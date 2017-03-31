Refresh  

The State of the Climate in 2017: "Truly Uncharted Territory"

From Down With Tyranny


Global average temperature during the Holocene. Blue curve: Global temperature reconstruction from proxy data of Marcott et al, Science 2013. Recent instrumental measurements shown in red. The instrument reading (red line) is four years out of date.
Bottom line first -- We now have one more source saying that global warming is well above +1 degreesC and headed higher at unanticipated rates. Key quote: We're in "truly uncharted territory." To jump to that news, click here.

Not long ago in these pages I took a look at the actual state of global warming as compared to "pre-Industrial global temperature" -- the average global temperature prior to the warming caused by the Industrial Revolution -- and discovered that the global warming "headline number" was too low, a fact that's causing a dangerous complacency. The Industrial Revolution and the Watt Steam Engine Some context: The Industrial Revolution can be said to have started with the invention of the steam engine, though obviously many other inventions, like the cotton gin, played a big part. The reason for choosing the steam engine, though, should be obvious -- its ability to convert carbon emissions into work with much greater efficiency and on a much larger scale than ever before.

Though there were previous versions of a steam engine, some going back a great many years, the one designed by James Watt in 1781 is considered critical:

In 1781 James Watt patented a steam engine that produced continuous rotary motion.[3] Watt's ten-horsepower engines enabled a wide range of manufacturing machinery to be powered. The engines could be sited anywhere that water and coal or wood fuel could be obtained. By 1883, engines that could provide 10,000 hp had become feasible.[4] The stationary steam engine was a key component of the Industrial Revolution, allowing factories to locate where water power was unavailable. The atmospheric engines of Newcomen and Watt were large compared to the amount of power they produced, but high-pressure steam engines were light enough to be applied to vehicles such as traction engines and the railway locomotives.
Anthony Anderson wrote in New Scientist that Watt's improvements to the steam engine "converted it from a prime mover of marginal efficiency into the mechanical workhorse of the Industrial Revolution." Wikipedia adds that the "availability of efficient, reliable motive power made whole new classes of industry economically viable, and altered the economies of continents.[47]"

Pre-Industrial Global Temperature and Pre-Industrial Atmospheric CO2

So the question becomes, not what was the global average temperature in 1900 or the mean of the years 1850-1900, as is usually done, with an implied base year of 1875 -- but what was it in, say, 1800, or perhaps, in the mean of the years 1750-1850? In my piece, I argued, along with Michael Mann and others, that the baseline for "pre-Industrial global temperature" was set too high.

That actually matters. Put simply, when people read about global warming, they often see headlines that state "global warming is now +0.6 degreesC above the 1950-1980 mean," or "+0.9 degreesC above 'pre-Industrial temperatures" -- statements that lend a kind of comfort to the conversation and strip the problem of its urgency. After all, if the U.N. would like to keep warming to less than +2 degreesC above pre-Industrial temperatures, warming numbers like +0.9 degreesC imply we have a way to go. Even the aspirational warming goal of not more than +1.5 degreesC imply quite a bit of headroom.

My earlier piece argued that the mark "pre-Industrial baseline temperature" was set far too high. (That piece is here: "Global Warming Has Reached Nearly +1.5 degreesC Already.") Briefly, my layman's logic put the actual current global warming at about +1.4 degreesC, and Dr. Mann, using similar but not identical logic, put it at a little more than a tenth of a degree lower. Mann (my bolded emphasis):

"It has been widely reported that 2015 will be the first year where temperatures climbed to 1C above the pre-industrial. That might make it seem like we've got quite a ways to go until we breach the 2C limit. But the claim is wrong. We exceeded 1C warming more than a decade ago. The problem is that here, and elsewhere, an inappropriate baseline has been invoked for defining the 'pre-industrial.' The warming was measured relative to the average over the latter half of the 19th century (1850-1900). In other words, the base year implicitly used to define 'pre-industrial' conditions is 1875, the mid-point of that interval. Yet the industrial revolution and the rise in atmospheric CO2 concentrations associated with it, began more than a century earlier. ...

"[U]sing the more appropriate 1750-1850 pre-industrial baseline, we see that the Northern Hemisphere average temperature (gray squiggly curve [in Figure 3 at the link]) has already warmed nearly 1.2C. Temperatures have exceeded 1C above pre-industrial levels for most of the past decade."
Mann's Figure 1 at the link shows global warming, not just North American warming, to be greater than what was modeled by the IPCC, closer to +1.3 degreesC or more, using his new baseline.

By either measure, though, Dr. Mann's or mine, global warming has blown well past the +1 degreesC mark, never to return below it without heroic, and hopefully, panic-driven efforts (because at this point, it will take panic to drive a real solution). Frankly, I think we'll blow past the +1.5 degreesC warming mark in just a few years, and I suspect Dr. Mann -- and quite a few other scientists, if you asked them privately -- would agree. That could be "game over," since with +1.5 degreesC warming present on the ground, +2 degreesC or more would certainly be "in the pipeline," with all the social and political chaos it would bring.

As for global pre-Industrial CO2, the answer is more straightforward and agreed upon. Pre-Industrial atmospheric CO2 is widely considered to have been 280 ppm (parts per million by volume), at the low end of the stable Holocene era range.


Pre-Industrial CO2 is the broad flat blue line above at roughly 280 ppm that starts around 10,000 years B.P. (before the present era) and doesn't begin to rise appreciably until about the year 1800, at which point it shoots up
We've now reached nearly 410 ppm at this year's monthly peak (up-to-date, interactive NOAA chart here). Not good.

"Truly Uncharted Territory"

From Sabrina Shankman at Inside Climate News, we find this confirmation via a new study (my emphasis):

"State of the Warming Climate in 2016: 'Truly Uncharted Territory'

"World Meteorological Organization reveals extent of global warming's impacts last year, including epic Arctic melting, drought and extreme weather

"The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released its annual State of Global Climate report on Tuesday, noting a year of broken records and extreme weather events -- climate change trends that are continuing into 2017.

"'This report confirms that the year 2016 was the warmest on record -- a remarkable 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial period,' said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. That temperature rise marks a 0.06 degrees Celsius increase over the record set in 2015. The Paris climate agreement commits the world's nations to holding the atmospheric temperature increase to below 2 degrees Celsius, to try to stave off potentially catastrophic global warming.

"Average atmospheric carbon dioxide levels hit a record high, at 400 parts per million, and projections for 2017 are even higher. The U.K. Met office recently forecast that this year's monthly CO2 level at Mauna Loa could reach nearly 410 parts per million in May, and the 2017 average could be 2-3 parts per million higher than last year.

"'The influence of human activities on the climate system has become more and more evident,' wrote Taalas in the report's foreword. 'This influence is increasingly being demonstrated by attribution studies for some of the most critical weather and climate extremes, in particular extremes related to heat.'"
David Carlson, the director of the WMO-sponsored World Climate Research Program, adds, "We are now in truly uncharted territory."

But the news is worse than they say. If you click through to the study itself (pdf here), look at Figure 1 (global temperature), and count from the early low (roughly the year 1860) to the present high, the difference is clearly more than 1.3 degreesC, or where Dr. Mann (and yours truly) place it. In other words, they have not adjusted their definition of "pre-Industrial" temperature. Making that adjustment, their measured data confirms our own.

As I said in the first piece I linked to above (here), "The Paris climate agreement had hoped to hold global warming to no more than +1.5 degreesC above the pre-Industrial temperature. This is not going to happen. We're almost at that point now, and we'll breach that goal in just a few years." Global warming of +1.5 degreesC is dead ahead.

Your next bottom line is my oft-repeated one -- it's going to take a revolution or a national panic to get us out of this mess. Or both. An odd set of things to hope for, but the alternative is very much worse.

So here's hoping.

 

A writer who contributes to a number of publications, including digby's Hullabaloo, Down With Tyranny, Naked Capitalism, Truthout and Alternet.

On Twitter — @Gaius_Publius


Daniel Geery

  New Content
Anyone not panicked is not paying attention. We see global glaciers melting before our eyes, faster and faster than ever predicted. The planet's albedo (light reflection) decreases, accelerating the warming. Just one of about 25 self-feedback loops already "headed south." Panic and action are critical, along with much luck. Meanwhile our corrupt system belches out Trump and his hell-bent wrecking crew. My heart weeps.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 1:59:38 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Daniel Geery: New Content
I guess the only thing left to say is, "We had a good run, didn't we?!" :(

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 4:29:34 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Devil's Advocate: New Content
Hard to argue with. But I hope to keep on doing what I can, such as going to another town hall meeting tonight.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 7:11:05 PM

John Peebles

  New Content

Time to talk impacts. The higher temperatures will mean more intense storms like those we've seen in California and Peru.

Will rising temperatures abate? Does Mother Nature forgive? Biology and science don't have an emotional side; coupled with denial found in human nature we will only realize the scope of the problem as it manifests. Then we'll have to embrace the full scope of our denial--much like an alcoholic only overcomes denial when they've bottomed out. Never before.

So we've got this arrogant race in denial on a merciless planet about ready to vent its wrath for the impact created by fossil fuel use. Where are the exit signs? No, we can't flee from the consequences of our past misbehavior. Fact is we've become dependent on a high energy use economy which is synonymous with cheap energy.

Collectively we have a sense of responsibility and feel the need for change intuitively. Go to some new communities outside Boulder and you'll see solar roofs on every house! Go to I-65 near Lafayette Indiana and you'll see one of the largest wind farms in the nation.

Of course the rich old white men want to turn the clock back. Security to them is a cheap source of energy. Profits come from extracative business models more typical of the mid-20th century. That is their ideal; climate change be denied, what worked in the past will work again, or so they say.

With leadership like this, crises only get worst. Deferring proactive solutions on climate change only worsens its eventual impact. Unless there's profit in it, our so-called leaders do nothing and our children will reap the consequences of their inaction for centuries to come.

Who's advocating for the unborn as we destroy their planet? Who's going to come and save ourselves. As Marley sang, none but ourselves can free us from mental slavery.

Apathy is the enemy's best ally. It keeps people from engaging the problems of the future by taking action now. The profit motive only forestalls action where it is needed most, on a time frame where policy changes can make an impact. Shame on them and shame on us for letting this farcical leadership pretend to lead us.

As DAPL and other Mordorian projects are rolled out by a vial Republican party under the guise of energy security, we can see the environmental costs as the pipelines rupture and pollute our water supplies. Of course those who profit see it another way.

Can we sit by and let this destruction continue? Until we engage this threat, the effects will just worsen.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 4:36:40 PM

Mark Goldes

  New Content

Arctic News sees humanity exterminated by 2026 based on little known data. You are correct that we need to eliminate fossil fuels in panic mode!

24/7 solar powered, engines, capable of replacing fossil fuels are in development. They will replace conventional power plants, as they can scale to large sizes.

Eventually cluster of engines at utility sub-stations can replace wind farms & solar farms.

To the surprise of almost everyone, engines can run 24/7 on ambient heat, a huge untapped reservoir of Solar Energy, larger than Earth's fossil fuel reserves. A Ford engine conversion proved the concept. See aesopinstitute.org

"The thermal energy content of the atmosphere, ocean, and upper crust is estimated to be more than 10,000 times that of the world's fossil fuel reserves, making it a potentially inexhaustible reservoir of green energy." Prof. Daniel Sheehan, University of San Diego

Most parts can be 3-D printed. Since there is no combustion, polymers (plastics) can be used to make many components.

They will create no chemical emissions and will cool the surrounding area. Contrast with carbon dioxide and heat produced by combustion engines.

Solar powered engines -- once verified by an independent laboratory -- will be produced using 3-D printing.

Rants by an anonymous individual posing as a (fake) Physics Board uses some truth mixed with blatant lies and distortions, to deflect support for new science, which is traditionally slow to gain acceptance.

Inexpensive engines running 24/7 on ambient heat can soon become as common as solar panels.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 6:10:25 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Mark Goldes: New Content
I surely hope you're right. There are clearly hundreds or thousands of things we can do but are not doing, in any event.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 7:13:17 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Reply to Daniel Geery: New Content
Hi Dan -- You're right ... there are thousands of things we can do. But one of the most important is to stop all military activity. The savings from docking just one aircraft carrier is like everyone in a state parking their cars. US wars over the past two decades alone have had a monumental negative effect on climate change. We need to close the bases, stop those ridiculous "exercises" and beach the fleet.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:00:50 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to John Lawrence Ré: New Content
You have put it mildly and politely. My favorite oxymoron is military intelligence. I think I mentioned I went to Norwich University, Aug. 1965 to Feb. 1967. For skiing! Back when I was a ydf. Now, as an odf, I have had to tread the line of "reality" and "vision." I tried to put up something anyone with a few brain cells could relate to, namely "a lean mean military machine," vs. our useless pork barrel. Easily found at voteutah.us. I think our main objective now has to be for our species to realize we are one, with more in common than differences, and MUST proceed accordingly.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 12:10:46 AM

Terry Smythe

  New Content

Does this take into account the Canadian and Russian assessments of sub-arctic methane releases already occuring? I.E., is methane being factored into the CO2 increases?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 5:07:29 AM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Terry Smythe: New Content

I don't think the report did, but this is certainly one of the main things I had in mind when I referred to "about 25 self-feedback loops already "headed south."

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 5:35:34 PM

