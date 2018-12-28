The Trouble With Patrick Shanahan

- Advertisement -



Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))



Donald Trump finished out the year by doubling down on what many in Washington saw is his most unsettling act of 2018: a break with Secretary of Defense James Mattis that led to the general's December 20 announcement that he would leave his post on February 28, 2019. After the wide circulation of a letter of resignation from Mattis that Newsweek aptly described as "a rebuke of Donald Trump and 'America First'" thinking, the president sped up the timeline to push Mattis out by the end of the year.

That required Trump to name an acting Secretary of Defense, and he chose Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan. It was a surprise move made on the weekend before Christmas; so surprising that Shanahan had to fly back to Washington from a Holiday travel schedule he had already begun.

- Advertisement -

Shanahan takes charge of the Pentagon -- for how long we do not know -- as an unfamiliar name for the vast majority of Americans, as well as for many in Washington. His main claim to fame in the deputy post was his ardent advocacy for Trump's "space force" scheme. CNN noted in a headline reviewing the president's decision that: "Trump's acting secretary of defense will step into the role with no foreign policy, military experience."

So what experience does Shanahan have? He is, literally and figuratively, the embodiment of the military-industrial complex about which former President Dwight Eisenhower warned Americans at the close of his presidency in 1961. Shanahan was not the man Mattis wanted in the No. 2 job at the Department of Defense. In fact, Mattis did not want a man. During the transition period, he signaled that he preferred Michèle Flournoy, the former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy who served as a principal adviser to Secretaries of Defense Robert Gates and Leon Panetta during President Obama's first term.

A senior fellow at Harvard's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs who serves as CEO of the Center for a New American Security -- whose resume includes work with the Defense Policy Board, the Project on National Security Reform and the Defense Science Board Task Force on Transformation -- Flournoy was on the cutting edge when it came to the delicate balances that must be achieved to keep the peace and extend it. Had Hillary Clinton been elected president in 2016, Flournoy might herself have become Secretary of Defense. She had praised Trump's selection of Mattis (calling him "a much respected military thinker") for the top post and Mattis very much wanted her on his team.

- Advertisement -

Flournoy seemed like the perfect pick -- or maybe not. After initial conversations with Mattis in December, 2016, CNN reported that Flournoy traveled to New York for further talks with Trump's aides about her work on defense and National Security Council reform. Shortly afterward, she withdrew her name from consideration. Why? The key appears to have been that trip to New York to meet with the Trump team. As much as she respected Mattis, Flournoy told Politico, she determined that "(Mattis) needed a deputy who wouldn't be struggling every other day about whether they could be part of some of the policies that were likely to take shape."

Translation: She could not see a way to fit into an administration with Donald Trump as the commander in chief.

That moved Shanahan into the running. I included a chapter on him in my book Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse: Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America. Here's some of that reflection on the rise of the man who will -- at least temporarily -- be running the Pentagon: