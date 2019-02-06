 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Stories People Tell About Abortion

By Georgianne Nienaber

The great divide
The great divide
(Image by ThoughtCo)   Details   DMCA
Television cameras were focused upon dozens of women, dressed in white, sitting in stony silence as the speaker condemned infanticide and abortion. White, the color of purity and holiness, was an affectation, a lie, as President Trump delivered the State of the Union address. My reaction was one of embarrassment for my sex. As age creeps up and my seventh decade approaches, the younger generation and many of my peers mortify. Feminism has slowly but surely substituted morality with the politics of "liberation" and "equality" while obliterating the core biology and spirituality of what it means to be a woman.

As a faithful Roman Catholic who has only recently returned to the Church, and as a woman who is solidly anti-abortion, saying I am "pro-life" feels like a copout. Most humans are pro-life if and only if it comes to their own security. As a young woman, high school provided structure that was not found in my home life. A more pious child was not to be found in my working class neighborhood and throughout four years at an all girls' Catholic school along the shores of Lake Michigan in Chicago. The Church and school provided security that was lacking in my home life. Then the secular world grabbed me by the throat in college, and my moral foundation cracked. I was not spiritually prepared to do battle with evil.

After relying upon a belief in one God and the Bible, taking courses in comparative religions completely destroyed my fragile moorings. It took me over thirty years to humbly come back to the Church that I loved. That is the back-story, so if readers are hoping for reasons to support abortion, you will not find them here.

Any politician, especially a candidate for President, taking extreme positions on abortion is really pushing the envelope of morality, in my opinion. The new and controversial New York State law allows late-term abortions if the "health" of the woman is in jeopardy. This is particularly vague and can cover anything from depression to grave health issues. Supporters of late term abortion maintain this conforms with Roe v. Wade, while opponents say it opportunistically legalizes third trimester abortions up to and including a live birth. The law also shifts abortion law from the state's penal code to its health code. Doctors and others who perform late term abortions cannot be prosecuted for murder of a full term baby.

Physician assistants, nurse practitioners and midwives, as long as they do not perform surgery, are also in the clear. This loophole of non-physicians allowed to perform third trimester abortions is significant, since it effectively removes the cost of C-sections as a viable alternative to save the life of the child.

The New York Senate approved the bill, 38-24, largely along party lines, with two Democrats voting no. The Assembly later approved it 92-47.

New York's Catholic bishops write click here that the statute removes all state restrictions on late-term procedures. "Once truth is separated from fiction and people come to realize the impact of the bill, they will be shocked to their core. By that time, however, it may be too late to save the countless lives that will be lost or spare countless women lifelong regret."

Survival rates for premature infants are rising exponentially. Abortion is a mortal sin. As a Catholic, I take mortal sin very seriously. That is part of my story, but there are other stories more important than my own.

New York and Virginia are bringing the abortion debate front and center, and as a writer with certain skills, and believing that we must use those skills in useful ways, it occurred to me that I would be able to formulate a compelling essay that shredded the pro-abortion debate. My original thesis was that Progressives often appropriate Native American practices and cultures. What if Native American beliefs were anti-abortion? Hoping that research would show that Native American oral history and narratives were anti-abortion would provide a compelling argument for duplicity in Progressive and Liberal arguments favoring abortion.

Initial efforts were fruitful. I found a significant quote from Clementine "Little Hawk" Hernandez, who founded the organization "Indians for Life."

"Our native people have such a rich tradition which has as its heart the love and respect for all life. Today, innocent life is threatened by abortion, euthanasia, and assisted suicide. As Native Americans we must stand up and witness that all life is a sacred gift from God."

Then, my research fell completely flat. At first I blamed search engine algorithms that highlight liberal narratives over the more conservative. Were Native beliefs being ghosted on the net? Yes, that is true, but what is also true is that one cannot compare ancient cultural beliefs to a Judeo-Christian code of ethics. It surprised me to find that some Native cultures allow abortion. However, there are thousands of tribes to research and that realization brought me back to the Bible and the teachings of the Catholic Church. There is no reason for non-Natives to look elsewhere.

Psalm 139:13-16 provides scriptural guidance and support.

"For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Georgianne Nienaber is an investigative environmental and political writer. She lives in rural northern Minnesota and South Florida. Her articles have appeared in The Society of Professional Journalists' Online Quill Magazine, the Huffington (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

These are timely musings...

You say," injecting politics into life and death decisions puts our spiritual identity at grave risk"

I agree 100%.

That's why I think a woman and her medical and spiritual advisors are the only ones who should be weighing the issues in these cases, not a law created far away from the individual situation by people unfamiliar with the details.

Individuals with your beliefs that abortion is murder should never be forced by the government to have an abortion, and people with pro-choice beliefs should never be forced to deny their beliefs either.

Women don't plan to have abortions, I never met a woman who wanted to have one...but I have met people for whom choosing an abortion was the sanest choice available.

Now, of course, if a person believes that abortion is "killing a baby", then of course it is not a sane choice, and they should never be forced to make that choice. But there are many religions, Judaism included, that say that the life begins with the first breath. Other religions believe that souls incarnate many times. These kinds of religious beliefs have a foundational impact on what one believes abortion is.

So in a country that practices freedom of religion, people need to be free to follow their religious convictions.

Of course, that does not deny any pro-life person from working hard to create the kind of society and environment in which women would not have to choose abortion as the best of several poor options. In fact, rather than trying to legislate one particular religion's dogma, if everyone got together to create the kind of world where most or all pregnancies were met with delight, then both sides of this issue would be happier. I think there is plenty of room to make lots of strides in that direction, and I think it is possible to reduce the number of abortions wanted or needed by creating a more supportive environment for those in these situations.

I continue to have two questions:

1. Giving the government the power to deny abortions to women gives the government power over women's bodies, and the bodies of their unborn. Therefore, it is a two-edged sword - by the very same stroke of the pen, the government is also being given the power to force women to have abortions. Who knows who will be in power in the future, and what the circumstances may be. Are this generation's pro-lifers setting in motion the capability of the government to force abortions on their granddaughters? It's possible, and I believe this deserves another look. Women, in conjunction with their health care professionals, need to own the power to make the best choice in their situation.

2. Fetuses have been given many rights as persons these days. What of the fetus which threatens the life of the mother, and perhaps ultimately kills her?...can it now legally be charged with murder?

It's a complicated issue, but letting people search their own souls for the right answer allows the issue to be between them and their Creator, rather than between them and their government. I think that is what supports each individual's connection with their own spiritual identity.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 9:11:19 PM

Georgianne Nienaber

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:

Thanks for the thoughtful reply. To answer to question #2, there is no need to kill a viable fetus or full term infant when C sections are viable alternatives. Appreciate your response very much

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 9:56:42 PM

Georgianne Nienaber

  New Content

I would also like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Rob Kall for publishing this. There are many Progressive sites which would not.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 10:23:20 PM

molly cruz

  New Content

What pro-choicers deny is that a fetus is a whole being, and we all know that is a futile argument.

But if Trump made any point at all when questioned about abortion rights and he responded, "Well if there's a law against it, then the mother should be punished" it was well taken. But there is no law against it, and that is exactly why. We are stepping on thin legislative ice because Science backs religion on this question. That is a baby. So who gets to decide its future?

On the other hand, the CONSEQUENCE of prohibiting a person from making such a personal decision are-- among many more tragic results, as when children are either born deformed or suffer childhoods unloved because they were not wanted-- is the thousands of legal cases that would clog the courts indefinitely.

Telling a woman she must give birth may mean incarcerating her for the duration of her pregnancy. Are you ready for that? And then what? Who gets to decide who gets the baby?

Abortion is where the rubber of morality meets the road of practicality. This I know: Nobody takes an abortion lightly.

Next: Who is NOT allowed to have children? I'd go there for righting the world's wrongs, before I'd force a woman to give birth against her will.

All crime is evidence of social failure, and Earth will not be Eden until everyone is loved.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 10:42:14 PM

Georgianne Nienaber

Reply to molly cruz:

Thank you for a thoughtful response

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 10:46:04 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Georgianne Nienaber:

Is it thoughtful to think a few cells are a human? I think there can be far better criteria than that, have been, and are.

But on a practical level, I fish this up from an earlier political website of mine, voteutah.us (in great need of repair):

10/25/12 Notes on Abortion, Euthanasia, Stem Cell Research, Same Sex Marriage, Human Cloning

Recently I received a letter from a visitor to this website, asking the following:

"I see that you are running for Senate. I would like to know your stand on the following issues:
1. Abortion 2. Euthanasia 3. Embryonic Stem Cell Research 4. Same sex marriage 5. Human Cloning"

My answer follows: I appreciate your asking and investigating my take on these matters of great importance. I am happy to attempt to address them.

Abortion. I believe that many people place this as their central issue in voting, I think because they view it as the destruction of a soul, presumably immortal. That is actually the position I took in a college speech class, several decades ago. I had graduated 12 years of Catholic school, with some very strict nuns.

Since then, I've grown physically and spiritually, read countless articles on the topic, known a number of women who had an abortion (probably many more than actually talked about it to me), and thought about the subject from many points of view.

First, I do think many people take the topic too lightly, whether one believes in an immortal soul or not. Clearly, if a person believes, for whatever reason, that abortion is the taking of innocent human life, I can understand their abhorrence of such an act. Not to stand up for that belief would be a disregard of one's own morality.

Of course, there can be an infinite spread of further complicating issues. Is the mother's life endangered, does the fetus have serious medical problems that will cause a life of misery or a very short life anyway, and the list goes on and on.

That said, the view that a fertilized egg has a soul, mortal or otherwise, is ultimately a personal, generally religious one. At the same time, even if there is no soul, as many believe, this is not something many women I've known take lightly. It is a major, life-changing event, either way.

Given the variables, the timing, the medical aspects, the nature of conception (e.g., was it rape?), and the simple fact that I am a male who doesn't want to poke his nose into other people's life (and don't think doing so is moral in itself, except in extreme casese.g., I would do my best to help someone being beaten on the street), I believe whether or not to have an abortion is a woman's decision and the state should stay out of it. A woman, her doctor, and the relevant people in a woman's life are the ones who should be making this choice.

Part 2 of comment below

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 11:06:52 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Daniel Geery:

Briefly, personally, I would look closely at the state of consciousness of the unborn and try to factor that into this weighty question. A freshly conceived egg is smaller than the period at the end of this sentence, and I am far more concerned in general with our country killing other fully conscious and innocent men, women, and children around the world (calling it "collateral damage" and now using robotic drones to do it), and sending our own young menwith so much potential to do real good in their livesto foreign countries to take over resources, namely oil, as we've done in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Euthanasia. Again, we have definitional issues right off. When I was lying in the LDS Hospital in June and July of August 2005, on an artificial heart and other machines, waiting for a real heart from a then living donor, I wanted to be "disconnected" many times. I am glad now that I wasn't, but I actually had a living will somewhere saying that I wanted no part of being on medical life-support. Also, for the year before that time, I was living like a vegetable, with a 15% ejection fraction, and a helpless burden to those I lived with. For life to go on like this was becoming more and more unfathomable, and I was beginning to ponder how to end it. Yes, suicide, another form of euthanasia.

If one is considering this question seriously, I would strongly encourage them to watch Million Dollar Baby, with Clint Eastwood. I cannot think of a more potent and compelling movie to give deep insight and provoke thought on this incredibly weighty issue.

Again, it comes down to one's own conscience. My friend, Dr. Robert Weitzel, was up on murder charges which you may have been following in the press a few years back. He was adhering to strict and clear directives from relatives regarding his geriatric patients, to not keep these elderly, badly ailing folks on life support, but instead to give them end-of-life care. That meant to reduce their pain and suffering to the greatest extent possible. 60 Minutes did an excellent and I think objective piece on this, which takes about 12 minutes to watch: click here

Dr Jacob Kevorkian , who died not long ago, I think was ahead of his time, and certainly not some kind of "mad killer," as he has been portrayed (another video I recommend, as it gives great insights into this person and his view of life). Countless Americans would love to have him or another like him around near the inevitable end of their life (please note: Dr. Weitzel was NOT taking an active role in anything but rather helping his five patients exit life on earth with dignity, and he makes a very big point of this distinction).

I think his was a five day trial, with a jury of 12 lay person peers, and the decision came in unanimously to vindicate Dr. Weitzel on all counts. The only reason they took an hour to deliberate, we later learned, was that they had pizza for lunch. This was in DavisCounty, north of Salt Lake, and a very conservative place (I hate labels, but I think this is fair to say here).

So euthanasia has many sides and definitions too, near as I can tell. I once saw a high school student who was crippled and completely paralyzed and in need 24 hours of care. I don't really know all his circumstances, but he appeared to be barely aware, if aware, of his own existence. My heart bled just to see this, and I could not possibly imagine how the parents must have been suffering all those years.

I would not make such an unfathomably difficult and personal decision for someone else. I also do believe that the vast majority of doctors are not leaping for joy when such cases arise. Again, I'd leave the state out of this sphere of any person's life, while realizing there could exist cases where a decision had to be made by someone. Generalizing on these topics and passing laws based on such generalizations is, I believe, not a good idea.

My father is 90, btw, and doing well after yet another surgery. His new wife, a few years younger, is wonderful company for him. If decisions of this nature were to come up in their relationship, I would NOT want to be in a position to call the shots.

Embryonic Stem Cell Research. I am glad that scientists are in large measure bypassing this issue by learning to use other than stem cells for research and conclusions and findings they would not otherwise be able to reach. From all I've read, stem cells that would be used for this kind of research would die off anyway. Since I believe we should use the tools we've been given to alleviate human sufferingI see this as our moral dutyI am in favor of stem cell research, though this is seeming less and less relevant with each passing week. Had medical technologists been able to grow a heart for me, a kidney for my friend or brother-in-law (who wound up with one of my sister's kidneys, risking her life), I would have been most pleased.

Same sex marriage. As I've written on my website: "Establish marriage equality. If a person wants to marry a potato, a slug, or a stinkbug, let them. Many already have, and this has had no known effect on the marriage or relationships of others." I can't add to that in any meaningful way, except to say that I've known many same-sex oriented people and read tons on the subject and believe this is genetically determined (with a few possible exceptions, that would be none of my business).

Just remembered, I did write about this some years back: click here

Nothing has changed since I wrote that article that I am aware of.

Human Cloning. There have been many times when I thought a few clones of myself would have been very helpful, particularly in the classroom (a very scary thought at the moment!). Likewise, I have known many beautiful people who it seems like we should have more of. However, my gut feeling is that this is unnecessarily playing God (and one can take that term in whatever way they want, I merely mean this would be taking our technology too far too fast, when we don't really know what we're doing). I have little doubt that the philosophical complications that would come from this would be overwhelming, just as they are already on the question of whether we should use gene manipulation to create "super humans" (which I oppose, due to the vastly complex issues this creates).

A few last thoughts. I was in biology for four years and have followed much of the work in that field since I left college. I say this to give a better sense of where I'm coming from. I DO think that how a society treats the weakest and least amongst its members is one major direct measure of its greatness. Hence my interest in improving education (literally, "to lead out of the dark"), ending poverty, ending wars, and creating a viable and sustainable society.

I am a firm believer in bona fide sex education (parents would be free to opt out if they wished), free contraceptives and much contraceptive information from clinics, and even free vasectomies. This would eliminate many of the problems I've written about here. Sadly, at least to me, over 60% of the pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned. I believe we've all seen the deleterious effects of this, probably more than once. I think not taking the issue of bringing new life into the world most seriously is itself immoral. I have one biological son, another adopted, and more recently an autistic step-child who I spend much time working with.

To the person who sent the questions: Thank you for prompting this article and causing me to spell my thoughts out in more detail. Most appreciated.

I reiterate here that I have many articles, comments, links, and so forth on www.opednews.com, one site I get much of my news from. Check my name there and you can find much more of my thinking and writing. It is possible my ideas evolved in a few areas, but the few times I glance back, I'm happy to see that I still agree with myself. Happy to clarify anything there, just send a comment via this site and I'll get it.

© 2018 Daniel Geery - Justice Party Candidate for Utah Federal Senator | Design by: Berg Web Design

Lastly, I just happen to see a movie on abortion the other night, done by Cher, which I highly recommend click here

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 11:08:41 PM

Georgianne Nienaber

Reply to Daniel Geery:

There is a lot to consider here, but when I boil it down to a moral issue and a firm belief in Church dogma, I must move forward and say that abortion is morally wrong at any stage. As I said in my thesis, feminism destroyed the moral bedrock for women by equating "liberation" and "control" with rationales for abortion. I have seen firsthand the damage that can be done to the mother and the abortionist. I truly feel that the 'health of the mother" is a moral figleaf. Since my religious and social beliefs require that I take a stand, I have here, in this space, and again must thank Rob Kall for allowing me the space to do so.

Thanks for your response.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 6, 2019 at 11:35:23 PM

