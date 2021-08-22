

President George W. Bush

The Taliban Surrendered in 2001

by

Richard W. Behan

At a U.S. Special Forces camp near Kandahar, Afghanistan, on December 5, 2001, the Taliban offered an unconditional surrender. Furthermore, they would disband and disarm: a military force would no longer exist.

George W. Bush ignored the offer and continued attacking the Taliban until the end of his term. If only in self-defense the Taliban fought back, eventually regain ing the battlefield initiative. Barack Obama fought the Taliban for eight years more. Donald Trump did so for the next four.

