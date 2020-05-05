 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 5/5/20

The Tao of Thomas Aquinas (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 38575
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

crivelli_saint_thomas_aquinas_ 1476
crivelli_saint_thomas_aquinas_ 1476
(Image by Art Gallery ErgsArt)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 5, 2020: On two recent mornings, a mother fox and her cub got their morning exercise by running around, seemingly in close pursuit of one another, in my back yard and the adjoining back yards of my neighbors. Try to imagine them.

Keeping that image in mind, I now want you to imagine the mother fox as the famous and prolific thirteenth-century Italian Dominican theologian St. Thomas Aquinas (c.1225-1274) who, with the help of a team of four secretaries who took dictation from him, wrote his various treatises in Latin many of which have not yet been published in complete English translations (and probably never will be).

Next, I want you to imagine the cub as the then-Dominican American priest the Reverend Dr. Matthew Fox (born in 1940). So mother fox and cub. Next, we need to set them in motion running around in my back yard, seemingly in close pursuit of one another.

Now, for the creative 1992 550-page book Sheer Joy: Conversations with Thomas Aquinas on Creation Spirituality (San Francisco: HarperSanFrancisco), the Dominican cub Fox translated 52 of the Dominican mother fox's works in Latin and creatively assembled selected passages from them into four conversations about creation spirituality that really do sound conversational, as the cub Fox tries to keep up with the fast-moving mother fox:

(1) "First Conversation: On the Via Positiva" (pages 57-187);

(2) "Second Conversation: On the Via Negativa" (pages 189-243);

(3) "Third Conversation: On the Via Creativa" (pages 245-382);

(4) "Fourth Conversation: On the Via Transformativa" (pages 383-515).

In the cub Fox's "Introduction" (pages 1-55), he explains the four paths of creation spirituality that he has worked out in his other publications. This month, Ixia Press, an imprint of Dover Publications, is reissuing Sheer Joy. OEN readers engaged in peace and justice activism should read the "Fourth Conversation: On the Via Transformativa" to learn how the two Dominican foxes discuss God's peace and justice and compassion.

But in 1993, the cub Fox and the Dominican order parted company. The cub Fox had been a Dominican in good-standing for thirty-four years roughly four years more than Aquinas had been a Dominican in good-standing before he died. Before young Thomas Aquinas joined the upstart Dominican order, he had been a Benedictine oblate living in a Benedictine monastery from the ages of five to sixteen.

However, the cub Fox just couldn't stop his exuberant exercise of running around with the Dominican mother fox out of his system.

In the cub Fox's short new 2020 book The Tao of Thomas Aquinas: Fierce Wisdom for Hard Times, he extracts 31 key statements made by Aquinas in his 1992 book and uses them as his chapter titles, except for chapter 28 (which is a quote from Aquinas but from another book Fox wrote), providing a footnote reference to the relevant page in Sheer Joy (or the other book) for the interested reader to look up. Throughout the text, Fox quotes Aquinas frequently from 100 or so different pages of Sheer Joy (by my count of the parenthetical page references embedded in the text).

Here are the 31 chapter titles in The Tao of Thomas Aquinas:

1. The experience of God must not be restricted to the few or to the old (pages 1-7)

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 