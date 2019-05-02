 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 17 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/2/19

The Tragedy of Venezuela is the Tragedy of the United States of America

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   7 comments
Author 513481
Message Larry Wilkerson

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Venezuela Crisis
Venezuela Crisis
(Image by YouTube, Channel: euronews (in English))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Knowing what I know about my own Administration's attempt to unseat Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 2002, I was not surprised when the effort was recently renewed by the Trump Administration, particularly when such arch-defenders of Latin American rights as Elliott Abrams, Marco Rubio, and Rick Scott -- not to mention John Bolton -- began to appear on the White House payroll.

Knowing as well that Trump did not give a farthing for what happened in Venezuela but was concentrated on what he is always focused on, domestic politics, I knew these underlings would be allowed to cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war in Venezuela so long as doing it secured Florida's electoral votes for Trump in 2020.

What I did not know -- but looking back to 2002, should have -- is how utterly incompetent the CIA would be in pulling off the "soft coup d'etat" that its leaders promised Trump. The events of the past 48 hours have demonstrated that incompetence markedly, as well as the real motivations of Trump's lackeys on Venezuela, from the shrimp-lusting-after-Cuba Marco Rubio to the bombastic former governor of Florida Rick Scott, to the pardoned criminal Abrams, to the supine and totally incompetent Juan Guaido and his backer, Leopoldo Lopez in Caracas. What a crew the GOP can muster!

And they just might have let slip the dogs of war.

- Advertisement -

And they let them slip into a potentially first-class disaster -- just like Somalia in 1992, Iraq in 2003, Libya in 2011, Syria in 2012, Afghanistan today and yesterday, and on and on.

I know the Venezuelan military; I've trained some of them. They are not your usual "I want to shower after meeting them" crowd, as I would describe for instance the Honduran military. Instead, they are reasonably professional, reasonably aware of Venezuela's historical commitment to democracy, and reasonably competent at their day jobs. They are proud of the fact that they are not Panama, i.e., a country into which the U.S. can send paratroopers overnight, kill several thousands, grab a narco-trafficker, and leave.

The majority of them, if the U.S. military arrives in Venezuela, will take to the hills -- very formidable hills, with jungle-like backdrops -- and they will harass, kill, take prisoner from time to time, and generally hold out forever or until the "gringos" leave. We might remember how the North Vietnamese and the Taliban accomplished this; well, so will the Venezuelans.

- Advertisement -

Were I looking down from Mars and with no dog in this fight, I might say that it would be suitable comeuppance for the sheer stupidity of the Trump gang. One might shout loudly as the quagmire develops, "Get elected now, Mr. Reality-TV man!"

But the bloodshed in Venezuela -- military and civilian -- and the dead and wounded U.S. Marines and soldiers will afford this old soldier no comfort at all. Instead such an outcome will make me regret even more profoundly our Founding Fathers' grievous error in creating the Electoral College because they feared the demos in democracy.

Keep going, Trumpster. You'll founder this ship of state soon enough.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 4   Must Read 3   Supported 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

Larry Wilkerson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Before serving at the State Department, Wilkerson served 31 years in the U.S. Army. During that time, he was a member of the faculty of the U.S. Naval War College (1987 to 1989), Special Assistant to General Powell when he was Chairman of the (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Tragedy of Venezuela is the Tragedy of the United States of America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
7 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

watchpocket

Become a Fan
Author 89066

(Member since Jul 22, 2013), 2 fans, 133 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The four donkeys of the apocalypse.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:45:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 52 fans, 58 articles, 85 quicklinks, 4131 comments, 213 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Perhaps, the biggest #Tragedy for America for the 21st Century were the words of "one who deceives" about 9/11 and Iraq - "the people who knocked these buildings down will hear from all of us soon", W Bush (#NurembergCrimes - "The Crime of Aggression") shouted into "his bullhorn" shortly after 9/11, except, of course, "it wasn't the Iraqis" at all, nor was it "the Muslims", nor any "jet fuel", nor "office fires", nor any of the two crashing planes, nor was it any of the "7 countries in 5 years" - Gen Wesley Clark, "a policy coup".

9/11 was #PrePlantedExplosives "used at the WTC" #GrandJuryPetition on Page 12 #USAttorney - "We will comply".

#PrimaryInsideExplosives - the "real story" at the #TwinTowers, #Building7, at the #Pentagon.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:05:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 65 articles, 99 quicklinks, 2443 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Col Wilerson - Only Bernie Sanders would have safeguarded Venezuela from these illegal attacks. HRC would have done exactly as Trump is doing now. She alone was responsible for the coup in Honduras - on behalf of Chiquita. so the absence of the electoral college would not have saved anybody.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6:15:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1232 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to lila york:   New Content

Very true.I voted against he womanoid and got an unreasonable facsimile

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6:43:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 35 fans, 69 articles, 376 quicklinks, 5302 comments, 48 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to lila york:   New Content

Bernie would not have brought in the psychopaths who love killing, have no conscience, and don't worry about consequences. That is unless Henry Kissinger would have given him threats he couldn't ignore.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:08:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
nelswight

Become a Fan
Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 32 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

likely so, Dennis.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:58:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 13 quicklinks, 5132 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

This nightmare won't end until the billionaire class who profit from it are removed from power. That must be our primary focus while we fight to prevent another tragedy in Latin America.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 5:21:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 