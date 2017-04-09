

Donald Trump making a phone call with Vladimir Putin.

I have never been a fan of conspiracy theories. The JFK assassination? No. The 9/11 building collapse? No. The DNC plotting against Bernie Sanders "Well, OK, two out of three.

To my thinking, most conspiracy theories require: 1) a predetermined attitude on the motive behind the conspiracy ("the government doesn't want us to know because ..."); 2) the willingness to disregard facts (or lack of facts); 3) the belief in the absolute commitment of lots of people over a long period of time to keep a secret; 4) the further belief that the people involved in the conspiracy are actually capable of pulling it off, or at least trying to.

So here's my conspiracy theory: Trump, Putin and Assad set the whole thing up. The chemical attack, the missile attack, the denials, the warnings from Trump, the threats from Putin. All according to script. Yes, it's a morbidly depressing theory and so, in some respects, I hope I'm wrong. But I wouldn't be surprised if I'm right.

To hatch any sort of conspiracy, there must be something to gain for each of the conspirators. Each must also be able to lie with a straight face, over and over and over again. Being a pathological liar helps. Also, the conspirators must be willing and able to carry out whatever deeds, however unseemly, that are required to promote the fiction they are trying to sell. People will be hurt. Being self-absorbed and demonstrably unconcerned about the welfare of others is also a useful characteristic.

That sounds like Trump, Putin and Assad. In this case, it's not even hard to believe, let alone conceive of such a chilling conspiracy.

Trump's motive? Pick one:

He doesn't know how to be president.

People think he stinks at the job and he can't stand rejection.

He couldn't close the deal on the health care plan.

People mock his tweets.

Judges keep rejecting his executive orders.

Even Republicans in Congress couldn't avoid investigating links between a growing list of Trump campaign aides and Russian hackers to sway the election in his favor. It would be good to get people's minds off that.

People think he's Putin's puppet.

He likes to act tough.

It sounded like a good idea at the time.

OK, so Trump is not the brains behind the plot. Putin is. To get Americans, especially American TV news outlets, to stop focusing on the FBI and CIA and Congress probing whether Trump and Putin are in bed together and, you know, maybe someone committed treason, have Trump order a military strike that has humanitarian justification written all over it, even though it probably won't accomplish much militarily. A feel-good military action, like attacking someone who has just used chemical weapons against unarmed civilians.

Putin: "Whaddya say, Assad, are you willing to do it again? I know the press will be bad, but that's nothing new for you. Trump will just mess up one of your airfields with a picturesque nighttime missile strike. TV will eat it up. You've got plenty of airfields and we can get your troops and mine out of harm's way ahead of time. We'll deny you did it. I'll talk tough to Donald. He'll talk tough to me, or better yet, have my buddy, Rex Tillerson, talk tough to me and you.

"Everyone will get nervous. I get to stay in Syria and help you keep your job and the world forgets about Ukraine. My people see me showing a tough Russian face. They can't earn a decent living in Russia, but they like that image. Meanwhile, your people are even more frightened, convinced that you're a maniac, willing to kill them in the most horrible ways to retain power. I admire that in you, by the way.

"Americans, of course, will see a bold, decisive president. When Rex comes to see me next week, it will be like old times, in more ways than one. Somehow, we will strike a diplomatic deal. Put down the knives, so to speak. Maybe talk about lifting sanctions in the future. I agree to focus more on fighting ISIS. You agree to a safe zone. 'Well done!' the headlines will say. A lot of Americans will believe that Trump has changed overnight from an uncaring, bumbling narcissist to a bold, compassionate leader."

Assad: "You really think people will believe that about him?"

Putin: "Look, we have to help him. He's too valuable an asset. Besides, they believed him when he said he'd make America great again. Launching missiles always sends that message."

Far-fetched? I truly hope so, but all conspiracy theories worth entertaining are. All you need for such an outrageous plot to succeed is three men who have shown no compunction about harming people if it makes them feel more powerful, who have demonstrated a disregard for international law, who possess an uncanny ability to lie, and who have incredible power at their disposal. Also, a public eager to let the story line reinforce their view of how the world is supposed to work. That is: The good guys win, and we're the good guys.

