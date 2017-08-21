- Advertisement -



Two worlds - One Real One Fantasy

His "mirror" may be the reason for "No Regrets"

(see below)

The most ridiculous and intelligence-insulting statement of 2017 to date:

"President Trump is the most gifted politician of our time. He's the best orator to hold that office in generations" [Stephen Miller on - of course - FOX news]

The second most ridiculous statement:

"It needs to be more f*cking positive!" [The only verifiable comment from Trump about his now infamous "propaganda folder"]

The Last Four Weeks



With a few blustery, blistering and unreasoning statements, Trump has, in the past four weeks, managed to divide our nation and almost plunge the world into nuclear war. In four weeks, the "Emperor God" (as Ann Coultergeist calls him) has made such a mess of this country's government, foreign affairs, environment and social structure that it may take two more presidencies to undo.



But in his eyes, he has done nothing wrong. In fact, in his eyes, his world, he thinks he is the world's saviour.



No apologies. No Regrets.

