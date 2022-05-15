 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Subtleties of Anti-Russia Leftist Rhetoric

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   7 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 94064
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Edward Curtin
Become a Fan
  (25 fans)

propaganda show
propaganda show
(Image by dd from flickr)   Details   DMCA
 

While the so-called liberal and conservative corporate mainstream media - all stenographers for the intelligence agencies - pour forth the most blatant propaganda about Russia and Ukraine that is so conspicuous that it is comedic if it weren't so dangerous, the self-depicted cognoscenti also ingest subtler messages, often from the alternative media.

A woman I know and who knows my sociological analyses of propaganda contacted me to tell me there was an excellent article about the war in Ukraine at The Intercept, an on-line publication funded by billionaire Pierre Omidyar I have long considered a leading example of much deceptive reporting wherein truth is mixed with falsehoods to convey a "liberal" narrative that fundamentally supports the ruling elites while seeming to oppose them. This, of course, is nothing new since it's been the modus operandi of all corporate media in their own ideological and disingenuous ways, such as The New York Times, CBS, the Washington Post, the New York Daily News, Fox News, CNN, NBC, etc. for a very long time.

Nevertheless, out of respect for her judgment and knowing how deeply she feels for all suffering people, I read the article. Written by Alice Speri, its title sounded ambiguous - "The Left in Europe Confronts NATO's Resurgence After Russia's Invasion of Ukraine" - until I saw the subtitle that begins with these words: "Russia's brutal invasion complicates"" But I read on. By the fourth paragraph, it became clear where this article was going. Speri writes that "In Ukraine, by contrast [with Iraq], it was Russia that had staged an illegal, unprovoked invasion, and U.S.-led support to Ukraine was understood by many as crucial to stave off even worse atrocities than those the Russian military had already committed." [my emphasis]

While ostensibly about European anti-war and anti-NATO activists caught on the horns of a dilemma, the piece goes on to assert that although US/NATO was guilty of wrongful expansion over many years, Russia has been an aggressor in Ukraine and Georgia and is guilty of terrible war crimes, etc.

There is not a word about the U.S. engineered coup in 2014, the CIA and Pentagon backed mercenaries in Ukraine, or its support for the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion and Ukraine's years of attacks on the Donbass where many thousands have been killed. It is assumed these actions are not criminal or provocative. And there is this:

The uncertain response of Europe's peace activists is both a reflection of a brutal, unprovoked invasion that stunned the world and of an anti-war movement that has grown smaller and more marginalized over the years. The left in both Europe and the U.S. have struggled to respond to a wave of support for Ukraine that is at cross purposes with a decades long effort to untangle Europe from a U.S.-led military alliance. [my emphasis]

In other words, the article, couched in anti-war rhetoric, was anti-Russia propaganda. When I told my friend my analysis, she refused to discuss it and got angry with me, as if I therefore were a proponent of war I have found this is a common response.

This got me thinking again about why people so often miss the untruths lying within articles that are in many parts truthful and accurate. I notice this constantly. They are like little seeds slipped in as if no one will notice; they work their magic nearly unconsciously. Few do notice them, for they are often imperceptible. But they have their effects and are cumulative and are far more powerful over time than blatant statements that will turn people off, especially those who think propaganda doesn't work on them. This is the power of successful propaganda, whether purposeful or not. It particularly works well on "intellectual" and highly schooled people.

For example, in a recent printed interview, Noam Chomsky, after being introduced as a modern day Galileo, Newton, and Descartes rolled into one, talks about propaganda, its history, Edward Bernays, Walter Lippman, etc. What he says is historically accurate and informative for anyone not knowing this history. He speaks wisely of U.S. media propaganda concerning its unprovoked war against Iraq and he accurately calls the war in Ukraine "provoked." And then, concerning the war in Ukraine, he drops this startling statement:

I don't think there are 'significant lies' in war reporting. The U.S. media are generally doing a highly creditable job in reporting Russian crimes in Ukraine. That's valuable, just as it's valuable that international investigations are underway in preparation for possible war crimes trials.

In the blink of an eye, Chomsky says something so incredibly untrue that unless one thinks of him as a modern day Galileo, which many do, it may pass as true and you will smoothly move on to the next paragraph. Yet it is a statement so false as to be laughable. The media propaganda concerning events in Ukraine has been so blatantly false and ridiculous that a careful reader will stop suddenly and think: Did he just say that?

So now Chomsky views the media, such as The New York Times and its ilk, that he has correctly castigated for propagandizing for the U.S. in Iraq and East Timor, to use two examples, is doing "a highly creditable job in reporting Russian crimes in Ukraine," as if suddenly they were no longer spokespeople for the CIA and U.S. disinformation. And he says this when we are in the midst of the greatest propaganda blitz since WW I, with its censorship, Disinformation Governance Board, de-platforming of dissidents, etc., that border on a parody of Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Even slicker is his casual assertion that the media are doing a good job reporting Russia's war crimes after he earlier has said this about propaganda:

So it continues. Particularly in the more free societies, where means of state violence have been constrained by popular activism, it is of great importance to devise methods of manufacturing consent, and to ensure that they are internalized, becoming as invisible as the air we breathe, particularly in articulate educated circles. Imposing war-myths is a regular feature of these enterprises.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Edward Curtin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Edward Curtin is a widely published author. His new book is Seeking Truth in A Country of Lies - https://www.claritypress.com/product/seeking-truth-in-a-country-of-lies/ His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Remembering Albert Camus' "The Plague": It is US

Prof. Noam Chomsky, Anarchist, Lectures Leftists on Why They Should Vote for Neo-Liberal, War Hawk Hillary Clinton

The Coming Wars to End All Wars

The "Deep State" Then and Now

Happy Fifth Anniversary, Hillary, You've Destroyed Libya

The Fakest Fake News: The U.S. Government's 9/11 Conspiracy Theory - A Review of 9/11Unmasked: An International Review

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

4 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3589 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

THIS MAKES YOU WONDER - does chomsky now use or get

used by a ghost writer? noam is my senior by nearly 4 months;

difficult to accept his words these days.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 11:57:36 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 241 quicklinks, 6125 comments, 215 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

Are we not told that the Ukraine is winning the war? That it will soon push the Russian forces back over the border? The operation to 'weaken Russia', which Austin had publicly announced two weeks ago, does not seem to go that well.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:42:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 59 fans, 92 articles, 510 quicklinks, 5816 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I have started saying out loud what I really think about Chomsky and the book "Manufacturing Consent". The real genius was Edward Herman (RIP), the author, while Chomsky was the co-author. Herman stayed true to his principles to his death in 2014. His interviews by Paul Jay can still be found at TRNN (HERE).*

As for Chris Hedges I have never been able to trust him because of his coverup and culpability of U.S./NATO war crime against Yugoslavia (see NATO 1999 Bombing of Yugoslavia a "War Crime" Ignored). I used to report articles by Stephen Karganovic of the Srebrenica Historica Project.

Here is one article in particular that exposes the false reporting of Hedges in the NYT: Chris Hedges: Exuberant journalism with egg on its face. Many of Stehen Karganovic's articles are still available on OEN. Surprisingly many of the videos are still up on youtube, and the Srebrenia Historical Project website is still online.

The "Srebrenica massacre" is the greatest triumph of propaganda to emerge from the Balkan wars.....It is the symbol of Serb 'evil' and Bosnian Muslim 'victimhood', and the justice of the Western dismantling of Yugoslavia and intervention there at many levels, including a bombing war and colonial occupations of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo.--- Edward S. Herman, (R.I.P.).

The US/NATO war crime against Yugoslavia is particularly relevant now with the war in Ukraine. The U.S. involvement in Ukraine, like Yugoslavia, is based on lies.

Your article on propaganda shows how insideous propaganda is. US spy agencies and the msm have become experts at it. The irony as you said is that the better educated, intelligent, liberal-left is the most vulnerable to propaganda. Propaganda also brings out liberals' authoritarian streak, as we saw with their callaboration with the rules-based covid1984 restriction on civil and constitutional rights.

I can forgive the ordinary person for falling for propaganda. Most 'Americans' are dumbed down on purpose, poorly educated, especially in history and political science, and feed a constand diet of banal, sexualized and violent entertainment. This is all done on purpose. Yet surprisingly it is the "lower class" which is often the most skeptical of some propaganda. Their biggest vulnerability is to the flag-waving nationalism and militarism.

To be effective, propaganda does not have to fool all the people all the time. It only has to fool most of the people most of the time. The powers that be are always trying to raise that bar, and they have become better at it. Liberals are easily fooled by words rather than deeds. Democrats need only say the right word salad and most liberals swoon all over fake liberal sycophants. Just look how the "squad" votes for the establishment, corporations, mic, Israel, and now $40 billion to Ukraine--- one look at the bill and it is obviously just a money laundering operation.

The problem with identifying propaganda is that it is so nebulous. It is often hard to define, to recognize and to be self aware enough to resist. The old joke about advertising budgets is that 50% of it is wasted, but advertisers don't know what 50%.

Gore Vidal (RIP) said "We are the United States of Amnesia, we learn nothing because we remember nothing." I am so tired of hearing people say "next time we're not going to _____________ (fill in the blank)". It is always "next time". It is never "this time",

The lies of commission and especially of omission.

_______

*Paul Jay was the founder and CEO of The Real News Network. He was ousted in a coup in 2019, which has been covered up. Apparently there was non-disclosure agreement which has kept everybody tight lipped.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3:01:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3589 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Billy, i hear you totally, but hadnt heard why paul jay was ousted.. a marvelous, gutsy truth

espouser, the best except you, out of maryland.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 5:29:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Edward Curtin

Become a Fan
Author 94064
(Member since Jun 15, 2014), 25 fans, 193 articles, 14 quicklinks, 359 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

David,

You said it all beautifully. I agree with every word. Thanks for you great mind and conscience.

Pax,

Ed

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:16:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 19 fans, 3589 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Beautifully on the mark, Ed. right now I lack energy to discourse

more fully. may all the gods bless you.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 5:22:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Edward Curtin

Become a Fan
Author 94064
(Member since Jun 15, 2014), 25 fans, 193 articles, 14 quicklinks, 359 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

And blessing on you, also, Nelson. And on Billy also. You guys are great souls.

Pax,

Ed

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:19:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 