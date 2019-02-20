 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The "Toxic Mythology" of 9/11 is Destroying Humanity

By       Message Mark Taliano       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

opednews.com

Author 500720
9/11 was a neo-con coup. To believe otherwise is to willfully suspend the laws of physics, and to reject historical facts and common sense. It requires a leap of misguided faith.

The mythology of 9/11 is destroying humanity primarily through an acceleration of permanent warfare and the normalized commission of supreme international war crimes, but also through a covert form of metastasizing totalitarianism, an inverted totalitarianism[1], that is suffocating North America with its war propaganda, its Homeland Security and Patriot Act, its ubiquitous spying, and the corruption of media messaging - all for the benefit of a publicly bailed-out "neoliberal" diseconomy.

David Griffin, in "BUSH AND CHENEY/ HOW THEY RUINED AMERICA AND THE WORLD" identifies and elaborates upon 15 miracles[2] implicit in the "official" narrative, and the Zelikow 9/11 Commission stories, that official narrative believers necessarily accept. The list is as follows:

  1. The Twin Towers and WTC 7 were the only steel-framed high-rise buildings ever to come down without explosives or incendiaries.
  2. The Twin Towers, each of which had 287 steel columns, were brought down solely by a combination of airplane strikes and jet-fuel fires.
  3. WTC 7 was not even hit by a plane, so it was the first steel-framed high-rise to be brought down solely by ordinary building fires.
  4. These World Trade Center buildings also came down in free fall - the Twin Towers in virtual free fall, WTC 7 in absolute free fall - for over two seconds.
  5. Although the collapses of the of the WTC buildings were not aided by explosives, the collapses imitated the kinds of implosions that can be induced only by demolition companies.
  6. In the case of WTC 7, the structure came down symmetrically (straight down, with an almost perfectly horizontal roofline), which meant that all 82 of the steel support columns had to fall simultaneously, although the building's fires had a very asymmetrical pattern.
  7. The South Tower's upper 30-floor block changed its angular momentum in midair.
  8. This 30 floor block then disintegrated in midair.
  9. With regard to the North Tower, some of its steel columns were ejected out horizontally for at least 500 feet.
  10. The fires in the debris from the WTC buildings could not be extinguished for many months.
  11. Although the WTC fires, based on ordinary building fires, could not have produced temperatures above 1,800°, the fires inexplicably melted metals with much higher melting points, such as iron (2,800°) and even molybdenum (4,753°).
  12. Some of the steel in the debris had been sulfidized, resulting in Swiss-cheese-appearing steel, even though ordinary building fires could not have resulted in the sulfidation.
  13. As a passenger on AA Flight 77, Barbara Olson called her husband, telling him about hijackers on her plane, even though this plane had no onboard phones and its altitude was too high for a cell phone call to get through.
  14. Hijacker pilot Hani Hanjour could not possibly have flown the trajectory of AA 77 to strike Wedge 1 of the Pentagon, and yet he did.
  15. Besides going through an unbelievable personal transformation, ringleader Mohamed Atta also underwent an impossible physical transformation.

The official narrative assigns blame to al Qaeda, but al Qaeda, known and documented, are US proxies in Syria, Iraq, and beyond. Blame lies elsewhere.

The Project for a New American Century, and the Anglo-Zionist plans for world hegemony should be demonized and rejected for what they are: a megalomaniacal global catastrophe.

The perpetuation of the 9/11 mythology leads us astray and diverts us from the causes of our own destruction.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

[1] Sheldon Wolin, "Inverted Totalitarianism How the Bush regime is effecting the transformation to a fascist-like state." The Nation, 1 May, 2003.( https://www.thenation.com/article/inverted-totalitarianism/?fbclid=IwAR2vMyxBnqq5u8e73qltIxC7TRZz6HYSFYU5VYv4nE7zX8xHtmRzarurAwc) Accessed 10 February, 2019.

[2] David Ray Griffin, BUSH AND CHENEY HOW THEY RUINED AMERICA AND THE WORD. Olive Branch Press, 2017, 291-292.

opednews.com

Author, Research Associate, Global Research

Mark Taliano

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mark Taliano

Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 8 fans, 162 articles, 352 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


  New Content
9/11 was a neo-con coup. To believe otherwise is to willfully suspend the laws of physics, and to reject historical facts and common sense. It requires a leap of misguided faith.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 12:03:37 AM

Author 0
Stan Crawford

Author 511938

(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 1 fan, 58 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


  New Content

The USA has practiced other False-Flag events to galvanize the nation behind an agenda, with the sinking of the US Main in Havana Harbor to start the US/Spanish War. The Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, to force the USA into WWII. The Gulf of Tonkin event to have the USA to invade Vietnam; etc.


The PNAC mentions a "New Pearl Harbor" in its manifesto to get citizens behind its ME agenda; and this is what 9/11 exactly was! Many architects/engineers have signed on to demand a new, independent investigation about 9/11 as has citizens. Pilots have said even they with many hours of cot-pit time could not pull off the plane trajectories that hit the Twin-Towers and Pentagon.


Those who were a part of the Iran-Contra weapons for cocaine scandal were also involved in 9/11. Many of these cretins are now a part of the tRump administration.


My question is what false-flag event will Don the Con use to start his war with Iran?

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 at 12:36:56 AM

Author 0
