 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Life Arts

The Tai Chi Pill

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ethan Indigo Smith       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/6/19

Author 32780
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)
- Advertisement -


Copyrighted Image? DMCA

Tai Chi is one of the most efficient forms of self-development, for healing, for strengthening, for consciousness expansion, and potentiation in total. The Tai Chi Pill is a Tai Chi potion made up of paradigm motions and notions. Relax and enjoy.

The placebo effect is the ability for consciousness triggers to cause healing processes. A recent study by Harvard University's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the first study of its kind, examined the placebo effect in a new way. The study was focused not on a particular medicine with a placebo sugar pill included alongside, but a placebo pill specifically. The 2009 study concerned those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. Some of the participants, to their surprise, received a pill bottle on which was clearly marked PLACEBO. The placebo experiment, instead of noting that the trigger takes place with the belief of the participants that they were ingesting medicine, instead informed the participants that what they were taking had no active ingredients.

The results of the study found that even when participants knew they were ingesting a placebo pill it still helped their symptoms. In fact, the placebo pills that were known to be made up of no active ingredients had similar healing effects of two IBS medications used at the time.

- Advertisement -

This and other studies found that the color of the pill impacted its effect, white kills pain better, blue sedates better. Further evidence indicated the manner in which the physician carried himself was of pinnacle importance. The more caring physicians equated to more healing effectiveness of the placebo pills.

The results compellingly suggest many things, among them that people want a pill to work so much that it will! The main important factor relative to The Tai Chi Pill is that we can flip the switch, trigger sentiment anew at will - to our benefit and detriment. We can trick ourselves and even when we know we are tricking ourselves we can just as easily be tricked by ourselves. We can trick ourselves into falling into bad patterns and trick ourselves out of them. The best way modern medicine has found to insight the consciousness trick to heal is through ingesting a pill while quite often in a defeated posture desperate to try any remedy.

The Tai Chi Pill uses a change in our perception and a refinement of our posture instead of mere swallowing of sugar pills. Tai Chi and The Chi Pill instigates healing and strengthening in a more conscious manner, and in a more empowered state, and thus the potential is greater for healing and strengthening, among all participants.

- Advertisement -

There is another trick to the placebo effect in total and it reasons one of the first questions often asked of new Tai Chi practitioners. With placebo pills research suggests it is important a gentle bedside manner is instituted and the patient is informed what the effect is. When people take placebo pills, knowingly or unknowingly, they are told, or tell themselves, 'this pill is to cure X.' The first question I always ask new practitioners is, 'why do you want to learn Tai Chi?' I ask for many reasons but in part it sets the stage for their practice.

'I want to learn Tai Chi to obtain balance in the chaos,' some people might say. And I have always responded with positive affirmation that Tai Chi can help such a process. And I am not trying to lie nor promote Tai Chi in for water it does not hold. Tai Chi enables you to be a bettered you.

"Why do you want to learn Tai Chi?"

"I would like to develop better balance and heal." Might be the response.

"It is helpful for that."

"And now let's relax, and smile!"

- Advertisement -

After the seed is set that Tai Chi can help for that, and more, it is important to simply relax, and smile. The doctor instructs one to take the pill and relax. In Tai Chi we swallow the concept, and relax. We do not try to enhance the effect of the pill, or better digest it, we simply let it happen. This is how we practice Tai Chi.

In the process of meeting some new friends of friends the discussion of their physical ailments came up. Eventually one asked me what I was taking. She essentially asked me, 'what pills are you taking and for what ailment?' I barely had time to say I don't take anything before our mutual friend spoke up and said, 'He practices Tai Chi.' The group nodded in conclusive understanding. I take The Tai Chi Pill, I thought.

I take The Tai Chi Pill. I take The Tai Chi Pill as an adoptogen, a preventative, a natural curative, and a healing/strengthening nutrient, all without adverse side effects. The Tai Chi Pill basically requires a mind/body paradigm, and conveniently provides for it. Tai Chi requires relaxation, and also enables it.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ethan Indigo Smith is the son of a farmer and nurse who was later adopted by artists. Ethan was raised in Maine, Manhattan, and Mendocino, California. Ethan is a proud dropout. Ethan has traveled the world and has been employed briefly as (more...)
 

Ethan Indigo Smith Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

1984 And The Allegory of the Cave

Nuclear Experimentation Killed Free Power

Is Graffiti Art? Squaw Valley Audi FIS

The Failed Politics and Faulty Science of Climate Change

Swine Flu May Be Renamed; How about Fecal Flu?

GE + TEPCO = Fukushima/Entropy/Death Part II

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 