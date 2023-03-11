The Times Takes on Seymour Hersch



russian gas pipeline

I'm starting to wonder if the Times of New York

Is reporting the news or just basic pork,

Churned out by purveyors of deeds quite dark

Who take federal paychecks to quiet the bark

Of policy mavens that our world shape,

Like making sure pipelines don't transport but gape.

.

So now as an answer to Sy Hersch's shout,

The Times with a tale now weirdly comes out,

And weird is the word, folks, to finish from start,

News without news, an exercise in word art,

Full of "maybes," "might haves," and "no firm conclusion."

Why bother, then, with the story's inclusion?

.

It says there's "new evidence," all fine and well,

But says not what it is, its type or its smell,

But seems to come from the right side of the Balt',

Where grim Poles, Lith's and Lat's do Russia fault.

Though Ukes have no coast, for the Times that's no prob':

Those "Pro-Ukraine Groups" can pull off any job.

.

It's some cool "proxy force" that easily use

All manner of diving tanks a-la Tom Cruise.

Yet one more Mission Impossible feat

Tom would dispatch in little more than a bleat

And with top-secret hush that he'd intuit,

Unlike Prez Big Mouth: "We will bring an end to it."

.

The Times story says flat of Uke guilt there's no proof,

Their bigwigs deny all, though Z's stayed aloof.

Was this Russian false flag, something the pipes ate?

Or true Do-It-Yourself in its purest state?

No, the Times has covered up this one in lint,

Showing what's not news is quite fit to print.

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book.

