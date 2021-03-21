 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/21/21

The Spiritual Roots of the Covid-19 Pandemic: Its Chinese Cure

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)

It's Vaccination Day! - .For The First Time In Forever. Frozen Parody For the first time in forever, I might actually go out... and put on a bra. I know... #parody #comedy #covid Well, 2020 is over but 2021 still is pretty weird. So we ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Holderness Family)   Details   DMCA

Over the past week, three approaches to the widespread availability of anti-Covid-19 vaccinations have crossed my desk. One was the comical music video (above) celebrating a supposed post-vaccine normalcy including a return to restaurants, movies, gatherings with family members, friends, grandchildren and mask-less interaction with the world at large. I couldn't help smiling and laughing at my own relieved celebration of freedom's prospect after more than a year of quarantine restrictions.

The second approach however was more sobering. It was an essay by Ernesto Burgio published in the Wall Street Journal's Science and Technology International Magazine. Its basic message was "Not so fast; the human race is not nearly out of the woods."

The third slant on the expected end of our current crisis returned me to the world of comedy and entertainment - to Bill Maher of all people and his recent riff on China's competition with the United States (see below). He called it "We're Not 'Losing' to China - We Lost." Without saying so, Maher's thesis implied that China's system of governance holds much more promise of dealing with Burgio's dire warnings than does our own.

Finally, and speaking specifically as a theologian, the three pieces just referenced caused me to jump to a fourth level, a spiritual one. The leap had me concluding that nothing less than a China-inspired change in the West's guiding spiritual mythology will save us from destruction.

The 1st Anthropocene Pandemic

In his Wall Street Journal piece, Burgio pointed out that scientists have been predicting something like SARS-CoV2 pandemic for the last 20 years. In fact, Covid is merely the most dramatic manifestation of a long-expected more general biological crisis resulting from a two-century long "War on Nature" - from what Pope Francis has called a systemic attack on humankind's "Common Home."

In recent memory, pandemic precursors have already surfaced as outbreaks of:

  • Ebola
  • Nipah
  • Hendra
  • Marburg
  • Flu-Orthomyxoviruses
  • Bat-Coronaviruses
  • SARS 1
  • H1N1
  • HIV AIDS

    • Covid-19 and those predecessors along with the pandemics to follow are the consequence of climate change, deforestation, and the creation of mega-cities that pack humans together in circumstances redolent of our related mistreatment livestock on factory farms. The upshots of it all were prepared by related culturally induced comorbidities such as obesity and diabetes exacerbated by unhealthy diets dominated by sugars, salt, oils, and chemical preservatives.

    According to Burgio and in view of such systemic causal links, it is senseless to seek salvation primarily in pharmaceutical remedies (including vaccines). What's demanded instead is systemic reform of the post-modern lifestyle including rejection of fossil fuels, adoption of environmentally friendly diets (with drastically reduced meat consumption), and careful restoration of animal habitats and ecosystems.

    The problem is, such radical lifestyle reforms are virtually impossible for capitalist cultures like the one found in the United States, the most powerful causal engine of environmental destruction. Especially here, where private enterprise is king, there is simply no central authority powerful or effective enough to institute the rapid comprehensive changes required to head off future pandemics, much less to save the planet. Indeed, half the American population cannot bring itself to even recognize that the pandemic is real, that human activity causes climate change, or that we've indeed transitioned into a new (Anthropocene) geological age.

    And that brings me to Bill Maher's observations suggesting that any hope that the human race might have lies with China.

    The Chinese Promise


    New Rule: Losing to China | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) Bill warns Americans that while they're busy obsessing over silly culture wars, China is overtaking them on the world stage. Connect with Real Time Online: Find ...
    (Image by YouTube, Channel: Real Time with Bill Maher)       Details   DMCA

    The title of Maher's piece says it all: "We're Not 'Losing' to China; We Lost." That's because (in Maher's words) unlike us, when Chinese authorities see a problem, they fix it. For example, and specifically relevant to Covid-19, when the pandemic hit, they threw up a quarantine center with 4000 rooms in 10 days. They made robots to check children's temperatures and got them back in school almost immediately. As a result, China has returned to something close to normal. It will be the world's only major economy to register significant growth during this extraordinary year.

    In fact, Maher's rant echoes what Burgio himself pointed out in his essay when he said:

    Next Page  1  |  2

    (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

     

    Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
    Rate It | View Ratings

    Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


    Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
     

    Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
    Add to My Group(s)
    Go To Commenting
    The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
    Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
    Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
    Support OpEdNews

    OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

    If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

    STAY IN THE KNOW
    If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
    Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
    Name
    Email
       (Opens new browser window)
     

    Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

    Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

    The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

    "Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

    Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

    What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

    Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

    Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

    These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

    • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
    • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
    • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
              

    Comment Here:   


    You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

    Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
     

    Username
    Password

    Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
    First Name
    Last Name

    I am at least 16 years of age
    (make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

    1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

    Rob Kall

    Become a Fan
    Author 1
    Editor-in-Chief
    Follow Me on Twitter
    (Member since Jun 5, 2005), 301 fans, 2668 articles, 5314 quicklinks, 6831 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
    Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

      New Content

    This first major pandemic of the Anthropocene age reveals a sickness that impacts our entire biosphere at all ecological levels with particularly detrimental effects on the human food chain. It's a manifestation of a worldwide crisis that is ecological, climatic and biological. To consider it curable by pharmaceuticals and vaccines is therefore insane. Instead, what's called for is the cessation of humankind's "War on Nature" whose origin is traceable to the advent of the industrial system itself.

    Submitted on Sunday, Mar 21, 2021 at 6:51:24 PM

    Author 0
    Add New Comment
    		  Recommend  (0+)
    Flag This
    Share Comment More Sharing          
    Commenter Blocking?

     
    Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

     