 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/23/21

The Time I Got Coffee With Hollywood Satanists

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

From Other Words

They were a lot nicer than QAnon conspiracy theorists seem to believe.

Satanists
Satanists
(Image by bovinity from flickr)   Details   DMCA

In the interest of stemming the QAnon conspiracy theories about Satanist pedophile rings in Hollywood, I'd like to share my experience with actual Satanists in Hollywood. The truth is so much more boring than the (completely false) conspiracy theories.

It's worth starting with the original Satanic panic of the 1980s. I recommend the account relayed in the podcast "You're Wrong About."

The co-host Sarah Marshall is writing a book on the Satanic panic and she really knows the topic inside and out. It's not too different from today: adults became hysterical over alleged sexual abuse of children by a Satanic cult that didn't exist. It never existed.

Even still, until a few years ago, I'd keep my black cat in the house around Halloween each year because of rumors common among cat owners that Satanists like to abduct cats especially black ones for ritual torture and sacrifice.

Then, one day I was out with a friend and she told me she was a Satanist.

Umm, a what?

My friend seemed so normal! She was a military veteran. She worked in IT. I knew that she had clashed with her parents over their belief in evangelical Christianity -- but what?

I asked some questions and then went home and Googled it to fact check. It turns out that Satanism is not very different from the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. Neither one believes in Satan or in a flying spaghetti monster. They're jokes intended to troll Christians who try to impose their beliefs on others through politics.

The Satanic Temple is essentially a political protest group disguised as a religion. If another religion wants to have prayer in schools or the Ten Commandments in a public building, these Satanists show up to say it's only fair that they give the school children Satanic coloring books too or something. It's a political tactic to enforce the separation of church and state.

Once I'd established that my friend wasn't going to harm my cat, I left it alone. Satanism wasn't for me, and my friend's beliefs were her business.

Then one day she needed a ride to a Satanist meetup in Hollywood...and I wanted to go to Hollywood. They were meeting somewhere kind of touristy that sounded fun. I planned to just nerd out about movies while they did their thing without me.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jill Richardson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jill Richardson is pursuing a PhD in sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump's Gender "Science" is Reductive, Mean and Wrong

This Popular Pro-Gun Argument Doesn't Make Any Sense

Why Does Trump Keep Doing This?

A Genuinely Scary Moment in Foreign Policy

The Organic Food Industry Thrives On Regulation

Mike Pence Is The Worst Person To Lead A Coronavirus Response

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 