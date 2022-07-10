 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/10/22

The Troubles of a Fractured World

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 512991
Message Jason Sibert

Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons in his illegal invasion of Ukraine have awakened many to the dangers of nuclear war.

A war between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Russia would increase the likelihood of the use of nuclear weapons. One of the factors in this is the fact that Russia and NATO military strategies reserve the right to use nuclear weapons first against any threat, fighting could quickly turn to nuclear war, as stated by Arms Control Association President Darryl Kimball in his story "A Turning Point on Nuclear Deterrence."

Putin's threats violate understandings designed to reduce the dangers of nuclear deterrence, including the 1973 Agreement on the Prevention of Nuclear War, in which the United States and Russia pledged to "refrain from the threat or use of force against the other party, against the allies of the other party and against other countries, in circumstances which may endanger international peace and security." Kimball points out that the international reaction to Putin's nuclear antics has been way too mild.

US President Joe Biden has tried to calm any nuclear fears by denying that nuclear war will break out. He's also referred to Russia's nuclear rhetoric as "dangerous" and "irresponsible." The 2017 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons represented a rejection of nuclear weapons. However, no state that possesses nuclear weapons has signed it. Citing "increasingly strident nuclear rhetoric," the TPNW states-parties issued the Vienna Declaration, which condemns all threats to use nuclear weapons as violations of international law, including the United Nations Charter. The declaration demands "that all nuclear-armed states never use or threaten to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances." The TPNW states-parties condemned "unequivocally any and all nuclear threats, whether they be explicit or implicit and irrespective of the circumstances." Far from preserving peace and security, "nuclear weapons are used to coerce and intimidate; to facilitate aggression and inflame tensions."

The treaty said that for many nations the traditional deterrence strategies create unacceptable risks. The only way to prevent the danger is to reinforce the norms against using nuclear weapons. NATO leaders say that it's necessary for NATO countries to double down and balance Russia's nuclear treat by building up the West's nuclear arsenal. It's important to remember that the West's nuclear arsenal has done little to deter Russian aggression, and Russian nuclear threats have done little to stop the proxy war between Russia and Ukraine.

Kimball has an international solution to our problems: "the next global gathering concerning nuclear weapons will take place in August at the 10th review conference of the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT). All states must seek to rise above their differences and work together to reverse today's dangerous nuclear trends." He suggests that non-nuclear states build on the TPNW by encouraging wider support against the use of nuclear weapons. Kimball wants non-nuclear states to encourage nuclear armed states to fulfill The NPT's Article VI disarmament provisions. It must be said that Kimball expresses a genuine concern for nuclear war.

However, and what Kimball doesn't cover in his story, such a prohibition will be impossible until the main power centers of the world, the US, European Union, India, United Kingdom, and China, agree to a prohibition of nuclear weapons. However, geopolitical competition keeps that from happening right now. The main power centers must understand that they must cooperate to bring about such international norms. Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine makes this tough and so does China's belligerent talk about Taiwan. There will be no order in the world until such behavior is ended. Let's hope that it does come to an end quickly.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer for the Peace Economy Project.

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

The Future of Security

President Biden's Foreign Policy Challenges

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 