 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

"The Tinderbox" -- Documentary Looks at Israel/Palestine Conundrum

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 81000
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcia G. Yerman
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

The Tinderbox
The Tinderbox
(Image by The Tinderbox film)   Details   DMCA
With a shift in American and Israeli leadership, the armed hostilities between the Israeli government and Hamas in May, and street riots within mixed Israeli cities, Diaspora Jews are beginning to question the traditionally accepted narratives.

Into the fray has stepped Gillian Mosley, a British-American and Jewish film director. Her documentary, "The Tinderbox," follows her journey of exploration and self-discovery as she digs into the historical antecedents of the Israel-Palestine conundrum -- while interviewing those living through the on-the-ground daily reality.

At stake is the established idealistic version of the founding of the state of Israel.

Raised in a Zionist home, Mosley has famous rabbis and cantors throughout her family tree. Her ancestors were Sephardic Jews from Spain and Italy. Her Ashkenazi German antecedents arrived in England in the early 1800s, where they changed their name from Moses to Mosley. While in production, Mosley discovered that she had British relatives who played a role in the 20th-century history of Israel/Palestine, including Sir Herbert Samuel, the first British High Commander of Palestine.

Two years in the making, Mosley describes her film as teasing out facts from emotion. She quickly discovers that she is deep into "very murky territory." As Mosley explains, the one true constant throughout her physical and emotional voyage is that everyone she interviews "believes they are right."

Mosley's exchanges include in-depth dialogues with Arab and Christian Palestinians, a settler, a progressive Israeli musician, and the widow of a Hamas member. There are also short "on-the-street" style conversations that reveal attitudes from various stakeholders, often ideologically opposed.

Early in her filming, Mosley realizes that she will encounter uncomfortable realities but doesn't shy away from what unfolds. As she grapples with painful situations that make her uneasy, she shares her distress with the audience. At one point, she states, "I want to believe Jews are better than this."

The viewer follows Mosley through her evolving concerns. She steps back from her original premise of delving into "Who does the land belong to?" when she decides to reexamine the premise with, "Is that the right question to ask?"

Using archival footage, Mosley underscores the role of the post-World War I colonial powers, specifically the impact of Britain's actions. While anticipating carving up the lands of the fallen Ottoman Empire, Germany's ally, Britain was promising Arabs their independence while simultaneously cultivating Jewish Europeans. There was much dissension within the British ranks ­­- specifically Lord Curzon's opposition to the Balfour Declaration. Yet Britain's self-motivated global interests in Palestine superseded all the mitigating factors. The result was a legacy of competing claims of sovereignty.

Two decades earlier, Theodore Herzl saw an opportunity to concretely formulate his concept of a homeland for the Jews, with Israel as the only option and response to centuries of continental anti-Semitism. Ironically, as Mosley points out, many European countries saw "Zionism as a way to get rid of their Jews."

Numerous historical figures appear in the storyline--some better known than others. Khalil al-Sakakini, the Christian Palestinian who in 1917 called for the independence of his people, is introduced. With Palestinians unable to unify, the British Mandate was legally constituted in 1922.

Jewish actors enter the action. Ze'ev Jabotinsky calls for "sweeping out all traces of the Orientals soul." Yet dating back to 1891, Ahad Ha'am, a Jew from Kyiv (now Ukraine) originally named Asher Zvi Hirsch Ginsberg, observed while in Palestine that the Jewish behavior toward the land inhabitants was hostile. He wrote that the Jews settling in Palestine treated the Arabs with a "repressive tyranny."

When listening to people referencing promises outlined in the Old Testament as if it were a "land deed," Mosley asks rhetorically, "How can you use the Bible as a document of proof?" One American Orthodox woman, who has made Aliyah, offers that her realizations come from the Torah and that it is "the will of God for Jews to live in the land of Israel." For the settler, Yisrael Medad, originally from New York, his deeply held belief is an existential one ­- that "without the land of Israel, we are nothing."

Despite the legacy of history, Mosley reflects, "Do we want peace enough to stop the blame game? Is it possible to listen to the Other? Is there the will for all parties to take collective responsibility?"

There is anger and calls for reconciliation. A Christian Palestinian (2 percent of the present-day Palestinian population), Muna Tannous says flatly, "Christians have been here for over 2,000 years." She adds, "It's land they're after, not peace." Her weariness is evident in her simple declaration, "I just want to live."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcia G. Yerman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Marcia G. Yerman is a writer, activist, and artist based in New York City. Her articles--profiles, interviews, reporting and essays--focus on women's issues, the environment, human rights, the arts and culture. Her writing has been published by (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Keystone Pipeline Is An Environmental Justice Issue

"ExxonMobil Hates Your Children" and This Ad

"A Woman of Interest": Murder in Arizona

Dr. Martin Luther King: Healing Words in Troubled Times

"Trumping Democracy" -- New Documentary Traces Trump's Election Win

2015 Climate-Change Forecast

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 