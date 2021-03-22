 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 3/22/21

The Spiritual Roots of the Covid-19 Pandemic: Its Chinese Cure

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
It's Vaccination Day! - .For The First Time In Forever. Frozen Parody For the first time in forever, I might actually go out... and put on a bra. I know... #parody #comedy #covid Well, 2020 is over but 2021 still is pretty weird. So we ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Holderness Family)   Details   DMCA

Over the past week, three approaches to the widespread availability of anti-Covid-19 vaccinations have crossed my desktop. One was the comical music video (above) celebrating a post-vaccine reversion to normalcy including a return to restaurants, movies, gatherings with family members, friends, grandchildren and maskless interaction with the world at large. I couldn't help smiling and laughing at my own relieved celebration of freedom's prospect after more than a year of quarantine restrictions.

The second approach however was more sobering. It was an essay by Ernesto Burgio published in the Wall Street Journal's Science and Technology International Magazine. Its basic message was "Not so fast; the human race is not nearly out of the woods."

The third slant on the expected end of our current crisis returned me to the world of comedy and entertainment - to Bill Maher of all people and his recent riff on China's competition with the United States (see below). He called it "We're Not 'Losing' to China - We Lost." Without saying so, Maher's thesis implied that China's system of governance holds much more promise of dealing with Burgio's dire warnings than does our own.

Finally, and speaking specifically as a theologian, I was driven by the three pieces just referenced to jump to a fourth level, a spiritual one. The leap had me concluding that nothing less than a China-inspired change in the West's guiding spiritual mythology will save us from destruction.

Let me explain.

The 1st Anthropocene Pandemic

In his Wall Street Journal piece, Burgio pointed out that scientists have been predicting something like SARS-CoV2 pandemic for the last 20 years. In fact, Covid is merely the most dramatic manifestation of a long-expected more general biological crisis resulting from a two-century long "War on Nature" - from what Pope Francis has called a systemic attack on humankind's "Common Home."

In recent memory, pandemic precursors have already surfaced as outbreaks of:

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

Maher is right, China has already become the world leader that the United States has pretended to be. We on the other hand have become a "silly people."

Submitted on Monday, Mar 22, 2021 at 10:00:01 AM

