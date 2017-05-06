Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Story of 'O'

By       Message Arshad M Khan     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -


Image result for images of fibonacci
Image result for images of fibonacci
(Image by brainpop.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


This article is adapted from an earlier version that first appeared on Dissident Voice

As bombs rain down on Mosul unable to distinguish friend from foe, civilian from combatant, in a close urban environment with a population hostage to extremist occupiers, one may be forgiven for disputing the concept of 'civilized' when society accepts without question the bombing of civilians -- incessant reminders of Hiroshima, Nagasaki, the firebombing of Tokyo, Dresden (immortalized by Kurt Vonnegut in Slaughterhouse Five), Cambodia, Vietnam, etc., notwithstanding.

- Advertisement -

Yet civilization is cross-pollinated, debts owed by many to an oft-forgotten few as in the 'little' example that follows illustrates:

Babylonians -- oh yes! it's the bombed-out Iraqis -- developed a zero about 300 B.C. It was represented by two slanted wedges on their clay tablets and served as a place holder in the sexagesimal (base 60 unlike our current base 10) system they used. By the way, there is something to be said for base 60 because it is divisible by 2, 3, 4 and 5, so one can get halves, thirds, etc. without going to a second or more decimal places. Our base-10 system forces us into two decimal places for a quarter and an infinite number for a third, wasting computer time and leading to inaccuracies because of approximations that have to be fudged for such mundane computations as calculating interest in savings accounts.

Over time the zero seems to have traveled to India -- perhaps elsewhere too but evidence for that has not been unearthed yet. A dot carved on the wall of the fifth-century A.D. Chaturbhuja Temple in Gwalior is the earliest evidence. The seventh-century Indian Mathematician Brahmagupta expanded on the remarkable properties of zero: multiply anything by it and lo and behold, it, too, becomes nothing. Credit where it's due ... the Mayans in the Americas also developed a zero independently to ease calculations in their astronomical investigations.

Muslim mathematicians picked up on the usefulness of the zero and brought it back to Baghdad whence it spread throughout their civilization into Spain. Europeans preferred to stick to Roman numerals until the Italian mathematician, Fibonacci, reminded them of their idiocy in a textbook published in 1202 A.D. What we know now as Arabic numerals (incorporating zero) were eventually adopted.

Without a zero, differential equations would be impossible to solve and much of engineering would grind to a halt; negative and imaginary numbers would have no meaning; neither would the 0, 1 binary system, the mainstay of our computers. And you would not be reading this on yours.

Humans learning from each other to improve the lives of humankind -- something we seem to forget as we reinforce prejudices based on fictitious or anecdotal data. Imagine if we could incorporate the Jain attitude to non-violence, the Buddhist aspiration to self-denial and improvement, the Christian belief in forgiveness, the Jewish focus on law, the Muslim prescription to mercy, the Confucian predilection for respect and harmony, Hindu philosophy, etc., etc. Unfortunately trust is absent ... and, some might say, for good reason. Is that our challenge then -- to replace mistrust with deserved trust? The alternative might literally be a zero future.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Where is our moral compass?

Is Trump Mad? Books, North Korea and a Psychiatric Panel

Do U.S. Wars and Anti-Terrorism Policies Produce Terrorism?

Trump's Wall? They really Wanna Go Home -- The Story of Mexican Migration

Climate Change and the Out-of-This-World Trump Administration

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Arshad M Khan

Become a Fan
Author 500573

(Member since Nov 2, 2014), 11 articles, 21 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

If one has ever thought of life with Roman numerals, the answer for the modern world is ... it would be impossible. Where the zero came from is interesting in that it reminds us of the interdependence of civilizations and the need for tolerance and understanding.

Submitted on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 6:43:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 