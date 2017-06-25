

#HANDSUP! Justice for Ezell Ford and Solidarity With Ferguson

(Image by craigdietrich) Permission Details DMCA



When I look at the world I see nothing but confusion, hypocrisy and hubris. People like Noam Chomsky, Paul Craig Roberts, and Chris Hedges, even though they don't say things the same way, I believe they all look at the world same way.

Americans have lost their focus. Because of all the information that they see and hear, people get confused and distracted mainly because of the different paradigms that are thrown at them. Facts are twisted and relayed to the public through prisms of left and right, conservative or liberal, progressive and reactionary, and all the different labels and all the different viewpoints of the people that bring you information. A good example, is the difference in the way facts are presented is the contrast between a news program like Democracy Now! and Fox News. The difference can also be seen in commentary, an example of the differences are Thom Hartman and Rush Limbaugh.

I'm not saying that people don't have the right to voice her opinion through commentary. What am saying is that people get sidelined and sidetracked and don't look at just the facts and decide on their own. In this day and age, and the situation that we see developing in the world today it is essential that Americans stop tuning in to all the different opinions and propaganda pieces they see in all types of communications and just look at the facts.

What I'm going to say is all fact not supposition and no my opinion. The fact is that the American nation is the richest nation on the planet, and yet life expectancy levels are dropping, more people are incarcerated in the United States than any other country, our healthcare doesn't rise to the same standards as other industrialized countries, and it United States has far too many people living below the poverty line than almost any other industrialized nation.

Why is this? Why does richest nation on earth not have the best healthcare system? Why does the richest nation on earth have so many people living below the poverty rate? Why is the richest nation on earth running a deficit of trillions of dollars?

What I am about to say is not conjecture or opinion, it's just fact. The United States refuses to spend the money it receives from its people, to benefit the people from which you received that money. Why do People pay into a system that totally ignores the people who sustain it? Why did they give our money to other countries so that they may help their citizens? Why do Americans pay into a country that uses the money to build up a military that is largest in the world and starts wars and interferes in the affairs of countries that never asked them to interfere and because of this, people die and kill each other?

Everything that you hear or read about current affairs doesn't really mean a thing because reasons they give for the things that the United States does are not true, and haven't been for a long time. The fact is, there are people in the United States that want you to believe that they are doing things in your best interests. They are not. They're doing things in the interests of themselves.

You can be a Democrat, a Republican, Independent, libertarian, or socialist. It doesn't matter what your political affiliations are, because there are only two political parties in this country of 350 million. These two political parties are made up of people who subscribe to the idea that the United States should spend half of the money it receives from citizens on weapons of war, intelligence agencies, and bribes other nations to do the things that this government wants him to do.

The biggest hoax in the world is when you call the United States and its allies "the free world". The truth is it's not a free world. The truth is the United States calls the shots and others must behave the way the United States wants them to.

When a nation doesn't do what the United States wants them to do it labels them as an adversary. These nations are Russia, Iran, Syria, North Korea, and China. There are many more nations that the United States regards as adversarial but the ones that I mentioned are the prime adversaries.

Vladimir Putin is probably the best statesman in the entire world now. Still, the United States regards him as adversary, because other nations admire him. The United States feels the loss of prestige. Russia has been blamed for interfering with our elections, when the fact is that the United States has interfered in elections across the world for at least the last hundred years. If any nations should be singled out for interfering with another country's elections it should be the United States!

The fact is, we have been at war for almost the entire time this country has been in existence. The fact is that we spend 50% of the people's money on war.

Everyone in this nation knows that the top 10%, the richest people in the nation, own more than the rest of the 90%. Ronald Reagan proposed "the trickle down" theory. This means when the rich get richer, the money they make will magically trickle down into the pockets of everyone. That formula has proved to be blatantly wrong. The fact is when the wealthy make more money they send it to offshore accounts. The truth is that the tax rate for the rich, is the lowest it's been in our history, and this is led to failing schools, bankrupt cities, crumbling infrastructure, poverty rates that are alarming and dissatisfaction of the majority of American people living from paycheck to paycheck. There was a study recently and I don't know the name of it, that said that the American people have no say in what happens in this country. This should be an alarming fact everything I just said is alarming. Why is it that the richest nation on earth has so many people that are poor? Why is it the American people fight with each other over the scraps that are left after the United States spends most of its money on the military? For an example, healthcare is only a small part of the American budget, yet this government doesn't even want to spend that amount first people.

When our Americans going to realize that the government does not spend the money that we must pay them for our benefit? When are Americans going to realize, that the taxes we are paying our government does not come back to us? Everything we hear on the news seems to be a crisis that the government must deal with "in order to keep us safe"? When it comes down to brass tacks the government of the United States does more things to keep us less safe than it does to keep us safe. This government is totally out of control and the system that is in place is totally useless.

Nothing will chang e, until the American people wanted to change. This doesn't mean working within "the system". Working within the system to change this government just won't happen. No third-party is going to come along and break the monopoly that the Democrats and Republicans have on this nation nobody is going to come along and be the Savior from either of these parties.

Next Page 1 | 2