alarmed? Why?

Finally, these seemingly shocking behaviors that break every rule of being a good Christian are showing up in the country that self-selecting "real Americans" claim is a Christian nation. Enough to make you cringe? Why?

We are just witnessing the real soul of Deep America. Yes, deep. Like the deep state or the deep authority structures that exist in just about every organization, we've ever belonged to. The repository of the original values that formed and held the organization together at the beginning, and continues to function below the surface so they usually can't be seen.

So, what's changed? Why is it so obvious now?

- Advertisement -

I think you know the answer already. The con man at the top of the heap models it openly. And it works. It worked so well it got him elected. And that success was all that was needed to unleash the true soul of Deep America.

It's the soul that drove the settlers to commit genocide with the justification of manifest destiny. It allowed them to enslave people and build enormous wealth on their backs. It motivated them to construct social mechanisms that allowed the semblance of equality distracting the masses from their takeover of the world's wealth.

And it created the brilliant propaganda machine that convinces the ordinary citizen to offer their children up to war conducted by the most powerful military in the history of the world. Convincing them that they fight to protect our freedoms from some imaginary foe and to pledge allegiance to illusory symbols representing a reality that doesn't exist. When in fact they risk their lives to protect the corporate assets at the soul of Deep America.

So, I will no longer he shocked by their actions. They're doing what I expect them to do. My shock ended the day I had to accept the reality that the party that conserves and promotes the true soul of Deep America is now in power. Unmitigated, unchallenged, unfettered power to fulfill its dreams.

In the place of shock, I feel sadness for those who will suffer and not know how they enabled their suffering. How they colluded to harm themselves because they bought a bill of goods with the one tool they had to prevent it, their vote.

For those who follow us, I mourn their losses in healthcare, living wages, destruction of the environment, loss of the protections of corporate regulations, draconian punishments for victimless crimes, destruction of education, and the overall elimination of the ideals inherent in a healthy society.

Short of a Truth and Reconciliation process, I see no good future scenario. The power is now fully in the hands of those who have risen to it by obeisance to the values of Deep America. Those who embody the soul of Deep America now run the show.

- Advertisement -

Yes, there are those who claim this is a wake-up call, and progressivism will revive itself to claim the power to change for the better. Not in a two-party system where one party has engineered suffrage to the point where a tiny few elections have surprising outcomes.

And now with the continuing attack on the main stream media and its devastating effects on the truth, we see the last nail being driven into the coffin. The Fourth Estate is in flames, and the profit motive is an accelerant.

Next Page 1 | 2