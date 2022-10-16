 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 10/16/22

The Supreme Court's War On American Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   3 comments

Democracy
(Image by Wasfi Akab from flickr)   Details   DMCA

There have been dozens of articles written describing the Supreme Court as a threat to American democracy.

There have been dozens of articles written saying that the Supreme Court is the enemy of democracy.

And there are many articles saying that the Supreme Court is at war with democracy.

I've been thinking it but Ryan Grim's article on the role of pro-Israel PACs in influencing democratic progressive primary elections, which Citizens United enabled, motivated me to look into this further. Most of the articles have been written since the reversal of Roe V Wade. But That happened because Citizens United enabled billionaires and secret organizations to win elections at the state and local levels. This has also been worsened by SCOTUS decisions which took away voting rights or repressed voting.

Every war has generals. At the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are generals in the war on Democracy. But above them are the billionaires and billionaire families who are enabling the dismantling of honest elections. Those billionaires include foreign money-- Saudi monarchs, Chinese Tech billionaires... there are about 1500 billionaires outside the US. And I believe that interfering in US elections and politics has become just about an essential element in billionaire and corporate business and investment strategies. Let's be perfectly clear. These strategies are, each and every one, battles aimed at destroying, disrupting or grotesquely transforming democracy.

I believe that between corporations and billionaires the level of interference in democracy-- let's call a spade a spade-- attacks on democracy-- has massively increased, because the Supreme court made it legal and easy. Foreign interference in elections should be considered a declaration of war against America. Billionaire and corporate funders of election and political interference should face serious criminal charges. But that is not happening and even if it did, there have been so many corrupt partisan judges appointed that even if there charges, they would likely be ignored.

I don't know if tide in the war on Democracy can be turned, but one thing is certain, to do so requires leaders and generals fighting back.

Almost twenty years ago, (about 2004) at the annual Take Back America Conference Bill Moyers told the audience, "We're in a class war and the other side is winning." Was he right.

The fact is, now, we are in a war against democracy and the other side is winning.

We need generals. We need funders. The right has been vilifying George Soros for years, and most recently have recognized that he is, indeed, fighting against the threats to Democracy. I'm glad he is. While the right despises Soros, I appreciate him. And we need a lot more people, including billionaires and corporations. Yes, there are, like Yvon Chouinard who donated his company, Patagonia, to fight climate change.

We need to acknowledge that there is a war and we have to start fighting back. That means naming the enemies and the enablers of the war on Democracy. And we need to start supporting those who are fighting to protect democracy. If we start doing that we may very well encourage more people, corporations and organizations to join the fight. Because, believe me, the enemies of democracy-- which includes the right wing media-- are doing all they can to vilify and attack, if not destroy those people and organizations.

One last thought. When democracy is warred upon, Fascists benefit. Check out Chuck Pennachio's article on fighting fascism.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Larry Robinson

anyone who appreciates George Soros despises our Constitutional Republic

Democracy indispensable to Socialism
Democracy indispensable to Socialism
David Wieland

Why is George Soros not just as guilty of undemocratic billionaire influence and interference? You may have a blind spot.

Mary Elizabeth

Back in the 1980s in NYC, I briefly encountered George Soros in an office building. Soros was on his way to meet with a man who (a few years later) went to work for one of Soros' charitable enterprises in Eastern Europe. I am aware of Soros' generous funding of schools and hospitals when the Soviet Union dissolved, when many social structures had collapsed in Russia and Eastern Europe.

Soros is just a man, not a myth. But I also agree that Soros does have outsized influence for one man, because of his ability to fund whatever he wants, just like the Rockefellers, Bull Gates, and others who are only a tiny part of the population.

When discussing Soros with an elderly retired tax lawyer who pays close attention to all things financial, the retiree explained to me that Soros, in his opinion, has a strategy: Soros funds politicians who cause currency to inflate and lose value; and then bets against that currency, thereby making enormous financial gains.

Here is a Linked In article that delves into Soros' gamble with the British pound that gained billions for Soros in the early 1990s. "How George Soros Broke the British pound"

Soros and the English pound

