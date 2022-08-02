

Is China More Democratic than America? Poll Results Will SHOCK You Get Surfshark VPN at Surfshark.deals/CYRUS - Enter promo code CYRUS for 83% off + 3 months & Antivirus for free!

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Cyrus Janssen) Details DMCA



Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden belong in jail. In fact, any world leader who creates situations that make nuclear war possible, belongs in prison. Who gave them or anyone the right to threaten the future of our planet for any reason at all - but especially for no reason whatsoever?

Let me put that another way: Our elected officials have invented out of whole cloth an entirely avoidable crisis with China, a nuclear power. Out of the blue and for no compelling reason at all, they've decided to turn Tuesday August 2nd into what Australia's Sky News described as possibly "the most dangerous day of this century."

And why? Simply because they can - or they think they can!

They want to demonstrate their conviction that no one can tell U.S. officials what to do.

[What? Are these high school adolescents? No, they're octogenarians! (Maybe that explains it.) In any case, their "reasoning" is worse than juvenile.]

Get this: they're convinced that it's worth risking your life, mine, and those of our grandchildren to make some inane schoolyard point: "No one's gonna tell me what to do! I'll show you, even if it kills us all!"

Let me repeat: because they've demonstrated such unmistakable immaturity - for nothing more than a public relations stunt - the instigators of this event (the Biden administration including Pelosi) have clearly displayed their stupidity, incompetence and unfitness to hold public office. As a Great Man once said, "Lock them up!"

Why Villainize China?

In fact, this whole villainization of China is puzzling beyond measure.

Why consider it an enemy at all? Think of what the Chinese have accomplished for humankind in an extraordinarily short time. Their system:

Has for the last 40 years experienced the fastest economic growth rate of any country in the world.

Is on track to displace the United States as the world's premiere economy by the year 2030 if not before.

Has raised more than 800,000,000 people out extreme poverty - and in record time.

Has enabled Chinese families (almost 20%of the world's population) to work decent jobs, feed their families, secure a good education, and enjoy health care, with ever rising expectations.

By prioritizing health care during a pandemic, has been far more successful in saving the lives of its citizens than the pitiful response of the United States, which prioritized profits over human life.

Over a period of merely 70 years, has reversed a situation where perhaps a million people each year were dying of starvation to one where life expectancy in China is now longer than that of U.S. citizens.

Through its Belt and Road Initiative has constructively engaged the developing world in coordinated efforts to eliminate international problems like hunger, climate change, and decrepit or non-existent infrastructure after centuries of debilitating colonialism and looting at the hands of Europe and the United States.

And yet, the United States treats China as though such accomplishments were somehow bad - as though joblessness, hunger, ignorance, sickness, short life expectancy, and narrow nationalism were preferable to decent jobs, ability to feed one's family, access to higher education and health care, along with longevity, and foreign aid.

Democracy in China

By contrast, the Chinese people prefer life and prosperity over their opposites. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, 85 percent of Chinese people in 2013 were satisfied with their government, while only 35 percent of Americans felt the same about their government.

But what about democracy? Am I somehow claiming that China is more democratic than the United States?

That's what I'm suggesting.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).