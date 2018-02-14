Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

The State weaponizes education to create ignorance

By       Message Jon Rappoport       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

From No More Fake News

Independent Education: the crisis and the crossroad

A hundred fifty years ago, at least some Americans recognized that all serious discourse depended on the use of the faculty called Reason.

Formal debate, science, and law all flowed from that source.

A common bond existed in some schools of the day. The student was expected to learn how Reason operates, and for that he was taught the only subject which could lay out, as on a long table, the visible principles: Logic.

This was accepted.

But now, this bond is gone.

The independence engendered by the disciplined study of logic is no longer a desired quality in students.

The classroom, at best, has taken on the appearance of a fact-memorization factory; and we should express grave doubts about the relevance and truth of many of those facts.

A society filled with people who float in the drift of non-logic is a society that declines.

Ideologies that deny individual freedom and independence are welcomed with open arms.

When education becomes so degraded that young students are no longer taught to reason clearly, private citizens have the obligation to rebuild that system so the great contribution to Western civilization -- logic -- is reinstated in its rightful place.

Logic, the key by which true political discourse, science, and law were, in fact, originally developed, must be unearthed.

Logic and reasoning, the capacity to think, the ability to analyze ideas -- an ability which has been forgotten, which has been a surpassing virtue in every free civilization -- must be restored.

Once a vital thing has been misplaced, buried, and covered over by mindless substitutions, people cannot immediately recognize the original thing has any importance, meaning, or existence.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Peter Duveen

Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 28 fans, 35 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2236 comments, 73 diaries


I do believe that students ought to be entertained in school. The question is, how should they be entertained. Education, and the acquisition of knowledge, has an aspect that is entertaining. Today's education suffers from a major defect--boredom. What makes it boring? In my opinion, it is intellectual dishonesty. That, I believe, is why today's learning is unsurprising, sterile, and very often, incredibly boring. Science is a good example. Not much has changed since my day, 60 years ago. For example, we are fed the atomic theory, but given no reason why scientists assert that there are 6.02 times ten to the twenty third power of molecules in 22.4 liters of gas at standard temperature and pressure. In physics, students are taught that Newton's laws are the basis of the study of the movement of bodies, but then new principles are interjected, such as conservation of energy and theorems about moments of inertia that cannot be proven from Newton's laws of motion. These become assertions that must be believed. Eventually, cognitive drag slows the earning process to a halt, and students muddle through by wrote memorization. This results in the suspension of reason that I believe Jon is referring to in this article. The same can be applied to geometry, where lip service is paid to the proving of theorems, and then the process is discontinued without explanation. I did a study on the area postulate, and deduced for my own satisfaction that it was possible to actually prove the l x w = A postulate from a more basic postulate. When I turned to books of a hundred years ago to see how they approached it, I found it was common back then to use the very same postulate I had arrived at to prove the l x w = h formula. In fact, side squared = area of a cube is often introduced as a postulate in many high school geometry courses, when it is obviously material for a theorem, and not a postulate. [The self-evident postulate, from which the area formula of a rectangle may be derived, is that the area of a rectangle is proportional to the length of a side, the other side remaining constant.] Yes, there are many other ingrained flaws in the curriculum which interject mindlessness to vaccinate the mind against rational thought. I do agree with Jon that basic reasoning is given short shrift in today's curriculum, and is probably considered a pursuit for people who have too much time on their hands. On the contrary, I would guess that it is the lack of basic reasoning in our curriculum that makes classes so incredibly boring, so devoid of authentic discovery.

That does not mean that I think the current system is in all cases a total loss. Students and teachers still do incredible, mind-boggling things. But many of the students are left behind in the process. And in an educational system, all students are capable of rational thought, and are worthy of a quality education. Unfortunately, many leave high school without the ability, or even the desire, to apply rational analysis to anything. The few exceptions are often steamrolled over and made to feel dumb.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 at 4:10:52 AM

