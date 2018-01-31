Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Super Bowl spectacle

By       Message Tim Duff       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/31/18

Author 504902
- Advertisement -

The spectacle of the Super Bowl and NFL and college football is the acme of ideology, for in its full flower it exposes and manifests the essence of all ideological systems. It is the impoverishment, enslavement and negation of real life. The spectacle, just like the ancient Roman arena of bread and circus is the expression of estrangement, the alienation between human beings. This represents the extreme stage of the expansion that has turned necessity against life.

Plato said, that "what is honored in a country will be cultivated there." Today, we apparently have wonderful athletes (mostly under educated), but inferior politicians, because we have so cruelly separated freedom from virtue, because we have defined freedom in a morally inferior way. Our founding fathers, who all read and understood the Enlightenment, defined democracy with virtue. Today, we have long had what Herman Melville, the author of Moby Dick called, the dark ages of democracy.

The modern spectacle of the Super Bowl depicts the dark age of democracy of what society can deliver, but within this depiction what is permitted is rigidly distinguished from what is possible. The public has been co-opted to pay the large share of stadium costs for the private team owners, the league operates under no anti-trust laws, the Department of Defense and the Pentagon pays the teams to stand at attention during the Star Spangled Banner to promote militarism and recruitment into foreign wars. On college campuses around the country football stadiums and training facilities are constructed at values five-hundred times as expensive as college libraries.

- Advertisement -

As it has accumulated, capital has spread to the periphery, where it has assumed the tangible form of objects, things and activities, some being destructive. Society in its broad capacity becomes capital's faithful portrait. Eventually, whatever is conscious erodes and whatever is unconscious becomes unalterable. As Freud said, "once freed, however, this too must fall into ruins."

The spectacle and bread and circus, is the technical version of the exiling of human powers in a cosmic world beyond us, which becomes the ultimate separation within human beings. The spectacle becomes the bad dream of a modern society in handcuffs, expressing nothing more than its wish for sleep.

Societal separation becomes the alpha and the omega of the spectacle. Spectacle itself becomes a concrete inversion of life, continuing the autonomous movement of vapid non-life. The omnipresent celebration of choice creates the sphere of production and governs almost all the time spent outside of the production process itself.

- Advertisement -

It is as if the sun never sets on spectacle and the empire of consumer passivity. We are now at the stage where social and intellectual life has been completely accosted by the accumulated products of spectacle in the economy. It has entailed a general movement from having, to appearing, where all effective consuming must now derive both its immediate prestige and its ultimate raison d'etre from appearances.

In a society where no-body is any longer recognizable by anyone, each individual is unable to recognize his own reality. Capitalism's ever intensifying imposition of alienation at all levels makes it increasingly hard for workers to recognize and name their own impoverishment, and eventually puts them in the position of having either to reject it in totality or to do nothing at all. The individual, though condemned to passive acceptance of an alien everyday reality, is thus driven into a form of madness in which, by resorting to the magical devices of spectacle, can entertain the illusion, that he is reacting to his fate.

Today, we prefer the sign, to the thing that is signified, Colin Kaepernick and other players taking a knee in protest to police brutality of black Americans, the copy to the original, representation to reality, the appearance to the essence. Illusion only, becomes sacred and truth profane. Sacred meaning, taking a knee, is held captive, to be enhanced in proportion as truth decreases and illusion increases, so that the highest degree of illusion becomes the highest degree of sacred meaning.

Just as the Roman politician Cicero said, "to remain in the infancy of knowledge, is to forever be an intellectual and emotional child," so to, the need to imitate the consumer experience and its apex, the spectacle of the Super Bowl, is indeed a truly infantile need, one determined by all aspects of man's fundamental dispossession. A

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I am a progressive writer. I have recently written my debut novel titled THE FIND. It is due to be published this spring.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Republicans act without any semblance of democratic ideals

The Denial of Trespasses

The arrogant self righteousness of republicans

Death, blood and mass killings on the hands of the republicans

Violence: The hypocrisy home and abroad

We have a great future: behind us

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 15 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1835 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Super Bowl LII

Aside from the taxpayer-funded 'Patriotic' show, the Super Bowl presents the hidden message that BIG MONEY is used to benefit the spectators' interests.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018 at 6:26:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 