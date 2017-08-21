Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Sycophants Have Spoken: The Dangerous World Of The Trump Narcissism Machine

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rev. Dan Vojir     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 22149
Become a Fan
  (38 fans)
- Advertisement -


Two worlds - One Real One Fantasy
(Image by rev. Dan)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

His "mirror" may be the reason for "No Regrets"

- Advertisement -

(see below)

The most ridiculous and intelligence-insulting statement of 2017 to date:

"President Trump is the most gifted politician of our time. He's the best orator to hold that office in generations" [Stephen Miller on - of course - FOX news]

The second most ridiculous statement:

- Advertisement -

"It needs to be more f*cking positive!" [The only verifiable comment from Trump about his now infamous "propaganda folder"]

The Last Four Weeks

With a few blustery, blistering and unreasoning statements, Trump has, in the past four weeks, managed to divide our nation and almost plunge the world into nuclear war. In four weeks, the "Emperor God" (as Ann Coultergeist calls him) has made such a mess of this country's government, foreign affairs, environment and social structure that it may take two more presidencies to undo.

But in his eyes, he has done nothing wrong. In fact, in his eyes, his world, he thinks he is the world's saviour.

No apologies. No Regrets.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://sacredcowsmakethebesthamburgers.blogspot.com
Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years. A former radio talk show host (Strictly Books " Talk America Radio Network) and book publisher, Dan has connected with some of the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The End Of An Era? Praise The Lord! Televangelist Paul Crouch Dies And Leaves Behind A Life Of Decadence Beyond Belief.

"Some Girls Rape Easy": Hypocrisy, Sex and The Republican War Against Women.

Joining "Bishop" Eddie Long, Prosperity Preacher Creflo Dollar Gets Support From His Fans...ala Mommy Dearest

Forget EBOLA: The Greatest Threat To Africa's Medical Missionaries Is Ann Coulter!

The Vatican's Fake Occupy Implodes: Documents Evoke A History Of Money Laundering, Sexual Terrorism, And Even ... Murder

Holy Misogyny! Dating Advice From Megachurch Minister: "Dress Modestly And Save Yourself ... For Me!"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rev. Dan Vojir

Become a Fan
Author 22149
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Sep 17, 2008), 39 fans, 613 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1021 comments, 56 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Alas, reality will never truly reach Trump unless it's in the form of a full criminal charge, and even then ..


It's a possibility that the pressure of reality will force him into such severe psychosis that he will have to be removed via the 25th Amendment, but stalwarts and family will keep reality at bay for years.


It's also a possibility that the alt-right could keep its movement going by making him their leader upon removal: he could surround himself with loyal fans (such as Hitler did) who are too entrenched in the movement to ever abandon him.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 11:00:01 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 